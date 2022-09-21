Read full article on original website
Fort Wayne Detective mourned
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) reported the death of one of their detectives. Police say Detective Donald Kidd, who served the force for 17 years, unexpectedly died late Thursday night. The FWPD asks that Kidd's family be kept in thought and prayers, and for privacy...
One person killed in early morning Noble County crash
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Noble County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash around 5:45 a.m. Friday that left a person dead. Police say 39-year-old Stephen T. Reinholtz, of Osceola, was driving north on US 33 and went off the road for unknown reasons. Reinholtz then got the vehicle back on the road and went left of center at the US 33 and Albion Road intersection, crashing head-on into a southbound semi tractor-trailer, driven by Paul M. Leazier, 64, of Churubusco.
Traffic stops lead to arrest of three Pennsylvania men
GAS CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Three men from Pennsylvania were arrested after traffic stops around 8 p.m. Thursday on State Road 22 near Gas City. Police say while out on patrol, Indiana State Trooper Edward Titus saw a Chevrolet and a Ford, which appeared to be traveling together, commit traffic infractions.
FWCS: Wayne High School student brought weapon to school
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A Wayne High School student brought a weapon to school Thursday, according to Fort Wayne Community Schools officials. FWCS sent a notification to parents Thursday saying administrators were told a student may have brought a weapon to school. Administrators found the student, and the school...
Angola man arrested after attempting to break into Trooper's home
FREMONT, Ind. (WFFT) - Police responded to a call about a residential disturbance around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the 4600 block of West Nevada Mills Road. The person reporting the incident said that an off-duty state trooper was in a fight with someone who had tried to break into the trooper's home.
The Locker Room: High School Football Week 6
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brought you action from 15 area high school football games in this week's edition of The Locker Room.
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported two deaths and 265 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 116,911 cases and 1,189 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
Asplundh Tree Expert holds job fair in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC is holding a job fair at the Holiday Inn in Fort Wayne Friday and Saturday. They are looking to interview candidates interested in working outdoors and they say they may hire some people on the spot. Regional Manager Stephen Williams says...
Homicide victim's family relieved after killer receives 65 years in prison
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Allen County judge ruled that 23-year-old Valerie Hardiek will serve the maximum sentence of 65 years in prison Friday. Hardiek testified that she shot 20-year-old Shelby Vonholdt on June 21, 2021 with the intent to kill her. “With everything that was said, with everything...
Union Street Market preparation underway ahead of opening
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- We’re just weeks away from Union Street Market opening up at Electric works. The market will be the region’s first food hall and public market and will feature a diverse array local Northeast Indiana businesses. It's set to open early to mid-November. Electric...
Start Something Big: Teaching girls self-confidence and self-love
When in doubt, dance it out! Bring It Push It Own It is a nonprofit in Fort Wayne that helps girls build and maintain confidence. Start Something Big: Teaching girls self-confidence and self-love. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is partnering with Bring It Push It Own It, a...
Chilly start, highs in the 60s by Friday afternoon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a chilly start to the day with temperatures stepping off in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Locally colder temperatures are possible. There will be plenty of sunshine around to start the day, but clouds are expected to increase Friday afternoon. Highs...
Girls High School Soccer: Dwenger earns shutout win in battle with Leo
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Bishop Dwenger outlasted their battle with the Leo Lions, taking a 1-0 victory. The lone goal by the Saints came around the 12-minute mark in the first half -- Amy Hernandez with an assist from Catherine Row. The Saints move to 10-2-1 while the Lions...
High School Volleyball: Lawson earns 15 kills, Bellmont wins in three
LEO, Ind. (WFFT) - This match is usually one that is circled on the calendar cause history shows that the winner of this match has a high chance to win the NE8 conference title. Bellmont knew this going in and they played with a little more pep in their step....
Auburn's Westedge Mall getting ready for redevelopment
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- An old Auburn mall is getting a complete makeover. Developers, builders, and even Mayor Mike Ley were at the Westedge Mall in Auburn for a key turnover event on Thursday. Allied Commercial President and Managing Broker Tyler Binkley said the day was celebratory, but he's looking...
Saint Francis set for showdown with St. X
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The University of Saint Francis football team will host Saint Xavier on Saturday looking to stay unbeaten. The NAIA's 16th ranked Cougars are 2-0 and will host the Cougars who come in to the match up 1-2 on the season. USF is averaging 51.5 points...
The Locker Room Game of the Week Preview: South Adams vs. Adams Central
BERNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Two ACAC juggernauts square off as Adams Central visits rival South Adams in The Locker Room's "Game of the Week" for week six of the high school football season. The Flying Jets are ranked No. 2 in Class 1A and come in with a perfect 5-0...
Honeywell to host Rocky Horror Picture Show screening
WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) - A late-night screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be hosted by Honeywell Arts & Entertainment on Friday, Oct. 28. The show will be at the Eagles Theatre starting at 11:30 p.m., with the doors opening at 10:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to dress up...
Trine improves to 4-0 after 17-0 shutout win
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) – The defense led the way in a convincing 17-0 victory for the Trine University football team over visiting Centre College. The defense has not allowed a point inside of the Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium, with both home games so far this season ending in shutout victories.
SXU spoils No. 16 USF's homecoming with come-from-behind win
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- On Saturday evening the No. 16 University of Saint Francis Cougars (2-1) took on the (RV) Saint Xavier University Cougars (2-2) at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium for their homecoming game, and despite a hard-fought nail-biting game suffered their first loss of the season 25-20. After totaling 52 and 51 points respectively on offense, the Cougars came into the game looking to carry their momentum over on offense, but the first half saw something different.
