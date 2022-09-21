Read full article on original website
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions
2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
Wednesday January 4th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
January 6th - 8th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Arsenal vs. Newcastle - Preview, Lineups & Talking Points
Something happened last Saturday that we hadn’t seen in ages: Newcastle were held to a goalless draw in a Premier League game for the first time in nine matches spanning a month and a half. The last time to do that to the Magpies was Manchester United and it happened all the way back on Oct. 16th.
Jürgen Klopp Provides Injury Updates On Jordan Henderson And Virgil Van Dijk
Liverpool’s up and down season continued with a demoralizing loss to Brentford to open up the 2023 calendar year. Even before the match kicked off, Jürgen Klopp found himself down a midfielder and a captain as Jordan Henderson was not named to the squad. Henderson took a knock...
West Bromwich Albion Fans Verdict: A Deserved Loss
A trip to West Bromwich Albion with the form they’re in is one of the toughest games in the league at the moment, but for some reason I was still quietly optimistic going into Monday. This team have shown that they can stay in matches against so-called better opposition and nick a result - the last game at Norwich City being an example of that.
TEAM NEWS: Bentancur to miss tomorrow’s match at Palace, Bissouma suspended, Kulusevski still questionable
A lot of questions are being asked of Tottenham Hotspur in the wake of Sunday’s disappointing home defeat to Aston Villa. Unfortunately, manager Antonio Conte doesn’t have many answers, at least when it comes to his missing players. Conte held his press conference ahead of Spurs’ trip to...
David Moyes endures storm as West Ham recruits threaten to erode foundation of progress
And so the club who spent £160 million in the summer will begin their FA Cup campaign with as many wins against Danish opposition as against English clubs this season. Suffice to say this is not how West Ham planned the season to go. An evening spent veering in and out of the drop zone was a throwback to unhappier times.For David Moyes, the only West Ham manager ever to secure back-to-back top-seven finishes in the top flight, the bottom three assumes a greater significance now. A frenetic draw at Leeds halted a run of five straight defeats. It also...
Sunderland’s January Preview: What have we got coming up this month?
The FA Cup journey starts at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday. For the first time since the 2017/18 season, we are in the third round and we will be looking to make the fourth round for the first time since the 2014/15 season! It won’t be a straightforward task though, as lots of changes are anticipated for the Lads. Shrewsbury was never an easy place to go when we were in League One and we did only win there once in our four seasons.
Comment: Forest striker Sam Surridge linked with Sunderland loan move - should we snap him up?
Given where we find ourselves currently in the Championship table and the fact we have so many injuries, it’s to be expected that Sunderland are going to be linked with lots of players this month in the media. That said, the first legitimate-sounding striker link in the new year...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Listed as Interested Party for Manu Koné
Liverpool FC have been named as a possible destination for Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Manu Koné as per transfer guy Fabrizio Romano. He also made sure to remind us that Jude Bellingham remains Liverpool’s priority. Thanks, Fab. Manu Koné was first listed as a possible name for Liverpool in that late rush before the end of the transfer window when the club seemed to be hurriedly looking for a midfielder. It’s been pretty clear that Liverpool are going to need a number of midfielders besides Bellingham. Koné would bring some much-needed intensity to a midfield unit that’s lacked consistency in that department all year - with his tackling, distribution, and ability to carry the ball out particularly impressive.
Chelsea to ‘step up attempts’ to gazump Arsenal for Mykhailo Mudryk — report
A few days ago, Chelsea were to be considering the possibility of hijacking Arsenal’s attempts to acquire Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk. That has prompted Arsenal to up their bid for the 21-year-old winger, from a previously rejected €40m (with €20m in conditional add-ons) to €50m (with an unspecified amount in conditional add-ons).
Everton vs Brighton - Match Preview | Can Toffees begin 2023 with a win?
Everton will look to build on their battling draw against Manchester City when they kick-off 2023 against Brighton at Goodison Park. The Toffees proved the doubters (myself included) wrong with that feisty performance at the Etihad. I won’t lie, I would have considered a narrow defeat as a decent result before the game, so this is definitely considered bonus point in my book. The miserable defeat at home to Wolves had left us fearing the worst, but the players showed they are still willing to fight for their manager.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, January 4
Rejoice hoddlers. I say, rejoice! For we have blooms in December!. Your cultivated hoddler-in-chief has been tending to his orchid, Planty, since moving to DC (guys, seriously, Arlington may as well be DC and I’m kinda tired of you all bringing this up) six months ago. Since then the...
Chelsea FC v Manchester City: 4 Questions with Dávid Pásztor of We Ain’t Got No History
Manchester City are headed to West London to face Chelsea FC. It is the first of back-to-back matches against the Blues, away in the Premier League and home for the FA Cup. City will be keen to get the three points at Stamford Bridge and move closer to EPL leaders Arsenal. Chelsea are looking to refind their form and get back in the race for European football.
Conte’s latest comments on his future are just more of the same
If you woke up this morning to Tottenham Hotspur fans in a meltdown over something, well, it’s a day that ends in “Y”. But this particular meltdown comes after some dramatic comments by Antonio Conte were released from embargo early Wednesday. The comments seemed to cast some doubt — again! — over Conte’s perceived commitment to Tottenham and in the minds of some also continued to move the goalposts over what his team can accomplish this season.
Starting XI: Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
Key points ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League match:. (1) After beating Wolves 1-0 at the Molineux stadium on Saturday, Manchester United returns to Old Trafford for Premier League action against newly promoted Bournemouth. It was a great game week for United as they moved up to 4th place as the Reds’ victory in the West Midlands was aided by Spurs’ defeat to Aston Villa. Erik Ten Hag’s men are now 2 points clear with a game in hand of Tottenham who got themselves demoted to the 5th place.
Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings
Do you remember what it’s like to enjoy watching Tottenham Hotspur? I do. It feels a lot like that match we just watched. Tottenham Hotspur went to Selhurst Park on a bad run of form and with five first team players out, and rolled to a 4-0 shellacking of Crystal Palace. Harry Kane scored a brace, taking him within two goals of Jimmy Greaves’ goal scoring record, while Matt Doherty and Son Heung-Min each chipped in one as well.
Virgil van Dijk Likely to Miss January Matches Due to Hamstring Injury
When Virgil van Dijk had to be taken off at the half against Brentford on Monday following a first half where Liverpool’s star defender at times appeared to be struggling physically, the suspicion was injury and the hope was that it would turn out to be minor. Manager Jürgen...
How should Sunderland replace Ellis Simms in the January transfer window?
It all happened so quickly... yet here we are, four days into January talking about Sunderland needing to replace a departed player. A player who left us less than two days before a game - that player is Ellis Simms, the Everton loanee who has gone back to his side as they seek to improve their own fortunes in front of goal in the Premier League.
