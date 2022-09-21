NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Noble County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash around 5:45 a.m. Friday that left a person dead. Police say 39-year-old Stephen T. Reinholtz, of Osceola, was driving north on US 33 and went off the road for unknown reasons. Reinholtz then got the vehicle back on the road and went left of center at the US 33 and Albion Road intersection, crashing head-on into a southbound semi tractor-trailer, driven by Paul M. Leazier, 64, of Churubusco.

NOBLE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO