Macon County, MO

kttn.com

Elderly woman dies in Highway 36 crash with Freightliner truck

A woman from Independence was killed Thursday when the sports utility vehicle she was driving crashed into the rear of a Freightliner tractor-trailer. Seventy-one-year-old Mary Kliethermes of Independence was pronounced dead at the scene, three miles east of Macon. Her body was transported to Greening Egan-Hayes Funeral Home in Macon.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hurt early Thursday morning after a rollover crash in Montgomery County. The crash happened on westbound Interstate 70 at the 185-mile marker around 3:20 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 20-year-old Jorge M. Asher, of Clark, Missouri, rolled over after The post Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Three people injured after rollover crash on I-70

MONTGOMERY COUNTY− Three people were injured Thursday morning after a vehicle overturned on Interstate 70. The crash happened on westbound I-70 at the 185 mile marker around 3:20 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Jeep Liberty was driven by 20-year-old Jorge Asher, of Clark....
CLARK, MO
Macon County, MO
Macon, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
ktvo.com

SUV driver killed after rear-ending stopped tractor-trailer near Macon

MACON COUNTY, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim of Thursday afternoon's crash outside Macon as Mary Kliethermes, 71, of Independence, Missouri. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: A woman was killed Thursday afternoon when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped on a busy northeast Missouri highway.
MACON, MO
ktvo.com

Macon man, child injured in Tuesday evening crash

MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man and child were injured in a Tuesday crash in Macon County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 36, two miles east of Macon, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Kyle L. Hall, 33, of Macon,...
MACON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol conduct child safety checks

The Trenton Police Department and Highway Patrol checked 14 vehicles during a child safety compliance operation near S. M. Rissler Elementary School on September 22nd. The police report numerous warnings were issued for occupant restraint-related violations. The operation was the product of communication and cooperation between local and state agencies.
TRENTON, MO
Kyle Hall
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Chillicothe Police responded to 88 calls for service on Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 12:14 pm, Report of a two-vehicle crash on the business lot in the 100 block of W. Business 36. No injuries were reported. Parties exchanged information. 12:49 pm, Officers took a report of theft that...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KOMU

Crews respond to structure fire in northern Boone County

BOONE COUNTY − Boone County Fire crews responded to a structure fire in northern Boone County Thursday night. The fire started south of Harrisburg, in the 7800 block of West Highway 124. Reports about the fire came in just around 5:45 p.m., according to an online dispatch log. Boone...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Two arrested in Harrisburg burglary

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Two Harrisburg men are in custody in the Boone County Jail on suspicion of stealing two vehicles, hundreds of dollars worth of tools, and other items from a Harrisburg business on Sept. 10. According to Boone County Sheriff's Captain Brian Leer, 20-year-old Zachary Perkins and 22-year-old...
HARRISBURG, MO
#State Highway#Traffic Accident#Macon County Sheriff#University Hospital#Ems#Samaritan Hospital
KOMU

Warrants pending after Audrain Community Hospital break in

MEXICO − Arrest warrants are pending for two men who allegedly broke into the Audrain Community Hospital early Wednesday morning. The Mexico Department of Public Safety said on Facebook it responded to the hospital around 1:51 a.m. Wednesday for an alarm. Officers said they found someone had entered the...
MEXICO, MO
kchi.com

Jail Bookings For Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several recent bookings by area agencies. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 44-year-old James W Noland on warrants for alleged failure to appear for alleged driving while revoked and expired plates. Bond is set at $287. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 34-year-old Arron Franklin Waldrep of...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Little Apple Post

BNSF sues victims, families of deadly Amtrak crash

KANSAS CITY (AP) —BNSF Railway Co. has asked a federal court to require victims of a deadly Amtrak crash in Missouri to pursue settlements through arbitration, rather than lawsuits. BNSF owns the railroad tracks used by Amtrak when a Southwest Chief train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago collided...
MENDON, MO
kttn.com

Fire destroys two-story home in Wheeling, church also damaged

A two-story house in Wheeling is considered a total loss and the Baptist Church sustained damage due to a fire on Monday morning, September 19th. Wheeling Rural Fire Chief Darrin Fravel reports the house at 303 North Fourth Street was vacant. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to investigate to determine the cause of the fire.
WHEELING, MO
ktvo.com

Rolla police officer from Kirksville dies at his home

ROLLA, Mo. — A young Rolla police officer, who was born and raised in Kirksville, died last week at his home in Rolla. Andrew Jay Wachter, 33, a corporal with the Rolla Police Department, died last Wednesday. His cause of death has not been released. Wachter was a 2008...
ROLLA, MO

