ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Detective mourned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) reported the death of one of their detectives. Police say Detective Donald Kidd, who served the force for 17 years, unexpectedly died late Thursday night. The FWPD asks that Kidd's family be kept in thought and prayers, and for privacy...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

One person killed in early morning Noble County crash

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Noble County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash around 5:45 a.m. Friday that left a person dead. Police say 39-year-old Stephen T. Reinholtz, of Osceola, was driving north on US 33 and went off the road for unknown reasons. Reinholtz then got the vehicle back on the road and went left of center at the US 33 and Albion Road intersection, crashing head-on into a southbound semi tractor-trailer, driven by Paul M. Leazier, 64, of Churubusco.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Traffic stops lead to arrest of three Pennsylvania men

GAS CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Three men from Pennsylvania were arrested after traffic stops around 8 p.m. Thursday on State Road 22 near Gas City. Police say while out on patrol, Indiana State Trooper Edward Titus saw a Chevrolet and a Ford, which appeared to be traveling together, commit traffic infractions.
GAS CITY, IN
wfft.com

FWCS: Wayne High School student brought weapon to school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A Wayne High School student brought a weapon to school Thursday, according to Fort Wayne Community Schools officials. FWCS sent a notification to parents Thursday saying administrators were told a student may have brought a weapon to school. Administrators found the student, and the school...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Fort Wayne, IN
Accidents
wfft.com

Angola man arrested after attempting to break into Trooper's home

FREMONT, Ind. (WFFT) - Police responded to a call about a residential disturbance around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the 4600 block of West Nevada Mills Road. The person reporting the incident said that an off-duty state trooper was in a fight with someone who had tried to break into the trooper's home.
ANGOLA, IN
wfft.com

Asplundh Tree Expert holds job fair in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC is holding a job fair at the Holiday Inn in Fort Wayne Friday and Saturday. They are looking to interview candidates interested in working outdoors and they say they may hire some people on the spot. Regional Manager Stephen Williams says...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Traffic Accident
wfft.com

Union Street Market preparation underway ahead of opening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- We’re just weeks away from Union Street Market opening up at Electric works. The market will be the region’s first food hall and public market and will feature a diverse array local Northeast Indiana businesses. It's set to open early to mid-November. Electric...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Start Something Big: Teaching girls self-confidence and self-love

When in doubt, dance it out! Bring It Push It Own It is a nonprofit in Fort Wayne that helps girls build and maintain confidence. Start Something Big: Teaching girls self-confidence and self-love. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is partnering with Bring It Push It Own It, a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Chilly start, highs in the 60s by Friday afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a chilly start to the day with temperatures stepping off in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Locally colder temperatures are possible. There will be plenty of sunshine around to start the day, but clouds are expected to increase Friday afternoon. Highs...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wfft.com

Auburn's Westedge Mall getting ready for redevelopment

AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- An old Auburn mall is getting a complete makeover. Developers, builders, and even Mayor Mike Ley were at the Westedge Mall in Auburn for a key turnover event on Thursday. Allied Commercial President and Managing Broker Tyler Binkley said the day was celebratory, but he's looking...
AUBURN, IN
wfft.com

Saint Francis set for showdown with St. X

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The University of Saint Francis football team will host Saint Xavier on Saturday looking to stay unbeaten. The NAIA's 16th ranked Cougars are 2-0 and will host the Cougars who come in to the match up 1-2 on the season. USF is averaging 51.5 points...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Honeywell to host Rocky Horror Picture Show screening

WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) - A late-night screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be hosted by Honeywell Arts & Entertainment on Friday, Oct. 28. The show will be at the Eagles Theatre starting at 11:30 p.m., with the doors opening at 10:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to dress up...
WABASH, IN
wfft.com

Trine improves to 4-0 after 17-0 shutout win

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) – The defense led the way in a convincing 17-0 victory for the Trine University football team over visiting Centre College. The defense has not allowed a point inside of the Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium, with both home games so far this season ending in shutout victories.
ANGOLA, IN
wfft.com

SXU spoils No. 16 USF's homecoming with come-from-behind win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- On Saturday evening the No. 16 University of Saint Francis Cougars (2-1) took on the (RV) Saint Xavier University Cougars (2-2) at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium for their homecoming game, and despite a hard-fought nail-biting game suffered their first loss of the season 25-20. After totaling 52 and 51 points respectively on offense, the Cougars came into the game looking to carry their momentum over on offense, but the first half saw something different.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy