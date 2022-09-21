Read full article on original website
WEAR
Report: Man threatens woman with knives over parking spot in Fort Walton Beach
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Tuesday for threatening a woman over a parking spot with multiple knives in Fort Walton Beach. 21-year-old Zachary Milichi Simmons is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to an arrest report,...
WJHG-TV
Pedestrian hit by car in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a pedestrian was hit in the right turn lane on State Road 85 heading to Auburn Road. Troopers tell us the car had gotten into the turn lane as the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when the car hit them, throwing them onto the side of the road.
WEAR
Walton County deputies arrest 20-year-old with reported stolen handgun
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Santa Rosa Beach Friday morning for having a reported stolen handgun. Eric Sutton Jr., 20, of Freeport was arrested for dealing in stolen property. The sheriff's office says while trying to perform a traffic stop on a...
WEAR
Escambia County deputies locate suspect in deadly shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has located a suspect who they believe shot and killed a man in Warrington Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office, around 9 a.m. they responded to a shooting on Jardine Road and Rowland Court. Deputies say upon arrival, they found...
Woman hit with beer bottle, held hostage: Okaloosa Co. deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was arrested Friday after deputies said he beat a woman with a beer bottle and held her hostage. Jacob Michael Warf, 43, was charged with kidnapping and battery 2nd-degree, both third-degree felonies. According to the arrest report, the victim told deputies Warf started yelling and threatening her Friday, […]
WEAR
Deputies: Person struck by pickup truck in Cantonment Winn-Dixie parking lot
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A person was injured after being hit by a pickup truck in the Winn-Dixie parking lot in Cantonment early Friday. Initial reports came in around 1 a.m., according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. The victim reportedly suffered a leg injury. No further details have been...
WEAR
Escambia County man arrested for deadly stabbing at Oakwood Terrace Apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man Saturday morning for killing a woman at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments Friday night. 39-year-old Adolph Gable is charged with homicide - second degree murder. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a call at the apartment...
Suspect arrested after allegedly killing his father in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man, who’s suspected of killing his father at a Panama City Beach home overnight, is behind bars. Julian Clifton Davis, Jr. was found shot and killed in his home in the Treasure Palm neighborhood Thursday morning. His mother found him around 8 a.m. and called 911. Deputies […]
WEAR
'It hurts': Family identifies man who died in Escambia County Jail
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The family of a man who died in the Escambia County Jail Thursday have identified him as 42-year-old Adrian Hackworth. Hackworth was arrested in July on sexual battery charges. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says they found the man unresponsive in a jail cell Thursday morning.
cenlanow.com
Watch: Gun-wielding masked man robs Bay Co. convenience store
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are hoping the public can help them capture a man who robbed a local convenience store. The incident happened last week at about 9 p.m. at a store on Boat Race Road. The suspect is wearing a mask and points a “small, silver” handgun in a clerk’s face, forces him to open the register, and then takes an unknown amount of money before rushing out of the store.
WEAR
Body cam video of Escambia County in-custody death released; Deputy will not be charged
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office released the body cam video Friday of May's in-custody death in Escambia County, announcing a former deputy involved will not be charged. It happened on the afternoon of May 20 at Beverley Pkwy. and W Street near the Brent Raiders football field. Frank...
PCPD: Fatal accident involving a pedestrian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Friday evening Panama City Police Department responded to a pedestrian crash. The incident happened at the intersection of 23rd Street and Jenks Avenue. The pedestrian was crossing 23rd street when they were struck by a pickup truck travelling east, officials said. The 72-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, according […]
WEAR
Lanes blocked on Highway 90 in Santa Rosa County following crash
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash has led to a partial road blockage in Santa Rosa County Thursday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 11:30 a.m. an accident took place on U.S. Highway 90 near Santa Rosa Drive in Milton. Traffic is reportedly moving slow in the area.
Man allegedly steals $7,500 from Orange Beach construction company
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case after a man allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an Orange Beach construction company and used the money at a Lowe’s. Loper Construction Company of Orange Beach noticed a suspicious transaction in July. Lt. Trent Johnson, with the Orange […]
WEAR
Pensacola woman charged with hitting girl several times in face
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is charged with child cruelty after allegedly hitting a girl several times in the face and busting her nose. Rebecca Tubbs, 54, was booked into Escambia County Jail Monday night on these domestic violence charges:. battery. child cruelty. According to the report, the victim...
Citrus County Chronicle
Family: Man killed in crash never got air bag recall notice
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — When Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at a crash scene in the Panhandle this summer, they found a 23-year-old Navy officer dead at the wheel with neck wounds that initially looked like a possible shooting. A trooper later messaged the U.S. National Highway Traffic...
WEAR
Man dead after drowning near Westminster Village in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man is dead after drowning near Westminster Village in Pensacola Thursday night. Escambia County PIO Andie Gibson says authorities responded to a cardiac arrest call near the facility on the 1700 block of North L Street at around 7:04 p.m. Three Pensacola Police officers attempted to...
WJHG-TV
PCPD attempting to locate missing juvenile
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Shaniyah Watford, 17, was last seen on September 20th in the 1800 block of Flower Avenue in Panama City. Watford was wearing a black colored jacket and black...
Local state trooper is “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year”
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A state trooper from Jackson County is being recognized as the Florida Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. David Cox has been a trooper for the last 16 years. Last year, he single-handedly detained two suspects who had abducted a five-month-old in Panama City […]
WEAR
Endangered salamander prevents solution for traffic backup in Okaloosa, Santa Rosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- State and county lawmakers are now discussing solutions to a traffic problem that spans across Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties. Drivers say traffic backs up near Hurlburt Field on Highway 98, and can cause a traffic jam all the way down to Navarre Beach. The state...
