ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Eagle

Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million

Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Warning: New Scam In New York Is Targeting Students

New York officials are warning New Yorkers about a new scam. Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers about scammers who are trying to take advantage of the recent student debt relief plan. Hochul Warns New Yorks About Scammers Taking Advantage of Student Loan Relief. These scammers are really trying...
EDUCATION
96.1 The Eagle

Experience the Haunted Tour of the New York State Capitol

Not only is New York historic, but it is also spooky! There is so much to explore across New York, and The Haunted History Trail of New York State makes it so easy to adventure. The Haunted History Trail is a ghost lovers' dream come true. They offer plenty of ghost hunts, guided tours, stays at haunted inns, and more. You think that's all cool, but have you ever thought of exploring the haunted nature of our state's capitol?
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
96.1 The Eagle

Here’s How Many Legal Marijuana Shops Will Be In Each New York State Region

Each region in New York State will have a limited number of legal adult-use marijuana dispensaries. It certainly won't be a free-for-all with dispensaries on every corner. Based on the population, each region will receive a certain number of licenses. Here's a look at how many licenses for recreational cannabis shops will be issued for each region in New York. Keep in mind the number listed is the maximum, but there is no guarantee that amount of licenses will be granted, so there could be fewer dispensaries.
ECONOMY
96.1 The Eagle

Forbes: These 12 New York Colleges are Among the Country’s Top 100

The decision between colleges is one of the most important decisions a person, and a family, has to make. You have to weigh a number of important factors: academic rigor, reputation, living conditions, and of course, the price of tuition, when deciding which university is best for you. You can speak with alumni, you can go on tours, and you can do hours worth of research, but ultimately, you'll have to make your final choice.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Pierluisi
Person
Kathy Hochul
96.1 The Eagle

Breathtaking Double Rainbow Shines Over Hudson River in New York

An amazing double rainbow shined across the Hudson River. "What does this mean!!?" We have photos and videos of this stunning sight. On Monday around 4:30 p.m., scattered thunderstorms rolled through parts of the Hudson Valley. Severe Thunderstorms Passes Through Hudson Valley, New York. "Showers and thunderstorms are rolling east...
NEWBURGH, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Why Are There Zero National Parks In New York State?

Did you know that New York has zero National Parks? Sure, we have National Monuments, National Memorials, National Recreation Area, National Historic Park, National Historic Sites, National Scenic Trails, and a Scenic and Recreational River - all managed by the National Park Service, but not one true National Park. With...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puerto Ricans#Hurricanes#New York Sending Support#The New York State Police#Coca Cola#Building Trades#The Greater New York Hosp
96.1 The Eagle

Small On The Map, Big On The Fun! The 10 Best Small Towns in Upstate New York

As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
96.1 The Eagle

Upstate NY Hotel Ranks In Top 3 For Resort Destinations In The Nation

There are so many great places to travel to in Upstate New York, but now one hotel has a national ranking to back them up. USA Today has been releasing their yearly picks and "10Best" rankings for a number of different categories. They have one for just about anything you can think of, from Top 10 Best Casino's to the Best Pumpkin Patches in the nation.
TRAVEL
96.1 The Eagle

‘Livid’ in New York: Seven Times Saturday Night Live Attacked Upstate NY

It's not often that Upstate New York is mentioned on Saturday Night Live, but when it happens, it's almost never good. SNL debuted in October of 1975, and has been making audiences laugh for (most of) the show's 47 seasons on NBC. The show has launched the careers of some of the most famous comedic actors ever, including Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Mike Myers and many, many more.
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy