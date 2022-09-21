ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Michael Burry jabs Elon Musk’s Tesla, says he ‘should be’ shorting shares

By Thomas Barrabi
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fqnqi_0i4RpDJ500
Michael Burry previously held a short position on Tesla shares. WireImage

Investor Michael Burry took a fresh jab at his frequent rival Elon Musk’s firm Tesla on Wednesday after one of the car maker’s battery packs was involved in a fire-related mishap in California.

Burry, the boss of Scion Asset Management, shared a CNBC article detailing how a Tesla Megapack caught on fire at one of California utility giant PG&E’s storage facilities in California. The incident forced the California Highway Patrol to close a section of a nearby highway for several hours until the fire was contained.

“If I am tweeting this you can bet I am not short it. But I should be,” Burry tweeted.

Burry exited a short position on Tesla shares last November, according to Bloomberg. The hedge fund sage did not specify why he is not actively betting against Tesla’s stock, given his criticism of the company.

The Post has reached out to Scion Asset Management and to Tesla for comment on the tweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251Ens_0i4RpDJ500
Elon Musk has fired back at Michael Burry in the past.

Burry and Musk have frequently traded public barbs in recent years. The most recent exchange occurred in July after reports surfaced that Musk had fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, an executive at one of the billionaire’s companies, Neuralink.

At the time, Musk confirmed the twins’ births by tweeting that he was “doing [his] best to help the underpopulation crisis.” The post drew a rebuke from Burry.

“Babies born in the US are at 1950 levels, but that doesn’t mean that bosses should sleep with subordinates to try to remedy the situation,” Burry tweeted at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30myZA_0i4RpDJ500
California authorities briefly shut down a highway to deal with the battery fire.

“Bigger problem is nuclear families are at 1959 levels, and woke doctrine wants it lower. More babies in broken families not the way,” he added.

Burry frequently deletes his tweets shortly after they are posted.

Burry, who rose to national fame after his bet against the housing market was chronicled in the 2015 film “The Big Short,” initially took a short position on Tesla in late 2020. He argued the company’s valuation was bloated and referred to its stock price as “ridiculous” in December 2020.

Even after he exited the short position last year, Burry ripped Musk for selling off part of his stake in Tesla as the company’s stock fell. Musk said the sales were for tax purposes and fired back at Burry over the criticism, calling him a “broken clock.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21qFSD_0i4RpDJ500
Michael Burry was made famous in the 2015 film “The Big Short.”

Still, Burry spoke out in favor of Musk’s now-stalled bid to acquire Twitter, arguing it would be “good for America” if he took a controlling stake in the social media platform.

Burry has built a massive following on social media in recent months, where he has frequently warned of a looming stock market crash. In August, his firm disclosed that it had dumped its entire stock portfolio during the second quarter.

As of Wednesday morning, investors were pricing in an 82% probability of a three-quarter percentage point hike and an 18% probability of a full-point hike.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Elon Musk's Tesla Is Down Over 10% Since Wednesday

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.64% to $278.09 during Friday's session in possible reaction to Wednesday comments from Fed Chair Powell suggesting there could be a period of lower economic growth and as the broader market reacts to the Fed's decision to hike rates by 75 bps. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Benzinga

Elon Musk And Cathie Wood Call Out Deflation Risks — What Investments Might Be Safe If They Are Right?

Deflation is a general decline in prices for goods and services, typically associated with a contraction in money supply and available credit in the economy. The value of money typically increases. It is often associated with periods of negative or stagnant economic growth — like the Great Depression, the Japanese economy in the 1990s and the early 2000s in the U.S. It tends to describe a declining economy.
STOCKS
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike

Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
insideevs.com

Tesla's Reduced Wait Times Should Worry Rivals, Says Analyst

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made it clear he's embarrassed by the brand's high and rising prices, and he wants to do everything he can to get people their cars in a timely fashion. If Tesla was able to reduce the wait time for its vehicles, it may not have to hike the prices so much, since it wouldn't be worried about forecasting inflation and pricing for supplies so far down the road. Musk recently admitted:
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

Amid a tumultuous year for Wall Street, stock-split euphoria has taken over. One Wall Street analyst believes this industry leader may lose most of its value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Business Personal Finance#Linus Investment#Scion Asset Management#Cnbc#Pg E
TheStreet

Apple Stock is the Last One Standing In Tech: Chart

We’re seeing stocks drop left and right, as US stock indices come under renewed selling pressure. However, Apple (AAPL) is holding in pretty well. The recent pain started last week with the hotter-than-expected inflation report, resulting in the worst one-day trading session for the S&P 500 in two years.
STOCKS
CBS Minnesota

Stocks tumble on Wall Street as Fed escalates inflation fight

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street and bond yields rose after the Federal Reserve stepped up its fight against inflation by sharply raising interest rates. The S&P 500 lost 66 points, or 1.7%, on Wednesday to end at 3,789 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 1.7%, while the Nasdaq sank 1.8%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Apple Shares Are Falling Friday

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 2.56% to $148.83 during Friday's session. Apple shares are trading lower amid raised fears of an economic slowdown as investors continue to assess Wednesday's Fed commentary and 75 bps rate hike. What Happened?. The Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Sure, the market for consumer EVs is expected to explode, but those aren't the only products this trailblazer plans to offer. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy