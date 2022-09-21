Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Elderly woman dies in Highway 36 crash with Freightliner truck
A woman from Independence was killed Thursday when the sports utility vehicle she was driving crashed into the rear of a Freightliner tractor-trailer. Seventy-one-year-old Mary Kliethermes of Independence was pronounced dead at the scene, three miles east of Macon. Her body was transported to Greening Egan-Hayes Funeral Home in Macon.
Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hurt early Thursday morning after a rollover crash in Montgomery County. The crash happened on westbound Interstate 70 at the 185-mile marker around 3:20 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 20-year-old Jorge M. Asher, of Clark, Missouri, rolled over after The post Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Three people injured after rollover crash on I-70
MONTGOMERY COUNTY− Three people were injured Thursday morning after a vehicle overturned on Interstate 70. The crash happened on westbound I-70 at the 185 mile marker around 3:20 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Jeep Liberty was driven by 20-year-old Jorge Asher, of Clark....
Independence woman dies in crash in Macon County, Missouri
An Independence woman died when her 2015 Toyota Highlander slammed into the back of a tractor trailer disabled on a highway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktvo.com
SUV driver killed after rear-ending stopped tractor-trailer near Macon
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim of Thursday afternoon's crash outside Macon as Mary Kliethermes, 71, of Independence, Missouri. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: A woman was killed Thursday afternoon when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped on a busy northeast Missouri highway.
ktvo.com
Macon man, child injured in Tuesday evening crash
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man and child were injured in a Tuesday crash in Macon County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 36, two miles east of Macon, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Kyle L. Hall, 33, of Macon,...
Detached garage destroyed in northern Boone County fire
Firefighters with the Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire on Thursday night. The post Detached garage destroyed in northern Boone County fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Trenton Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol conduct child safety checks
The Trenton Police Department and Highway Patrol checked 14 vehicles during a child safety compliance operation near S. M. Rissler Elementary School on September 22nd. The police report numerous warnings were issued for occupant restraint-related violations. The operation was the product of communication and cooperation between local and state agencies.
RELATED PEOPLE
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
Chillicothe Police responded to 88 calls for service on Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 12:14 pm, Report of a two-vehicle crash on the business lot in the 100 block of W. Business 36. No injuries were reported. Parties exchanged information. 12:49 pm, Officers took a report of theft that...
KOMU
Crews respond to structure fire in northern Boone County
BOONE COUNTY − Boone County Fire crews responded to a structure fire in northern Boone County Thursday night. The fire started south of Harrisburg, in the 7800 block of West Highway 124. Reports about the fire came in just around 5:45 p.m., according to an online dispatch log. Boone...
ktvo.com
Trial for Kirksville man charged in December 2021 killings to take place next year
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The trial for a northeast Missouri man charged with murder will take place sometime next year. Anquan "AJ" Glover, of Kirksville, was arrested on Jan. 10, 2022, at a hotel in Belton, Mo. Glover faces multiple felony charges in Adair County, including three counts of first-degree...
krcgtv.com
Two arrested in Harrisburg burglary
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Two Harrisburg men are in custody in the Boone County Jail on suspicion of stealing two vehicles, hundreds of dollars worth of tools, and other items from a Harrisburg business on Sept. 10. According to Boone County Sheriff's Captain Brian Leer, 20-year-old Zachary Perkins and 22-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
Warrants pending after Audrain Community Hospital break in
MEXICO − Arrest warrants are pending for two men who allegedly broke into the Audrain Community Hospital early Wednesday morning. The Mexico Department of Public Safety said on Facebook it responded to the hospital around 1:51 a.m. Wednesday for an alarm. Officers said they found someone had entered the...
kchi.com
Jail Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several recent bookings by area agencies. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 44-year-old James W Noland on warrants for alleged failure to appear for alleged driving while revoked and expired plates. Bond is set at $287. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 34-year-old Arron Franklin Waldrep of...
WIBW
BNSF sues deadly Amtrak crash victims, says they checked boxes in order to buy tickets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - BNSF Railway filed a lawsuit this week against victims and surviving family members of the summer’s deadly Amtrak train derailment in Mendon, MO, saying Terms And Conditions of buying the ticket included language barring them from suing the railroad. Victims and surviving family members...
BNSF sues victims, families of deadly Amtrak crash
KANSAS CITY (AP) —BNSF Railway Co. has asked a federal court to require victims of a deadly Amtrak crash in Missouri to pursue settlements through arbitration, rather than lawsuits. BNSF owns the railroad tracks used by Amtrak when a Southwest Chief train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago collided...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fayette man killed in Boone County crash
He was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The post Fayette man killed in Boone County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri Department of Transportation continues work on Rocheport bridge project
Missouri Department of Transportation crews continue work on the Interstate 70 Rocheport bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. The post Missouri Department of Transportation continues work on Rocheport bridge project appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Fire destroys two-story home in Wheeling, church also damaged
A two-story house in Wheeling is considered a total loss and the Baptist Church sustained damage due to a fire on Monday morning, September 19th. Wheeling Rural Fire Chief Darrin Fravel reports the house at 303 North Fourth Street was vacant. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to investigate to determine the cause of the fire.
ktvo.com
Rolla police officer from Kirksville dies at his home
ROLLA, Mo. — A young Rolla police officer, who was born and raised in Kirksville, died last week at his home in Rolla. Andrew Jay Wachter, 33, a corporal with the Rolla Police Department, died last Wednesday. His cause of death has not been released. Wachter was a 2008...
Comments / 0