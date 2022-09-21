RCPD acknowledges increase in Aggieville fights, fentanyl overdoses

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department said it’s responded to a high number of fights in Aggieville recently. Capt. Josh Kyle stopped by KSNT News Tuesday to give us the details.

While Manhattan does remain statistically remain below the average crimes continue in the city and appear to be concentrated in Aggieville. Following a report of a man being taken to Via Christi Hospital with severe injuries, Jordan Owens was arrested on Sept. 14, for the Aug. 18 assault.

Brently Crider was arrested on Aug. 28, for shooting a round into the ground in Aggielvelle and officers have made several arrests after responding to fights as the bars start closing. Research has established that crime tends to cluster in “hot spots”. RCPD said with the help of crime mapping, trouble was identified and targeted for extra patrol.

27 News asked Captain Kyle about several Fentanyl overdoses in the last month. The Riley County Police Department has spoken to USD 383 staff and parents after an overdose there and warned students, “Don’t take anything you know didn’t come straight from a pharmacy, pills look very similar and almost impossible to distinguish.”

National Night Out will be held on Oct. 4 at City park starting at 5 p.m. This year’s events will be expanded to include Fort Riley and a car collection, with the help of the Rotary, EMS, county fire, emergency management, and a BBQ trailer that will be serving food.

In advance of Capt. Kyle’s appearance on 27 News, Aaron Wintermote, Public Information Officer with the Riley County Police Department provided these crime statistics from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation:

– For the 19th year running Riley County had lower rates in 2021 than the state in violent, property, and total crime

– The numbers below are measured by the rate per 1,000 residents.

Total Crime

– Riley County – 18.8

– Kansas – 27.6

Violent Crime

– Riley County – 2.8

– Kansas – 4.6

Property Crime

– Riley County – 15.9

– Kansas – 23

