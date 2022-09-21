ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Greenstone Partners expands brokerage footprint in Wisconsin

Commercial real estate brokerage firm Greenstone Partners has again expanded its brokerage team with the addition of Senior Director Kristian Sydow. He has been tapped to usher the firm’s planned expansion into Wisconsin. With more than 23 years of commercial investment property experience, Sydow brings resounding expertise to his...
