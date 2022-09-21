Fall starts today! It officially begins at 9:04 P.M. This is when the sun’s most direct rays will be across the equator. From here, our days will become shorter than our nights. While it’s still technically summer for most of the day, we are transitioning into the fall temperatures. We hit 93° Wednesday afternoon. That was just shy of the record high at 96° for the date. Today, we will be much cooler. High temperatures will only rise into the upper 60s this afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO