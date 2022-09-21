Read full article on original website
California governor urges overhaul of Democrats’ strategy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for an overhaul of Democrats’ political strategy on Saturday, saying the party is “getting crushed” by Republicans in part because they are too timid, often forced to play defense while Republicans “dominate with illusion.”. Speaking at...
Springdale man is the second Arkansan to become White House fellow
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Former Springdale City Council member Kevin Flores has been accepted into the White House fellow program. He’s the second Arkansan ever to participate in the program, the first being General Wesley Clark. Flores explains the program as one of the most prestigious leadership programs in...
Arkansas governor names Mark White to head Department of Human Services
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday his appointment of Mark White of Bryant as the Secretary of the Department of Human Services. He will replace Cindy Gillespie, who resigned last week. White currently serves as Chief of Staff and Chief Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Officer. He represents DHS before the Arkansas...
Issue 2: Changing the vote threshold
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In November, Arkansans will be voting on whether or not to increase the percentage of votes needed to pass amendments to the state constitution and ballot initiatives from a simple majority to 60 percent. The ballot question is known as Issue 2. Protect AR Rights is a coalition opposed to […]
Does Arkansas Need More Religious Freedom?
On the latest episode of KUAF's Natural Election podcast, we hear about Issue 3: Government Burden of Free Exercise of Religion Amendment. Daniel Caruth is a host and reporter at KUAF in Fayetteville, Ark. He is an Arkansas Public Media Contributor.
Arkansas voters will see recreational marijuana on November ballot
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Supreme Court granted a petition Thursday allowing recreational marijuana to be voted on in the November election. On Aug. 3, the Board of Election Commission denied certification to include the initial measure, one of the reasons because of the way it was worded. Responsible...
Aged fence laws pen in legal issues
Towns have rules for fencing determined through the city ordinances or different entities. Agriculture fence law vary on a state-by-state basis. Some fencing agriculture laws worked well more than 100 years ago, but in 2022 they are out of date. This can make navigating legal questions tricky in Arkansas and other states. This week, the National Agricultural Law Center held a webinar on fence laws and estray statutes.
MAGA Republicans are now accusing their own party of election fraud after losing primaries
Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) According to a report from the Daily Beast, more than a...
Arkansas joins Missouri and other states against new credit card code proposal tracking gun purchase
Arkansas state officials are speaking out to warn banks and major credit card companies against using a new credit card code that would track gun purchases.
8 Otherworldly Caves in Arkansas to Explore
While you’re surely aware the naturalistic beauty of Arkansas, you may not know about the many caves scattered across the state. Arkansas counts almost 2 thousand caves and caverns, but only a few are worth visiting and exploring. Here are the best so-called “living caves” in Arkansas, where the...
Arkansas 2022 General Election Voting Guide
The November elections are approaching. The guide below will help you learn when and where to cast your ballot as well as answer other questions about the elections. Oct. 10: Deadline to register to vote. Oct. 24: Early voting begins. Nov. 8: Election Day. Dec. 6: Runoffs, if necessary. Can...
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
Kari Lake’s Oklahoma Endorsement Backfires
Kari Lake sure knows how to waffle. - Advertisement - In recent days, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor has gone back and forth on her endorsement (or lack thereof) of Jarrin Jackson, a white supremacist, antisemite, and homophobic troll who ran for state senate in Oklahoma. Lake formally endorsed...
National Voter Registration Day in Arkansas: How to register
Celebrated on the fourth Tuesday in September, the nationally recognized day aims to celebrate "civic democracy", according to the National Voter Registration Day's website. According to the Arkansas Secretary of State, the following criteria must be met before an individual can register to vote:. Be a U.S. citizen. Be an...
Oklahoma court rules recreational marijuana won't show up on ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY — A proposed state question on whether to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Oklahoma won't appear on the November ballot, the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, dealing a blow to Democrats who hoped the question would energize liberal voters. The high court rejected a request...
WalletHub: Arkansas ranks third unhappiest state in the nation
A new study shows that Arkansas is among the unhappiest states in the United States.
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 4,286 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 4,286 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 5,569 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 612 new cases per day in the state,...
UTT Poll Abbott Widens Lead
Troup family asks for thief of safe to keep money, return cherished memories. “There were things I wanted to just have, things that mean nothing to anyone else,” Lacy Spano said. “To feel my dad’s pen marks sunken into a birthday card again that I may never feel again. It means nothing to them, but it’s everything to me. I just want what I have left of my dead dad and my dead child back.”
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?
45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.
Don't put political signs on highway rights-of-way
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reminds candidates for political office and their supporters that it is unlawful to place campaign signs on any highway right-of-way in Arkansas. “There are several Arkansas statutes addressing encroachment and the placing of signs or other objects on highway right-of-way,” said ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor....
