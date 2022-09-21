Read full article on original website
Poll: Increasing violence in emergency departments contributes to physician burnout and impacts patient care
Violence in the nation's emergency departments is increasing. More than 8 in 10 emergency physicians believe the rate of violence experienced in emergency departments has increased with 45% saying it has greatly increased over the past five years according to a new poll conducted by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and Marketing General Incorporated (MGI).
Endoscopy COVID-19 testing requirements disproportionately impact medically underserved communities
Published in Gastroenterology, a commentary by University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that medically underserved people (Black, American Indian/Alaska Native or Hispanic) are three times more likely to cancel their endoscopy related to issues with COVID-19 testing requirements. "While well-intentioned, additional requirements for care often create barriers that are...
Monthly caps on out-of-pocket costs would provide financial relief to privately insured patients
The Biden's administration's Inflation Reduction Act has been dubbed "game-changing" legislation for seniors on Medicare, as the bill provides a slew of cost-cutting health care measures, including phased-in annual caps on out-of-pocket (OOP) costs and a $35 monthly cap on insulin. But Congress failed to approve a proposal to extend...
Traditional incentives don't offset COVID vaccine hesitancy
Neither money nor other nudges are enough to persuade vaccine-hesitant people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, a new USC study shows. The findings, published recently in the journal Vaccine, suggest the standard public health playbook may be ineffective, and mitigating future pandemics may require stronger policy levers such as employer rules or government mandates.
Telehealth may increase use of specialty care for serious mental illness
Greater county-level use of telemental health visits is associated with modest increases in contact with outpatient specialty mental health care professionals and a greater likelihood of follow-up after hospitalization among Medicare beneficiaries with serious mental illness, according to a study recently published in JAMA Network Open. Bill Wang, from Harvard...
