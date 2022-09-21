ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas governor names Mark White to head Department of Human Services

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday his appointment of Mark White of Bryant as the Secretary of the Department of Human Services. He will replace Cindy Gillespie, who resigned last week. White currently serves as Chief of Staff and Chief Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Officer. He represents DHS before the Arkansas...
kasu.org

Does Arkansas Need More Religious Freedom?

On the latest episode of KUAF's Natural Election podcast, we hear about Issue 3: Government Burden of Free Exercise of Religion Amendment. Daniel Caruth is a host and reporter at KUAF in Fayetteville, Ark. He is an Arkansas Public Media Contributor.
kuaf.com

Aged fence laws pen in legal issues

Towns have rules for fencing determined through the city ordinances or different entities. Agriculture fence law vary on a state-by-state basis. Some fencing agriculture laws worked well more than 100 years ago, but in 2022 they are out of date. This can make navigating legal questions tricky in Arkansas and other states. This week, the National Agricultural Law Center held a webinar on fence laws and estray statutes.
scenicstates.com

8 Otherworldly Caves in Arkansas to Explore

While you’re surely aware the naturalistic beauty of Arkansas, you may not know about the many caves scattered across the state. Arkansas counts almost 2 thousand caves and caverns, but only a few are worth visiting and exploring. Here are the best so-called “living caves” in Arkansas, where the...
KHBS

Arkansas 2022 General Election Voting Guide

The November elections are approaching. The guide below will help you learn when and where to cast your ballot as well as answer other questions about the elections. Oct. 10: Deadline to register to vote. Oct. 24: Early voting begins. Nov. 8: Election Day. Dec. 6: Runoffs, if necessary. Can...
blackchronicle.com

Kari Lake’s Oklahoma Endorsement Backfires

Kari Lake sure knows how to waffle. - Advertisement - In recent days, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor has gone back and forth on her endorsement (or lack thereof) of Jarrin Jackson, a white supremacist, antisemite, and homophobic troll who ran for state senate in Oklahoma. Lake formally endorsed...
5NEWS

National Voter Registration Day in Arkansas: How to register

Celebrated on the fourth Tuesday in September, the nationally recognized day aims to celebrate "civic democracy", according to the National Voter Registration Day's website. According to the Arkansas Secretary of State, the following criteria must be met before an individual can register to vote:. Be a U.S. citizen. Be an...
fayettevilleflyer.com

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 4,286 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 4,286 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 5,569 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 612 new cases per day in the state,...
KTRE

UTT Poll Abbott Widens Lead

Troup family asks for thief of safe to keep money, return cherished memories. “There were things I wanted to just have, things that mean nothing to anyone else,” Lacy Spano said. “To feel my dad’s pen marks sunken into a birthday card again that I may never feel again. It means nothing to them, but it’s everything to me. I just want what I have left of my dead dad and my dead child back.”
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?

45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.
magnoliareporter.com

Don't put political signs on highway rights-of-way

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reminds candidates for political office and their supporters that it is unlawful to place campaign signs on any highway right-of-way in Arkansas. “There are several Arkansas statutes addressing encroachment and the placing of signs or other objects on highway right-of-way,” said ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor....
