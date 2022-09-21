2023 Wichita Cultural Arts Funding Allocations Approved

​At yesterday’s Wichita City Council meeting, the Council voted to approve staff recommendations for FY2023 grant funding totaling $432,708 to 23 different art organizations and individuals in three categories: operating grants, developing arts grants and artist access grants.

Under policy set in the 2012 Cultural Arts Plan Addendum, the Cultural Funding Committee, administered by the Division of Arts and Cultural Services to coordinate the application and selection process in order to ensure the most qualified recipients are selected.

FY 2023 Operational Grants

A.R.I.S.E. - $4,500

Arts Partners, Inc. - $25,000

Ballet Wichita - $8,000

Exploration Place - $63,000

Friends of Great Plains Nature Center - $12,000

Harvester Arts - $10,696

Mark Arts - $28,000

McCormick School Museum, Inc - $600

Music Theatre of Wichita - $42,000

Orpheum Performing Arts Centre, Ltd - $18,000

Regina Klenjoski Dance Company - $8,000

Storytime Village - $13,500

Tallgrass Film Association - $26,500

The Kansas African American Museum - $28,000

Ulrich Museum - $40,000

Wichita Children’s Theatre - $20,000

Wichita Grand Opera - $7,125

Wichita Public Library Foundation - $29,000

Wichita Symphony Society - $41,000

FY 2023 Developing Arts Grants

Music on Site - $5,000

FY 2023 Artist Access Grants

Amanda Pfister - $1,000

Malissa Long - $839

Molly Tully - $948

City staff and community partners are currently reviewing the Cultural Arts Plan and anticipate updates will be forthcoming to reflect the growth and cultural shifts that Wichita’s arts community has experienced over the past 10 years.