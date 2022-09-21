Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Back to the 70s with rain chances this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a chilly end to the week, a short warmup looks to slide into the state for the final weekend of September. This warmup will give way to another chance for rain as well. Friday night: A few spotty showers will be possible after sunset. Skies...
WANE-TV
When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
cbs4indy.com
Remaining cool with limited rain chances
It’s a much cooler start to our Friday with temperatures that have dropped to the low and mid 40s across central Indiana. A jacket is recommended as you’re heading out the door this morning. The day is starting bright but clouds will be increasing into the afternoon and that will keep afternoon temperatures on the cooler side too. Highs will be close to where they were on Thursday, in the mid to upper 60s.
cbs4indy.com
Fall-like conditions stick around into the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Happy first day of fall! It sure feels like it outside thanks to a cold front that came in Wednesday evening knocking back our temperatures and humidity! We are looking comfortable into the weekend!. Thursday morning lows. This morning, our temperatures dropped into the 50s! It was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
Indiana drought conditions improve slightly
INDIANA — Every Thursday the Drought Monitor is updated and this week our drought conditions have improved! So far for the month of September, Indianapolis has picked up 1.78″ of rainfall, which is 0.42″ below where we should be so far. There are still no moderate drought...
MyStateline.com
When can Northern Illinois expect its first freeze?
Temperatures across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are getting cooler and cooler by the day. And it’s only a matter of time before we wake up and see frost on our windshields and lawns. With that topic in mind, our average first Fall freeze is only a few weeks away.
Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze
Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures.
cbs4indy.com
A hot summer close to a cool fall open
Fall starts today! It officially begins at 9:04 P.M. This is when the sun’s most direct rays will be across the equator. From here, our days will become shorter than our nights. While it’s still technically summer for most of the day, we are transitioning into the fall temperatures. We hit 93° Wednesday afternoon. That was just shy of the record high at 96° for the date. Today, we will be much cooler. High temperatures will only rise into the upper 60s this afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Showers and storms on tap for overnight hours
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since Monday, the Storm Prediction Center has keyed in on the potential for severe weather across the Northeast on Wednesday, including Buffalo. Currently, all of Western New York is within the Storm Prediction Center's slight risk area, that's 2 on a scale of 5, for this afternoon and evening. This means that storms are likely, and there is a better chance that they could be strong to severe. The most intense storms could produce damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy rain.
Severe Weather Risk in Northeast Ohio: Damaging Winds With Heavy Rain
Today (Wednesday, September 21), weather reports are calling for some potentially damaging weather. With temperatures possibly climbing into the low 90s, widespread storms with extremely high winds could develop. This report was originally reported by FOX 8. VIA | FOX 8. Timing threat for rain and storms looks to be...
cbs4indy.com
One year since record rainfall fell in Indy on this date
INDIANAPOLIS — With a cooler, dry, fall-like airmass across the state, no new records are expected today. Last year, we broke our daily rainfall record. The record now sits at 2.07″ of rainfall. Record high temperature: 93° (2017) Record low temperature: 37° (1999) Record rainfall: 2.07″...
wrif.com
Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s
It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history
INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It was on this night a tornado hit […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Western Boone Defeated Frankfort Friday Night
Frankfort was defeated at home by Western Boone Friday night 56-6. The Hotdogs school spirit was high and the weather was cool but perfect as they marched from the Frankfort Police Department to the football field in the Annual Homecoming parade. The rain came just before half time making it a wet and chilly evening.
pctonline.com
Spotted Lanternfly Reported in Northern Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Seen in July in Indiana’s Huntington County, the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern Indiana, just one year after its initial sighting in Switzerland County. Cliff Sadof, professor of entomology and Purdue Extension fellow, said this migration poses a significant agricultural risk...
Even without football, Circle City Classic's legacy continues downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City Classic hosted a pep rally Friday ahead of Saturday's big events. This year's pep rally featured the Kentucky State University Mighty Marching Thorobreds and the Talladega College Great Tornado Band. Indianapolis was built on strong traditions like the Circle City Classic and that legacy...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
First freeze coming soon: See average freeze dates for your closest Michigan city
Those of us with veggies or tender herbs still in the garden - or summer flowers still blooming - are starting to watch the forecast for signs of the “first freeze” of the fall in our areas. This first date of the autumn season when low temperatures plunge...
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorms, flooding, hail and lightning-caused fire make for wild night in East Idaho
The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in East Idaho on Wednesday evening as storms brought rain, hail and flooding to Pocatello and other areas. The weather service said a funnel cloud was reported around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Portneuf Gap area south of Pocatello but it did not touch down. A gustnado, also referred to as a small whirlwind, occurred earlier in the evening in the Mud Lake area northwest of Idaho Falls. ...
Comments / 0