A former inmate in the Texas County Jail has filed a lawsuit in circuit court alleging mistreatment in the Texas County Jail under a previous administration. The action was filed by Marissa Reams of Springfield against Texas County government, former Texas County Sheriff James Sigman, a former administrator at the jail, Jennifer Tomaszeski; a former jail employee, Justin Covey; and two defendants listed as John Doe #1 and Jane Doe #2.

TEXAS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO