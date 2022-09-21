Read full article on original website
Gene Presley
3d ago
This is to ALL that commented. What makes YOU think that is the border states RESPONSIBILITY to take care of ILLEGALS? Is this still AMERICA? Aren't we supposed to SHARE the load. SANCTUARY states, counties, and cities get a yearly grant for 250 million dollars to take care of ILLEGALS. The border towns get NOTHING. And please remember SHARING is CAREING.
Reply
11
Connie Sharp
3d ago
The democrats are the ones that will not close the boarder so now when they receive these illegals in their states they are crying this is HYPOCRITES PURE AND SIMPLE.
Reply(12)
17
John Chandler
3d ago
And it is working very well when Democrats have to suffer and they crumble and cry poor me dealing with 100 on a day when Texas deals with thousands
Reply
6
Related
dallasexpress.com
Transportation Secretary Takes Aim at Abbott Over Busing
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg took aim at Texas Governor Greg Abbott while at an event in Austin. Buttigieg spoke at the Texas Tribune Festival, which The Dallas Express attended, using the opportunity to discuss his record in government and comment on ongoing political issues in the state. When...
kut.org
Gov. Greg Abbott asked donors to help pay for busing migrants. The response isn't covering the bills.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been railing against migrants coming to the border and blaming the federal government for not doing enough to stop them. And after launching a controversial program to bus the migrants to other states, he appealed to private donors to help cover the transportation costs. But...
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott
Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
KVUE
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan rules out raising the minimum age to buy a firearm
(The Texas Tribune) Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said the state Legislature will not pass meaningful gun safety legislation during its next session but signaled an openness to creating limited exceptions to the state’s abortion ban. Families of the Uvalde school shooting victims, along with House and Senate Democrats,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 28 Spokane
California governor travels to Texas amid feud with GOP
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is traveling to Texas amid a public feud with the state’s Republican governor. Newsom is on his way to an easy victory for a second term as governor in California. With little pressure back home, Newsom has been spending the millions of dollars in his campaign account in other states. He has paid for ads in Florida, Texas and other conservative states. This week, Newsom criticized Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and other conservative governors as “doubling down on stupid.” Newsom’s actions will elevate his national profile, fueling speculation about his political future.
Republican Texas senator says he will support new rape exceptions for abortion
Republican state Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville said Friday that he’d support a change to Texas’ abortion laws to allow victims of rape to legally obtain the procedure.
KSAT 12
Ahead of the 2023 session, Texas lawmakers previewed their objectives. Here are five things you need to know.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. With less than four months until the first day of the 2023 legislative session, Texas Republican and Democratic lawmakers and candidates on Friday laid out their vision for how to spend their 140 days together.
When Texas students campaigned for a more diverse history course, they got a lesson in politics
This story was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.At 13, Ayaan Moledina has come to expect the once-a-year mention of his religion when his social studies class focuses on the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dallas Observer
Following Paxton’s Lead, Texas Republicans Lose It Over Bexar County Sheriff's Migrant Plane Probe
When the Bexar County sheriff held a livestream press conference on Monday, he didn’t hold back from letting everyone know he was angry. In fact, he said he was “furious” over a stunt last week that saw dozens of migrants recruited from Texas and shipped to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
mesquite-news.com
Beto O’Rourke concludes campaign tour as Greg Abbott addresses rally in Alice, Texas
Beto O’Rourke wraps up his 49-day tour of Texas in San Antonio. An event surrounded by music, merchandise, local artists and community sounds more like a farmers market or artisan fair when, in reality, it is a final push to assemble Democratic voters in Texas. Nestled in the heart...
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott Sends Letter to Biden & VP Harris About Secure Border & Mexican Drug Entrepreneurs
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Wednesday issued an executive order designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations and instructing the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to take immediate action to keep Texans safe amid the growing national fentanyl crisis. At a roundtable discussion and press conference in Midland,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
In Final Stretch of Texas Governor's Race, Poll Numbers Have Not Changed Significantly
Texas's GOP Gov. Greg Abbott and former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke, of El Paso, have been campaigning for your vote in the Texas governor's race for months, but the numbers in this race remain consistent. SMU Political Science Professor Mathew Wilson refers to this race as remarkably stable. “Just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Interim ERCOT CEO talks state power grid at Texas Tribune Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Tribune Festival is underway in Downtown Austin. The festival includes conversations with hundreds of speakers shaping politics and other important Texas issues. On Friday, the interim CEO of ERCOT and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took the stage. Interim CEO Brad Jones...
cbs7.com
Terrell County officials discuss Greg Abbott’s executive order
TERRELL COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Yesterday, Governor Greg Abbott made an executive order designating cartels as terrorists in the state of Texas. This decision comes after the rise in deaths from Fentanyl brought across the southern border by cartel members. The DEA classifies Fentanyl as a man-made drug that is...
Black Texas Family Says the State is Stealing Their Farmland and They’re Fighting to Keep It
Plans to expand U.S. Highway 183 come at a cost for these Black Texas farmers. One family is fighting to save their 73.3 acres of land, which was originally obtained by Daniel Alexander, a slave who was granted the land from his owners in 1847. Alexander trained African Americans to ride horses for work, competitions, and escaping slavery.
Report shows Black students are disproportionately punished in Texas schools
AUSTIN, Texas — A University of Houston report shows that students of color in Texas are more likely to be cited for disciplinary violations, more likely to be punished by exclusion, and more likely to be punished than their white peers in general. These issues were discussed in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tpr.org
State sent financial aid to 1.1 million unemployed Texans. Now it wants that money back.
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from her job at a daycare in Harlingen. So she applied for unemployment. She was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months of the pandemic — or somewhere between 10 and 20 times the number in an average year.
CBS Austin
Robb Elementary Texas House Investigative Committee attends Texas Tribune Panel
Members of the Texas House Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary shooting took part in a panel titled “what happened in Uvalde” for day two of the Texas Tribune Festival. They say the conversation was an opportunity to look at the heart of what went wrong so polices can be created to save more lives.
Texas medical cannabis suppliers taking its CannaBus on tour to get voters to push for weed reform
While marijuana reform has emerged as a key issue in the midterms, it's unlikely to see much movement under Texas' political status quo.
amtrib.com
Texas History Minute: 1 of the largest mass hangings in American history
Special to the Herald Democrat It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges. It was the beginning of 42 such deaths in October 1862 that would haunt Cooke County for years afterward. And it was the largest mass hanging in American history.
Comments / 43