ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Comments / 0

Related
rcreader.com

Iowa PBS Celebrates Fifty Seasons of "Iowa Press"

JOHNSTON, IOWA (September 22, 2022) — Iowa PBS’s series Iowa Press, the state’s longest-running news interview program, has reached a broadcasting milestone — in August 2022, the series began its fiftieth season. First broadcast in October 1971, Iowa Press began as a monthly program, airing on...
IOWA STATE
rcreader.com

Hy-Vee Earns US EPA’s GreenChill Recognition

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA (September 22, 2022) — Hy-Vee, Inc. is pleased to announce it has earned a GreenChill recognition from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its work to reduce refrigerant emissions and decrease its environmental impact. Hy-Vee was honored with the GreenChill recognition for Superior Goal...
WEST DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy