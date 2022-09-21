ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, WV

Family of dead inmate wants federal investigation of Southern Regional Jail

By Jessica Farrish
 3 days ago

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV ( WVNS )– The daughter of a 46-year-old Wyoming County man who died at Southern Regional Jail recently said she wants U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to order a federal investigation of administrative oversight and practices at the jail.

The woman’s father, Alvis Shrewsbury is the fifth person who is known to have died at Southern Regional Jail in 2022, while serving a jail sentence. Further information on inmate deaths was unavailable on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office was notified by SRJ on Saturday of Shrewsbury’s death and delivered the news in person to his mother, Anna Shrewsbury, of the Bud area. SRJ representatives did not reference the manner of death, Wyoming officials reported.

Shrewsbury, a logger, was fighting substance abuse disorder but was in generally good physical health, his daughter, Miranda Smith of the Mullens area, said.

Smith said Shrewsbury was pulled over by police and, during the traffic stop, admitted that he had used an illegal narcotic. He was charged with second offense DUI, she said, and turned himself into authorities on August 29, 2022, which is the day he reported to jail.

Family members had FaceTime calls with Shrewsbury and became disturbed by his appearance during a virtual visit on September 10, 2022, said Smith.

“His face was black. He had black eyes,” recalled Smith. “He was telling me it was very hard to breathe and he couldn’t use the bathroom. He was calling the nurses station for help. People in his pod were calling the nurse’s station for help.”

“They got no response.”

She said her dad told family members he believed his ribs were broken. Smith also said she believes her father was denied medical care until his last night at the jail, shortly before his death.

Prime Care Medical of West Virginia, a private business based in Harrisburg, PA, provides medical services to incarcerated patients at Southern Regional, according to state officials. The Prime Care website reports that since 2001, the state also contracts the company to provide health services for West Virginia Division of Juvenile Services.

State officials did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for information on the state’s contract with Prime Care Medical of West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice ordered West Virginia Department of Homeland Security to investigate the jail in April, after guards made reports to media outlets that inmates in the quarantine pod had been forced to drink out of a toilet.

Just five months before Shrewsbury’s death, state officials had investigated reports of human rights violations at the jail and ruled the reports were unfounded.

“Southern Regional Jail is a place where a lot of people are waiting for their day in court. We don’t have the death penalty in West Virginia. Nor should we have folks worried that when they enter Southern Regional Jail that they could receive the death penalty.”

Christian Martine

Martine said severe staff shortages at state jails place incarcerated people, guards and general workers at a higher risk of being killed or injured. He wants Gov. Justice to call a special session for lawmakers to address the crisis in the state jail system, he said.

West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Deputy General Counsel Morgan Switzer declined to comment on reports of Shrewsbury’s death on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, citing an ongoing investigation by law enforcement.

West Virginia State Police is investigating Shrewsbury’s death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 10

Divine Makeup
3d ago

This is heart breaking and something needs to be done! I have heard so many stories from inmates thats been to SRJ and its bad, I also know that the Feds don't use SRJ as a holding place unless its absolutely necessary, there must be a reason? I went to visit someone back before covid and the public bathroom was so absolutely disgusting it broke my heart wondering what it looked like on the inside, there was feces smeared on the walls along with blood on the walls. I will stand with this family to demand there is a investigation done. People make mistakes every day, and just because mistakes are made doesn't mean they should be treated like this and not get what they need.

Reply(1)
9
Kathy Brooks
3d ago

Something needs to be done, they tell you at least you know where they are and safe. but what a lie is this, when they put food trays on the table and you have to try to get your tray. Without someone trying to fight you for your food. this is inhumane I sure hope they are found accountable.

Reply
9
Robert Whitlow
3d ago

I can not imagine a concentration camp being much worse thier was many days I gave up and prayed for God to just make my death fast .the drug fuled inmates run the guards believe it or not .and actually every person that works thier needs brought up on charges!

Reply
3
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Deputies searching for arson suspect

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with an arson from earlier this month. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bryan Ramella, 40, according to investigators. Deputies said Ramella is accused of setting an excavator on fire on Stover Road in...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVDOT makes statement on accidental Beckley Travel Plaza fire

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – An early morning fire happened at the Beckley Travel Plaza on the Turnpike today, Friday, September 23, 2022. A reported grease fire at a fast-food restaurant closed the Beckley Travel Plaza on the West Virginia Turnpike earlier this morning. The fire was ruled entirely accidental by firefighters and was turned over […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Travel Plaza closed following a fire

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Travel Plaza on I-77 is closed following a fire. According to David Wriston, Fire Chief of the Bradley Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started as a grease fire in Burger King. Employees called 911 and evacuated. Wriston said the fire was contained within 30 minutes. Bradley Prosperity Volunteer […]
BECKLEY, WV
