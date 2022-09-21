Read full article on original website
Apprenticeship funding now available from NJDOL totaling $6.5M
Gov. Phil Murphy has always said he was committed to growing apprenticeship programs in the Garden State with his creation of the New Jersey Apprenticeship Network. On Thursday, the New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development announced a total of $6.5 million in available in funding to foster the creation and expansion of apprenticeships throughout the state.
Alberto Garofalo of Bank of America is No. 1 on the ROI Influencers: People of Color
Writing a check: That’s the easy play for any company or top executive. And, when you happen to be the leader of the biggest bank in New Jersey, well, it literally is the main role of the institution. But that’s not what Alberto Garofalo and Bank of America are...
N.J.’s first Walmart has been remodeled to provide Turnersville customers with better way to shop
Gloucester County residents got a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 3501 Route 42, Turnersville, on Friday as the the store celebrated its “re-grand opening.”. A brief ceremony honoring associates and recognizing local fire and police departments with a $2,000 donation to each organization was held...
2 RWJBarnabas Health facilities among 1st in N.J. to launch TeamBirth NJ initiative
Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center, both RWJBarnabas Health facilities, were recently among three New Jersey hospitals to launch the TeamBirth NJ initiative, a national model for better provider and patient communication, designed to enhance birthing experiences and improve outcomes for people giving birth and their babies. RWJBarnabas...
In search of a $3 gallon of gas — or, why prices are (so much) cheaper in the South
A few gas stations near Morristown are selling gas for less than $3 a gallon. But, don’t go looking for them — unless you’re near Morristown, Tennessee. A recent trip to the South showed that the price of a gallon of gas in Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama was considerably cheaper than it is in New Jersey. At least 50 cents a gallon cheaper.
Cooper River selected to host the 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta
Cooper River Park in Pennsauken is home to many prestigious rowing events and boasts a world-class, Olympic-distance, 2,000-meter narrow and sheltered straightaway. Now, in May 2023, it will host the 84th Annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta, moving from its typical venue at the Schuylkill River National Racecourse. Organizers in a...
Children’s Hospital of New Jersey at Newark Beth Israel 1st to successfully implant special pulmonary valve system
Cardiologists at the Children’s Hospital of New Jersey at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, became the first in the state to successfully implant the Edwards Sapien 3 Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve System with Alterra Adaptive Prestent on a congenital heart disease patient, according to a recent announcement from the children’s hospital.
