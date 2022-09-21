ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Wichita Cultural Arts Funding Allocations Approved

Wichita, Kansas
 4 days ago
​At yesterday’s Wichita City Council meeting, the Council voted to approve staff recommendations for FY2023 grant funding totaling $432,708 to 23 different art organizations and individuals in three categories: operating grants, developing arts grants and artist access grants.

Under policy set in the 2012 Cultural Arts Plan Addendum, the Cultural Funding Committee, administered by the Division of Arts and Cultural Services to coordinate the application and selection process in order to ensure the most qualified recipients are selected.

FY 2023 Operational Grants

  • A.R.I.S.E. - $4,500
  • Arts Partners, Inc. - $25,000
  • Ballet Wichita - $8,000
  • Exploration Place - $63,000
  • Friends of Great Plains Nature Center - $12,000
  • Harvester Arts - $10,696
  • Mark Arts - $28,000
  • McCormick School Museum, Inc - $600
  • Music Theatre of Wichita - $42,000
  • Orpheum Performing Arts Centre, Ltd - $18,000
  • Regina Klenjoski Dance Company - $8,000
  • Storytime Village - $13,500
  • Tallgrass Film Association - $26,500
  • The Kansas African American Museum - $28,000
  • Ulrich Museum - $40,000
  • Wichita Children’s Theatre - $20,000
  • Wichita Grand Opera - $7,125
  • Wichita Public Library Foundation - $29,000
  • Wichita Symphony Society - $41,000

FY 2023 Developing Arts Grants

  • Music on Site - $5,000

FY 2023 Artist Access Grants

  • Amanda Pfister - $1,000
  • Malissa Long - $839
  • Molly Tully - $948

City staff and community partners are currently reviewing the Cultural Arts Plan and anticipate updates will be forthcoming to reflect the growth and cultural shifts that Wichita’s arts community has experienced over the past 10 years.

