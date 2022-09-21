Read full article on original website
What Warriors fans can expect from DiVincenzo in 2022-23 season
SAN FRANCISCO -- One way or another, multiple Warriors have found themselves as topics of conversation this offseason. Debate shows always will have something to say about Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins find themselves in that same lane now. Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman aren't too far behind.
Most valuable NBA franchises heading into 2022-23 season
The National Basketball Association is one of the most profitable sports leagues in the United States. With athletes receiving countless lucrative deals and fans filing into sold-out arenas, the NBA continues to grow in the financial space. Even a worldwide pandemic, which saw NBA arenas closed around the country, couldn't...
D-backs look to finish home slate on high note vs. Giants
The Arizona Diamondbacks conclude their final homestand of the season on Sunday when they face the San Francisco Giants in
Iguodala jokingly 'blames' Warriors' core, Kerr for return
Andre Iguodala was faced with a difficult choice this offseason after winning his fourth NBA championship with the Warriors: To retire or not to retire?. His highly-anticipated decision came Friday as he announced he will, in fact, be returning to Golden State this season for his 19th year in the league -- and joked that some of those closest to him made it difficult to hang it up.
Former teammate calls out Brett Favre’s involvement in alleged welfare fraud
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has been mired for months in a welfare-funds controversy in his home state of Mississippi. Whether the situation has received sufficient attention elsewhere is a matter for fair debate; we’ve covered it extensively here. And we will continue to do so. Here’s an interesting...
Jimmy G's hilarious memory from first play back as 49ers' QB
SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
Myers hilariously defines Klay's recruiting approach
Warriors general manager Bob Myers knows how important it is to be on the same page with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson throughout free agency. Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Myers explained how involved in the recruiting process each member of the Warriors' Big Three is, with Thompson oftentimes blissfully unaware of what's going on.
Report: 49ers, Commanders had “parameters” of Jimmy Garoppolo deal in place in February
Jimmy Garoppolo‘s surprise shoulder surgery derailed a trade that wouldn’t have been all that surprising. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that, at the Scouting Combine in February, the 49ers and Commanders had the “parameters” of a deal in place that would have sent Garoppolo from San Francisco to Washington. Per the report, the trade would have entailed multiple draft picks.
Webb slings sly one-liner at Crawford after jumping catch
Logan Webb wants to make one thing clear to Giants teammate Brandon Crawford: He can ball, too. In the second inning of the Giants’ 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, Webb leaped to make a catch after a throw from catcher Austin Wynns nearly sailed over his head.
Shanahan: Jimmy G one of ‘better throwers on this planet’
Jimmy Garoppolo will make his first start of the 2022 NFL season for the 49ers on Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The veteran quarterback took over for Trey Lance, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
How Warriors will face Dray, Wiggins, JP contract extensions
SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors open training camp this weekend at Chase Center with three of their top six players entering their final season with the franchise. Next summer is when Andrew Wiggins will become an unrestricted free agent, Draymond Green can opt out of his contract and Jordan Poole will become a restricted free agent.
Stellar pitching leads Phillies to tense win over Braves in series opener
The Phillies picked up a crucial victory in their quest to break a 10-year postseason drought Thursday night and they also may have found a bullpen weapon for the final days of the regular season and beyond. Zach Eflin came out of the bullpen in the top of the seventh...
Aaron Judge contract prediction puts him ahead of Mike Trout
Aaron Judge is having a historic season. From being a clear AL MVP frontrunner to chasing a Triple Crown, the New York Yankees star outfielder is showing up and out this year. Just a few days ago, Judge hit his 60th blast as he inches even closer to Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record (61).
Why Kerr believes Dubs can adapt as teams load up with bigs
The Warriors have been at the forefront of schematic changes occurring in the NBA over the last decade, which has resulted in four championships in eight years. Draymond Green recently revealed what Golden State's reaction was when coach Steve Kerr introduced his ball movement style and wanted the Warriors to move away from the pick-and-roll offense that dominated the NBA in the early 2010s.
Vogt delivers 'big hit' after emotional retirement announcement
On the day he announced his plans for retirement after the 2022 season, Athletics veteran Stephen Vogt was overcome with emotions when speaking to reporters Thursday before the A's-Mariners game about his plans moving forward. That said, Vogt showed he still had something left in the tank. In a back...
What Dubs fans can expect from JaMychal Green in 2022-23 season
JaMychal Green’s 3-point shooting percentage last season, 26.6, represents a tale of woe, of a man failing to meet his own historical standard. But Green, who spent last season with the Nuggets, says the reason behind his poor shooting in Denver won’t be a factor next season, when he’s a member of the defending NBA champion Warriors.
Iguodala's classic message to Steph after return to Warriors
After months of speculation, Warriors fans can breathe a sigh of relief now that Andre Iguodala has announced his intent to return to Golden State for one last season. In announcing his final season -- his 19th in the NBA -- Iguodala, a four-time NBA champion and 2015 NBA Finals MVP, shared that part of the reason he's still playing is for Steph Curry and to make sure Curry's prime years weren't wasted.
Iguodala hilariously puts JK in check after Warriors return
Andre Iguodala wasted no time with his leadership duties after announcing he will return to the Warriors for his 19th NBA season. Shortly after the big announcement, Jonathan Kuminga congratulated the veteran forward and welcomed him back to the team only to be put in check by Iguodala with a friendly reminder.
Draymond gets rave reviews to start Warriors training camp
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first scrimmage of Warriors training camp on Saturday at Chase Center following their latest NBA championship went as expected. It was short, full of energy and extremely one-sided. "The group that just won the title a few months ago basically dominated practice, as they should," Steve...
Knicks’ Leon Rose plays it safe with media, Mitchell trade: ‘We’re thrilled with where we are’
Leon Rose continues to play it safe. He’s played it safe with the New York media since he arrived — he doesn’t meet with them. Instead, he again turned this week to the MSG Network — owned by Knicks governor James Dolan — so he doesn’t have to face hard questions or defend decisions.
