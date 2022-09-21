Read full article on original website
WLOX
LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in Scarlet Pearl parking lot shooting found burned in Prichard, Ala.
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in the Scarlet Pearl parking lot. After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it...
WLOX
Police searching for runaway D’Iberville teen
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for Thomas “Tommy” Peck, a 14-year-old reported as missing. Peck was last seen wearing red and black flannel pajamas. He stands at around 5′6″, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was reportedly last seen at the Dollar General at 12146 Old Highway 67 in Biloxi around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
WLOX
LIVE: D'Iberville murder investigation underway
With a 4.0 unweighted GPA and 5.3 weighted GPA, it’s safe to say Long Beach senior Ada Shirk has found a way to balance her time in the classroom and on the volleyball and tennis courts. HAPPENING NOW: Renaissance the Runway brings community together to give back. Updated: 6...
WLOX
Miss. legislature dedicates portion of MS Hwy 44 to T.L. Wallace
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A builder of roads, churches and, most importantly, a builder of men, family and friends. Thomas Lavoy Wallace, the founder of T.L. Wallace Construction, managed major construction projects across Mississippi, including the U.S. Highway 90 replacement bridge from Biloxi to Ocean Springs after Hurricane Katrina. Now,...
WLOX
University of Southern Mississippi opens center for human trafficking research center
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Human trafficking is no myth, and it’s happening around the state. According to the national human trafficking hotline, hundreds of cases are reported annually, despite the case count experts thinking there are inaccuracies within the data. “Victims or survivors, we use those words interchangeably. But,...
WLOX
Judge rules for Aldrich Family in decades-long dispute with state over waterfront property
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 20-year fight between a longtime Biloxi family and the state of Mississippi was finally settled Friday when a judge ruled John Bret Aldrich owns the 1.5 acre property south of U.S. 90 and west of Oak Street. It’s the spot where Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant once sat, and Lady Luck Casino would later call home.
WLOX
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Tropical Storm Ian forms; likely to impact Florida next week. Tonight, we are going to be quite pleasant with lows in the 60s inland a near 70 closer to the coast. Into the weekend, the humidity will rise again, and we will see a slight chance for a few scattered showers. Another more potent front will arrive early next week bringing more seasonal temperatures, lower humidity and drier conditions. This front will also help steer Tropical Depression Nine away from South Mississippi (cue the applause). Next week we will still keep a close eye on the Gulf since it still looks like TD Nine could be a tropical storm or hurricane in the southern Gulf of Mexico.
WLOX
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - NBC’s hit show “The Voice” started its latest season this week, and a Mississippi native has already made a big impact on the competition. With his family rooting him on backstage, Cleveland native Peyton Aldridge got the attention of John Legend, who was the first judge to turn around.
WLOX
D’Iberville updating roads near Sangani Blvd., aiming to ease traffic issues
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The project for a Sangani Boulevard intersection is still in its first phase. The end goal is to provide drivers easier access to the area around Walmart. The city wants to create a double left turning lane northbound on Lamey Bridge Road and a double...
WLOX
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Impacts from a tropical system in the Gulf next week are expected to mainly target Florida and spare Mississippi, based on the latest info. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. The past couple of days have been...
WLOX
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Fall begins today... sike! Another round of near-record high temps for now. But, two cool fronts should help to give us a break from the summer heat by next week. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Wesley's Thursday 6AM Tropics Update. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Looking ahead...
WLOX
Ocean Springs @ D'Iberville Volleyball (09/22/22)
Highlights from Gulfport, Vancleave, and Biloxi. Plays of the Night (9/23/22) Plays of the night from St. Martin Middle and Vancleave. Friday Night Football Showdown Part 1 (09/23/22) Updated: 5 hours ago. Highlights from Gautier and Harrison Central. HAPPENING NOW: Pickleball growing in popularity along the coast. Updated: 10 hours...
WLOX
Some Mississippi communities still working on pushback to medical marijuana opt outs
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re looking at the status of local efforts to opt back in on medical marijuana after some leaders chose to block the businesses. The law spells out the timelines for opting in or out of medical marijuana. Cities and counties had 90 days to opt-out. They can opt back in at any time. But the people who live there have another way to have their voices heard.
