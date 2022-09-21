ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Harrison County Victims of Crime Acts Entities Receive Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Grants

Gov. Jim Justice recently approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private non-profit entities throughout the state. Gov. Justice made the announcement at the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network's One With Courage Awards Reception in Charleston. VOCA funds provide direct...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
West Virginia's Deer Archery, Crossbow Season Starts Saturday; Deer Stamp Deadline Friday at 11:59 P.M.

Gov. Jim Justice today reminds all West Virginians that West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons start on Saturday, Sept. 24. Furthermore, Gov. Justice reminds resident and nonresident hunters that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps by 11:59 p.m. on Friday if they want a chance to take additional deer during this exciting season.
HOBBIES
Status of Justice's Next COVID-19 Press Conference

As of the end of the work day, Thursday, Sept. 22, there was no word on the next statewide COVID-19 press conference from Gov. Jim Justice. Check back to Connect-Bridgeport Monday, Sept. 26, for an update.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
West Virginia State

