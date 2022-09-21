ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Joe Biden blasts Putin for making ‘reckless’ nuclear threats after waging ‘brutal, needless’ war in Ukraine

By Callie Patteson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

PRESIDENT Joe Biden has blasted Putin for "pumping out lies" after Russia "sought conflict" with the "brutal, needless" Ukraine war.

The president's remarks during his United Nations General Assembly address came just hours after Putin threatened to nuke the West in a chilling address on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NIEVe_0i4RqiRH00
Biden hit out at Putin while speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTW2T_0i4RqiRH00
Earlier Wednesday, Putin said Russia had 'lots of weapons' it was prepared to use against the West. Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFYTW_0i4RqiRH00
Biden blasted Russia for "shamelessly" violating the UN Charter in its war against Ukraine. Credit: AFP

The deranged Russian leader said he would use "all the means at our disposal" against the West, which he falsely accused of committing "nuclear blackmail".

Now, President Biden has called out Putin in front of the UN.

"In the last year our world has experienced great upheaval, growing crisis and food insecurity, record heat, floods and droughts COVID-19 inflation and a brutal needless war," Biden said.

"War chosen by one man to be very blunt, to speak plainly. A permanent member of the United Nations Security Council invaded his neighbor, attempted to erase the sovereign state from the map. Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenants of the United Nations Charter."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1npPOu_0i4RqiRH00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zw10j_0i4RqiRH00

He went on to directly point out flaws in Putin's speech, saying: "Putin claims he had to act because Russia was threatened. But no one threatened Russia. And no one other than Russia sought conflict."

"This war is about extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist," Biden said, adding that that fact "should make your blood run cold."

Later in his remarks, the president also accused Russia of spreading more "lies" regarding the ongoing food insecurity crisis happening worldwide.

"Russia, in the meantime, is pumping out lies trying to pin the blame for the crisis, the food crisis, on the sanctions imposed by many in the world for the aggression against Ukraine," he said.

Biden noted that the sanctions imposed against Putin, the Kremlin and Russian government allowed for exceptions for food and fertilizer.

"It's Russia's war that is worsening food insecurity," Biden said.

While Biden continued to take several hits against Russia, saying the war against Ukraine “riles the global economy,” he also used Wednesday speech to address several other global issues.

Most notably, the president spoke on the ever-growing tensions with China, emphasizing that the US does "not seek conflict."

"Let me be direct about the competition between the United States and China. As we manage shifting geopolitical trends, the United States will conduct itself as a reasonable leader," Biden said.

"We do not seek conflict. We do not seek a Cold War. We do not ask any nation choose between the United States or any other partner."

He added: "But the United States will be on a bastion promoting our vision of a free, open, secure and prosperous world."

Biden also turned his attention toward Iran and the increased nuclear concerns in the region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q4mgv_0i4RqiRH00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NErGE_0i4RqiRH00

"Let me also urge every nation to recommit to strengthening the nuclear non-proliferation regime through diplomacy no matter what else is happening in the world," he said.

"The United States is ready to pursue critical armed control measures. A nuclear war can not be one and must never be fought."

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Trump told aides he kept secret documents on Russia over fear Biden would ‘shred’ them, report says

Donald Trump reportedly told his close aides that he felt the need to preserve documents related to the Russian collusion investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.The documents were part of the federal investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 elections to sow discord in the US and boost Mr Trump’s chances of winning over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.A memo declassified by the US justice department in August stated the former president was not prosecuted following the Russia investigation because his actions did not amount to obstruction of justice.During his final days at the White...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Politics#Russian
TheDailyBeast

Now It’s 65 Russian Officials Demanding Putin’s Ouster

Just days after Russian officials in St. Petersburg and Moscow openly called for President Vladimir Putin to give up power, the tally of elected officials demanding the Russian leader’s ouster has jumped to 65. That’s according to Kseniya Torstryem, one of the St. Petersburg deputies who is collecting signatures for the initiative. Now, municipal deputies from Samara, Yakutsk, Veliky Novgorod, and Voronezh have also joined the appeal. In an interview with the independent investigative outlet Verstka, some of the deputies in Moscow who launched the effort said they understand perfectly well that they won’t get a positive response from the Russian government. (The district council in St. Petersburg that first took the initiative and called for Putin to be tried for treason is already set to be dissolved on orders of a city court, and one of its members has been hit with a fine for “discrediting” the powers that be.) “We could’ve asked Putin for many things all these years—reform, adherence to the constitution, we also asked him to release [Alexei] Navalny. But it seems that after Feb. 24 there’s no point asking for anything other than his departure,” said Timofei Nikolayev, a municipal deputy in Moscow. Another municipal representative, Olga Shtatskaya, told Verstka that a “haze” had swallowed up the country that must be destroyed. She said she had “a bit of regret that we didn’t think to do this sooner.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
China
Country
Russia
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
768K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy