ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Johnstown School District postpones vote on new athletic conference

In tonight’s meeting with the Greater Johnstown School District Board of Education they decided to waith another year before they switch their athletic program’s conference. Currently they’re in the Foothills Councils but they’re considering switching to the Western Athletic Conference. Opponents against the move, say this...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
State College

Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date for State College Area Store

One of the most popular cookie chains in the nation will finally open its door in State College later this month. Crumbl Cookies will open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Altoona, PA
Education
City
Altoona, PA
Altoona, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Altoona, PA
Lifestyle
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Punxsutawney Phil enjoys a banana during an appearance at the Weather Discovery Center. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Bully#Doughnut#Classroom#The Visit#Food Drink#Account Executive
WTAJ

Columbian worker accused of luring ‘teen’ to Clearfield motel

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A solar panel installer from Columbia reportedly tried to lure a teen to a motel room only to be busted by a married couple who told police they set the whole thing up. Lawrence Township police were called Sept. 20 to the area of Super 8 and McDonald’s on Clearfield-Shawville Highway […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
Tribune-Review

1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield

One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTAJ

Pedestrian elevators closing for maintenance in Downtown Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 13th Street pedestrian elevators will be closing for maintenance in Downtown Altoona. While the maintenance is said to be preventative, the City will close them on Monday, Sept. 26 and Tuesday, Sept. 27. Pedestrians will be able to access the stairway throughout the maintenance process or they can use the […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc23.com

100 Mile Yard Sale Expanding

The Quarter Century old 100 mile yard sale event is getting even bigger. It will now include more of Clearfield County and a portion of Centre County. And they’re really thinking ahead for this it’s scheduled for July 21st and 22nd of next year. This will be the...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Investigation of Unemployment Scam Underway

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. PSP DuBois received a report of an unemployment scam at 12:48 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County. Police say a known 32-year-old male victim reported that an unknown actor(s) opened up...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

When can the best autumn colors be seen in Central PA?

Altoona, Pa. (WTAJ) — You may have noticed the leaves are slowly starting to change across the area! The fall equinox, commonly known as the first day of fall will happen on Thursday, Sept. 22 at around 9:03 p.m. The sun has already started to weaken, and even though...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy