WNYT
Johnstown School District postpones vote on new athletic conference
In tonight’s meeting with the Greater Johnstown School District Board of Education they decided to waith another year before they switch their athletic program’s conference. Currently they’re in the Foothills Councils but they’re considering switching to the Western Athletic Conference. Opponents against the move, say this...
Photos: Altoona defeats CD East, 28-14
Altoona vs CD East in high school football — Altoona defeated CD East 28-14 Friday. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
State College
Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date for State College Area Store
One of the most popular cookie chains in the nation will finally open its door in State College later this month. Crumbl Cookies will open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.
Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Punxsutawney Phil enjoys a banana during an appearance at the Weather Discovery Center. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
State College police ask for help in ID’ing person who posted extremist stickers
The stickers were placed on public streetlights and traffic signal poles downtown early Tuesday morning.
Penn State didn’t tell townships, EMS about stadium alcohol plans beforehand. Some have concerns
If approved Friday by the board of trustees, service would not begin Saturday when Penn State plays Central Michigan, a spokesperson wrote in an email.
WJAC TV
Everett woman accused of killing young boy, 3, over Memorial Day weekend to stand trial
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — An Everett woman who was charged with homicide earlier this year in the death of a 3-year-old boy over the Memorial Day weekend will soon head to trial. According to online court records, all charges against 31-year-old Chelsea Cooley were waived for court Wednesday...
State College
Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon Opens in Former Baby’s Burgers and Shakes Location
A new diner serving American classics and French dishes is open for business at the former Baby’s Burgers and Shakes location in downtown State College. Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon (that’s French for “Egg, Beef and Bacon”), a French diner, opened on Friday at 131 S. Garner St.
Drivers urged to be cautious as Amish family holds funeral for 3 killed in local farm accident
Signs have been placed on Lower Brush Valley Road in Potter Township.
Columbian worker accused of luring ‘teen’ to Clearfield motel
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A solar panel installer from Columbia reportedly tried to lure a teen to a motel room only to be busted by a married couple who told police they set the whole thing up. Lawrence Township police were called Sept. 20 to the area of Super 8 and McDonald’s on Clearfield-Shawville Highway […]
1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield
One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
WTAJ
Meet Cinnamon, the 6-month-old Guinea pig from the Central PA Humane Society
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) If you’re looking for the cutest little critter to add to your home – a Guinea Pig could be your answer. Shelby from the Central PA Humane Society brought Cinnamon, the 6-month-old Guinea Pig to the Studio 814 set to explain why Guinea Pigs are an easy pet to care for.
Pedestrian elevators closing for maintenance in Downtown Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 13th Street pedestrian elevators will be closing for maintenance in Downtown Altoona. While the maintenance is said to be preventative, the City will close them on Monday, Sept. 26 and Tuesday, Sept. 27. Pedestrians will be able to access the stairway throughout the maintenance process or they can use the […]
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level drops to 6. Here’s where to mask up
Here’s the latest on community levels, new cases and deaths, the updated booster and where to mask up in Pennsylvania.
abc23.com
100 Mile Yard Sale Expanding
The Quarter Century old 100 mile yard sale event is getting even bigger. It will now include more of Clearfield County and a portion of Centre County. And they’re really thinking ahead for this it’s scheduled for July 21st and 22nd of next year. This will be the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Investigation of Unemployment Scam Underway
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. PSP DuBois received a report of an unemployment scam at 12:48 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County. Police say a known 32-year-old male victim reported that an unknown actor(s) opened up...
WTAJ
When can the best autumn colors be seen in Central PA?
Altoona, Pa. (WTAJ) — You may have noticed the leaves are slowly starting to change across the area! The fall equinox, commonly known as the first day of fall will happen on Thursday, Sept. 22 at around 9:03 p.m. The sun has already started to weaken, and even though...
WJAC TV
Silo-related rescues: a closer look at what equipment fire departments use
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Amish father and his two sons were killed Wednesday morning in Centre County in a silo accident on their family farm. Coroner Sayers says the three died as a result of asphyxiation from the gasses inside the silo. In light of that recent...
State College
Benner Township Man Charged with Homicide While DUI for Fatal Centre Hall Mountain Crash
A Benner Township man was charged with homicide on Friday after police said he was driving drunk when he caused an August crash on Centre Hall mountain that killed one person and injured three others. Anatoliy Y. Kolosov, 37, was driving a Mercedes SUV southbound on the 800 block of...
