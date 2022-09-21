Effective: 2022-09-25 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-25 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides between one half foot and one foot above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 8:25 AM.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO