wcti12.com
Carteret County Schools Superintendent resigns
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson announced his resignation from the school system. Dr. Jackson is taking a job as the superintendent of Buncombe County in the Asheville area. “It has been a blessing to serve the children and families of the Crystal Coast...
wcti12.com
Pitt County program cleans up debris in waterways
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Soil & Water Conversation District and the town of Winterville created a program called “SNAG & DRAG.”. The program is geared towards debris cleanup in waterways around Pitt County. Crews removed things live fallen trees, trash, and other debris that can lead...
wcti12.com
Fines increase to $1,000 for boat ramp violations
CAPE CARTERET, Carteret County — The Town of Cape Carteret is raising the stakes for people not paying the annual fee to use the boat ramp at the end of Manatee Street. Town Officials are raising the fine for unauthorized users from $200 to $1000 in hopes people follow the rules.
wcti12.com
Water main break delays traffic on Simmons Street in New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — A water main break off Simmons Street in New Bern is causing some traffic delays. City Engineer Jordan Hughes said he hopes to have the main fixed before the end of the school day. He said they got the call about this 12-inch break...
wcti12.com
City of Greenville breaks ground on new park amenities
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — New upgrades are coming to a park in Greenville. Thursday evening, the City of Greenville celebrated the groundbreaking of new amenities that will be added to Wildwood Park. The new site will feature a welcome center, office spaces, and a nature themed playground. The Director...
wcti12.com
Atlantic Beach now offering passes for on-beach driving
ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — Beach driving is allowed in Atlantic Beach from Oct. 1, 2022 to Mar. 15, 2023 from dawn to dusk. The main beach entrances for vehicles are at Henderson Blvd. and Raleigh Ave. A permit is required at all times. Permits can be bought at...
wcti12.com
Large alligator spotted in Hyde County
FAIRFIELD, Hyde County — Some people in Hyde County saw a large alligator crossing a road Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Starlyn Swain, of Fairfield, shared these photos with us.
wcti12.com
Morehead City names new police chief
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — Morehead City has a new police chief as the current interim chief Bryan Dixon has been appointed as permanent chief, effective immediately. Dixon has been the interim chief since July 28, 2022. He has been with the department since 1999 and is a U.S....
wcti12.com
Jury finishes deliberating after closing arguments in Gizzi trial, no verdict
NEW BERN, Craven County — The jury in the James Gizzi murder trial has finished deliberating for the day. The jury discussed the evidence for more than 2 hours before being excused for the night. They also had a question for the court. They wanted to know what they...
wcti12.com
Litter of puppies abandoned, caregivers say they will be available for adoption soon
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A litter of puppies abandoned earlier will be ready for adoption in a few weeks. The puppies were being cared for by the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. The seven puppies turned 4-weeks-old. Their caregiver, Morgan May, said they would be ready for adoption in...
wcti12.com
Two more charged with murder, police say they injected drugs into man before dumping body
NEWPORT, Carteret County — Carteret County Sheriff's Office deputies have charged two more people with murder in the death of Daniel Andrew Brisson. Brisson's body was found in the road on Harris Street on Mar. 20, 2022. Joshua Kenneth Clauson, 20, remains in the Carteret County Jail under no...
wcti12.com
Deaf hound dog looking to find his forever home
NEW BERN, Craven County — A cuddly 2-year-old dog that loves people and attention is looking for a forever home. Trent is a deaf, hound dog mix. He's microchipped and is up to date on his vaccinations. Trent is great with cats, dogs, and kids. He's a confident walker...
wcti12.com
Four local football teams are undefeated going in to week 6
NEW BERN, Craven County — Friday September 23rd will be week 6 of the high school football season. There are 4 undefeated teams in our viewing area: Riverside, Greene Central, John Paul II, and New Bern. The Bears prepare for their game against Jacksonville. Friday will also be Hall...
