Final FCCU 2022 community shred event slated for Oct. 8
Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) has announced that it will be offering its final community shred event for this year Saturday, Oct. 8. The event will take place at the credit union’s Whitewater branch. According to a recent press release, FCCU partnered with Shred-it to host a series of...
Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce DAR Chapter announces history essay contest
Grades 5-8 Students in grades 5-8 are instructed to write their essays about being a “Delegate to the Second Continental Congress,” as stated in the release, which met from May 1775 to March of 1781. Students are asked to choose a colony, which they will then represent, and...
Chamber holds ribbon cutting at Fort Kwik Trip
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting event for Kwik Trip Inc. The event, held Wednesday, officially opened Store No. 1506, 1680 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson. According to information released by the chamber, Kwik Trip is a family-owned retail convenience store founded in 1965. Kwik Trip currently...
Heart of the City to host Fort Ecology Summit
Heart of the City, a nonprofit, Fort Atkinson-based, community service group, has announced that it will be hosting its first Fort Ecology Summit. According to a recent news release, the summit is designed to bring public awareness to local efforts to preserve and protect, as defined in the release, “this fragile earth ecosystem,” upon which all living things depend.
