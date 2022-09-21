Read full article on original website
Pageant scholarship set for this evening at Melba
The Miss Southern Missouri, Heart of Southern Missouri and Heart of the Ozarks Scholarship Competition is 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, (today) at the Melba Performing Arts Center in downtown Houston. It is an official competition to Miss Missouri and Miss Missouri Outstanding Teen.
DEATH NOTICE: Robert T. Hensen
A memorial service for Robert T. Hensen, 84, is 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Send an online condolence. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the American Heart Association.
One injured in Highway Z crash
A Columbia woman received moderate injuries in an accident Saturday morning on Highway Z about seven miles south of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Angela M. Barnes, 53, was traveling northbound in a 2015 Nissan Juke that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top, said Tpr. Zayne Tate.
Licking resident, 18, hurt in accident
An 18-year-old Licking man was injured early Saturday in a Stone County accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Tpr. Kyle Elledge said an eastbound 2005 Dodge 1500 operated by Ryan W. Hoeme, 19, of Cape Fair, ran off Shadrock Road one west of Cape Fair and struck a tree at about 12:50 a.m.
Cabool woman cited with offenses by state patrol
A Cabool woman was charged with two offenses early Sunday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Piper D. Ficken, 44, was charged with DWI, misdemeanor, and exceeding posted speed limit 11-15 miles per hour. She was processed and released to a sober party at the scene, the patrol said.
WEATHER SERVICE: Elevated fire risk today in Texas County, region
The National Weather Service said Sunday an elevated fire danger will develop across the area today. It said if a fire starts, erratic fire spread will be possible.
Houston woman charged after trying to take child and almost hitting deputy’s vehicle
A Houston woman faces multiple charges and is held in the Texas County Jail on $500,000 bond after an incident Sept. 15 on Brushy Creek Road. Frankee Skinner, 22, of Houston, is faces a felony charge of resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death (a class E felony), along with misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault and first-degree trespassing.
Inmate alleges wrong-doing by former administration in county jail
A former inmate in the Texas County Jail has filed a lawsuit in circuit court alleging mistreatment in the Texas County Jail under a previous administration. The action was filed by Marissa Reams of Springfield against Texas County government, former Texas County Sheriff James Sigman, a former administrator at the jail, Jennifer Tomaszeski; a former jail employee, Justin Covey; and two defendants listed as John Doe #1 and Jane Doe #2.
