Kyrie Irving Rips COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate As A “Violation of Human Rights”

By Bruce Goodwin II
 3 days ago

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

K yrie Irving ‘s back in his antivaxxer bag.

The Brookyn Net is now sounding off about the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine and the enforcement the NBA –and society at large– is enacting to make sure everyone gets the jab. We’ve long known that he has no interest in the vaccine, but now that he can do his job without it, he believes that average Americans should be able to do the same.

He took to Twitter to air out his greivances about the changed policy.

“If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired,” he tweeted. “This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history.”

Last season with the Nets, COVID was still running rampant across the country and especially in New York, so the vaccine mandate meant that Irving was only able to participate in 29 games. This led to the Nets getting swept in the opening round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics . Irving recently hopped on Twitch Streamer KaiCenat ‘s channel to chop it up about that playoffs and he didn’t seem completely bummed about it.

“We got 4-0’d my G, we got 4-0’d. It was meant to happen like that. Motivation bro. We needed that humbling experience, especially going against the Celtics. It was already built to be that matchup. We’re gonna see them again, we’re gonna have to. They’re gonna be where they’re gonna be. But those youngins over there in Boston, bro, I got to see them grow up. So to see them do what they did last year on the Finals stage, making it that far, I’m glad they had to go through us,” he said.

But now that its been cemented that neither Irving nor Kevin Durant will be traded the two are teamed up again to make another run at the title, and will hopefully dust the cobwebs off of Ben Simmons who hasn’t seen the hardwood in over 15 months.

