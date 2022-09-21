ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The Daily Collegian

Proposal to expand College of Medicine research facilities advances

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning advanced a $37.3 million initiative to renovate and expand Penn State College of Medicine’s comparative medicine facilities today (Sept. 22). The full board will consider the proposal on Sept. 23. For...
The Daily Collegian

University Health Services hosts annual flu clinic

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — University Health Services (UHS) has announced the schedule for its annual flu shot clinic and encourages students to protect themselves against the influenza virus by getting vaccinated. “Flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses, which attack your respiratory system — nose, throat...
