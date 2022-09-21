ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter is on the way! Met Office predicts SNOW will land in Scotland next week as temperatures plummet across UK with gales and rain coming

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Winter is officially on its way with Met Office forecasters predicting snow in Scotland next week as temperatures plummet across the UK with gales and rain expected.

The latest predictions come after snow fell in the Cairngorms and eastern Highlands late last week. And the UK is currently losing daytime at the most rapid rate in the year - roughly four to five minutes every day.

Gales are predicted to engulf the northeast of the UK starting from next Monday and rain can be expected all over the rest of the country, although the southeast should be the driest area.

It is believed that weather conditions across the entire country will remain changeable right into October, with cold spells and rain interspersed with some sunshine.

Met Office forecaster Annie Shuttleworth said: 'From Monday there are some signals of some snow showers over the hills in Scotland, fairly typical for the time of year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CkW2k_0i4RqpN800
Pictured: Snow is predicted to arrived in the north of Scotland over the next few days. The latest predictions come after snow fell in the Cairngorms and eastern Highlands late last week. And the UK is currently losing daytime at the most rapid rate in the year - roughly four to five minutes every day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tjq5i_0i4RqpN800
Met Office forecaster Annie Shuttleworth said: 'From Monday there are some signals of some snow showers over the hills in Scotland, fairly typical for the time of year'

'We're not expecting snow in any low lying areas. Or any disruption from it.

'That's just early next week this risk, from midweek onwards, temperatures are looking to return back to closer to average with more wetter and windier typical autumnal weather and no risk of snow.

'It's relatively short-lived and small risk, nothing that will be too disruptive or that's unusual.'

She said there may also be an overnight risk of frost in northern parts of Scotland early next week, though it will feel warm enough in the day.

And Brits looking to soak up any last minute summer sunshine this weekend are in for a washout with weather predictions showing that rain and wind are predicted across the entirety of the UK at various points.

#Met Office#Uk#Forecaster#Snow#Brits
