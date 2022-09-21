Read full article on original website
Related
rcreader.com
Iowa PBS Celebrates Fifty Seasons of "Iowa Press"
JOHNSTON, IOWA (September 22, 2022) — Iowa PBS’s series Iowa Press, the state’s longest-running news interview program, has reached a broadcasting milestone — in August 2022, the series began its fiftieth season. First broadcast in October 1971, Iowa Press began as a monthly program, airing on...
rcreader.com
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate Urges Iowans Not to Fall for Election Misinformation and Disinformation
DES MOINES, IOWA (September 23, 2022) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is urging Iowans not to fall victim to election misinformation and disinformation. Instead, voters should turn to trusted sources for election information, the people that run elections in Iowa: The Secretary of State and county auditors.
rcreader.com
Hy-Vee Earns US EPA’s GreenChill Recognition
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA (September 22, 2022) — Hy-Vee, Inc. is pleased to announce it has earned a GreenChill recognition from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its work to reduce refrigerant emissions and decrease its environmental impact. Hy-Vee was honored with the GreenChill recognition for Superior Goal...
Comments / 0