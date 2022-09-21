Read full article on original website
United Financials Capital closes on 17-story office building in Twin Cities market
United Financials Capital, LLC closed on the 8400 Normandale Lake office building in Bloomington, Minnesota, located near the busy intersection of I-494 and Highway 100. This 17-story office building is considered one of the premier Class-A office space providers in the greater Twin Cities market. The UFC platform leverages the...
Cushman & Wakefield hires top-performing equity and debt leader in Central Texas
Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has hired Chase Johnson as managing director. Johnson will be based out of the firm’s Austin and San Antonio office. Johnson will focus on Equity, Debt & Structured Finance (EDSF) solutions for clients and his leadership will be...
Greenstone Partners expands brokerage footprint in Wisconsin
Commercial real estate brokerage firm Greenstone Partners has again expanded its brokerage team with the addition of Senior Director Kristian Sydow. He has been tapped to usher the firm’s planned expansion into Wisconsin. With more than 23 years of commercial investment property experience, Sydow brings resounding expertise to his...
