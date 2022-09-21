ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pamlico County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wcti12.com

Carteret County Schools Superintendent resigns

BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson announced his resignation from the school system. Dr. Jackson is taking a job as the superintendent of Buncombe County in the Asheville area. “It has been a blessing to serve the children and families of the Crystal Coast...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Pitt County program cleans up debris in waterways

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Soil & Water Conversation District and the town of Winterville created a program called “SNAG & DRAG.”. The program is geared towards debris cleanup in waterways around Pitt County. Crews removed things live fallen trees, trash, and other debris that can lead...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Fines increase to $1,000 for boat ramp violations

CAPE CARTERET, Carteret County — The Town of Cape Carteret is raising the stakes for people not paying the annual fee to use the boat ramp at the end of Manatee Street. Town Officials are raising the fine for unauthorized users from $200 to $1000 in hopes people follow the rules.
CAPE CARTERET, NC
wcti12.com

Water main break delays traffic on Simmons Street in New Bern

NEW BERN, Craven County — A water main break off Simmons Street in New Bern is causing some traffic delays. City Engineer Jordan Hughes said he hopes to have the main fixed before the end of the school day. He said they got the call about this 12-inch break...
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pamlico County, NC
Government
City
South Weldon, NC
County
Pamlico County, NC
City
Halifax, NC
wcti12.com

City of Greenville breaks ground on new park amenities

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — New upgrades are coming to a park in Greenville. Thursday evening, the City of Greenville celebrated the groundbreaking of new amenities that will be added to Wildwood Park. The new site will feature a welcome center, office spaces, and a nature themed playground. The Director...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Atlantic Beach now offering passes for on-beach driving

ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — Beach driving is allowed in Atlantic Beach from Oct. 1, 2022 to Mar. 15, 2023 from dawn to dusk. The main beach entrances for vehicles are at Henderson Blvd. and Raleigh Ave. A permit is required at all times. Permits can be bought at...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
wcti12.com

Morehead City names new police chief

MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — Morehead City has a new police chief as the current interim chief Bryan Dixon has been appointed as permanent chief, effective immediately. Dixon has been the interim chief since July 28, 2022. He has been with the department since 1999 and is a U.S....
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Systems#Urban Construction#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Enc
wcti12.com

Deaf hound dog looking to find his forever home

NEW BERN, Craven County — A cuddly 2-year-old dog that loves people and attention is looking for a forever home. Trent is a deaf, hound dog mix. He's microchipped and is up to date on his vaccinations. Trent is great with cats, dogs, and kids. He's a confident walker...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wcti12.com

Four local football teams are undefeated going in to week 6

NEW BERN, Craven County — Friday September 23rd will be week 6 of the high school football season. There are 4 undefeated teams in our viewing area: Riverside, Greene Central, John Paul II, and New Bern. The Bears prepare for their game against Jacksonville. Friday will also be Hall...
NEW BERN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy