ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Polkamaniacs to perform at Harrison Hills: 'It ain't your grandpa's polka'

By Tawnya Panizzi
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06iqqy_0i4RlilI00

An eight-piece band in matching blue plaid suits will perform Saturday in Harrison Hills Park, and the musicians have a message for anyone who might attend: “It ain’t your grandpa’s polka.”

“We’re a king-size plaidtastic stage show that no audience can resist,” said Michael Devine, a member of the Polkamaniacs.

The high-energy Pittsburgh-based band that formed just before the covid pandemic veers wildly from traditional Bohemian, accordion-based folk music.

“We put a little bit of everything in there,” Devine said. “There’s punk, rockabilly and country. We have a lot of fun with the audience.”

The concert is free and starts at 2 p.m. at the Yakaon Shelter. Harrison Hills is an Allegheny County-owned park that sits off Freeport Road in the Natrona Heights section of Harrison.

The family-friendly show will include “just enough” classic polkas with a slew of original, Pittsburgh-centric lyrics in the lineup.

“She’s My Little Pierogi” is a fan favorite, as is “Zombie Polka.”

Don’t be surprised during the show to find a crowd-surfing, 7-foot plastic kielbasi.

“It really is a good time, whether you think you’ll like it or not,” Devine said.

Bill Deasy, a musician who schedules and oversees the county concerts, said the band comes with high recommendations from people in the industry.

“They are super-fun and entertaining, not to mention talented,” he said.

The concert will be the first time the band has played at Harrison Hills.

Most of the band members are veteran local musicians who felt Pittsburgh and the surrounding region needed an amped-up show that reflected nothing but good music and good fun.

Instruments include an accordion, bass, banjo and drums.

The band’s first album, “Never Mind the Bolsheviks, Here’s the Polkamaniacs,” was released earlier this year and is a takeoff from the punk band Sex Pistols.

Tracks include “Elvised!” and “In Heaven There Is No Beer.”

Devine said audiences of all ages have responded well to the on-stage shenanigans.

“We’ve played everything from traditional polka fests to rock events,” he said. “Enthusiasm is spreading.”

Up next for the band is Smoketoberfest in October in Pittsburgh and a December gig at Moondog’s in Blawnox.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

75th Alle-Kiski Valley Marching Band Festival showcases halftime shows in Penn Hills

Hundreds of students from several schools performed at the 75th Alle-Kiski Valley Marching Band Festival on Thursday in Penn Hills. Instrumental tunes of generational hits such as Ike and Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary,” and Hanson’s “MMMBop” to NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” to Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” and many others rang out throughout the Penn Hills High School grounds.
PENN HILLS, PA
Tribune-Review

German music, stein-holding contest highlight Vandergrift's Oktoberfest

Beer flowed and brats sizzled Saturday during Vandergrift’s first-ever Bavarian-themed craft fair. Oktoberfest, co-sponsored by Allusion Brewing Co. and the Vandergrift Business Association, transformed portions of Grant and Columbia avenues into a lively celebration complete with authentic German music, dancing and a stein-holding contest. “We’re hoping to do our...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
Tribune-Review

Optimism clear at Jeannette Glass City Heritage Festival

The crowd that walked along a couple of blocks of Clay Avenue at the Glass City Heritage Festival in Jeannette on Saturday afternoon — enjoying the entertainment, the food and drink sold by several city churches and the tables of arts and craft — was part of what appears to be a growing enthusiasm for a rebirth of development in downtown Jeannette.
JEANNETTE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blawnox, PA
City
Natrona Heights, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
duqsm.com

Sir Elton John makes final stop in Pittsburgh

Sir Elton John performed his last concert in Pittsburgh as part of his tour named “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” on Friday. PNC Park was packed full of people dressed up in Elton-inspired outfits and lots of funky sunglasses. The sold-out crowd was more than ready to see this musical legend perform. For many, it was likely the last time they’d ever see him live and in-person.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Mesmerizing to See: Fog Rolls In, Over and Through Pittsburgh

Time-lapse videos of the fog rolling over the Golden Gate Bridge are a common occurrence. But this video of Pittsburgh from Sept. 20 may have all of those others beat. Photographer Dave DiCello started shooting before dawn as a blanket of fog began to form above the city. “The fog...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wexford antique store Twin Pine is a curated experience

At 7 years old, Martin Edward would jump in the car with his grandparents and drive to huge antique shows throughout the region. That’s when Edward became “enamored” with interesting pieces — and now, he’s sharing that fascination with the Pittsburgh region. Last fall, Edward...
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Square One eatery closes in Regent Square after 5 months

Five months after reopening on Braddock Avenue, Square One cafe is closing its Regent Square location and merging with the larger Square Cafe in East Liberty. “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later!” Square One wrote on its Instagram and Facebook pages. “We are joining Square Cafe in East Liberty under one roof! Find our famous biscuits and bakery items at our flagship location in East Liberty starting in October. Our last day in Regent Square is on Sunday, September 25.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moondog
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Grandpa#Good Music#Folk Music
cranberryeagle.com

Photos: Catch of the Day

Jallown Dean, 34, holds his catch at Graham Park in Cranberry on Friday, Sept. 23. Dean estimates the lunker largemouth bass at 4 pounds and around 18 inches.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Week 4 Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:35 PM)- Update (10:31 AM)- Update (10:28 AM)- Update (10:16 AM)- Update (8:52...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh Police 1969 is a stark look at the city's law enforcement past and legacy

We are about to see a time capsule from the tail end of the days when you would reach the Pittsburgh Police just by dialing 765-1212. Pittsburgh Police 1969, playing Fri., Sept. 23 through Wed., Sept. 28 at the Harris Theater, contains hours of documentary footage of Pittsburgh Police officers working throughout the city in, you guessed it, 1969. The Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 screenings will also include panel discussions about cameras and policing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Music
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

2 teens, 1 man shot inside Kennywood Park

Two teenagers and a man were struck in a shooting inside Kennywood Park late Saturday night during an altercation between two groups of juveniles, Allegheny County Police said early Sunday morning. A 39-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were shot in the leg and another 15-year-old boy suffered a grazing...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants

There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
13K+
Followers
950
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy