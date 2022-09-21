Read full article on original website
Harrison County Victims of Crime Acts Entities Receive Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Grants
Gov. Jim Justice recently approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private non-profit entities throughout the state. Gov. Justice made the announcement at the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network's One With Courage Awards Reception in Charleston. VOCA funds provide direct...
DHHR Reports 473 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 78; State Deaths at 7,382
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Sept.23) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 598,237 with an increase of 473 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given is...
West Virginia's Deer Archery, Crossbow Season Starts Saturday; Deer Stamp Deadline Friday at 11:59 P.M.
Gov. Jim Justice today reminds all West Virginians that West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons start on Saturday, Sept. 24. Furthermore, Gov. Justice reminds resident and nonresident hunters that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps by 11:59 p.m. on Friday if they want a chance to take additional deer during this exciting season.
Status of Justice's Next COVID-19 Press Conference
As of the end of the work day, Thursday, Sept. 22, there was no word on the next statewide COVID-19 press conference from Gov. Jim Justice. Check back to Connect-Bridgeport Monday, Sept. 26, for an update.
Harrison County's Bridget Underwood Earns WVDE's Office of Adult Education Student and Program Award
The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) Office of Adult Education is pleased to announce its 2022 student and program awards. The recognitions were a part of the recent Adult Education Conference held in Charleston (September 12- 16). Each year, the WVDE Office of Adult Education, in conjunction with the...
