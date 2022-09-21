ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

WJHG-TV

Pedestrian hit by car in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a pedestrian was hit in the right turn lane on State Road 85 heading to Auburn Road. Troopers tell us the car had gotten into the turn lane as the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when the car hit them, throwing them onto the side of the road.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Escambia County deputies locate suspect in deadly shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has located a suspect who they believe shot and killed a man in Warrington Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office, around 9 a.m. they responded to a shooting on Jardine Road and Rowland Court. Deputies say upon arrival, they found...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Destin, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman hit with beer bottle, held hostage: Okaloosa Co. deputies

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was arrested Friday after deputies said he beat a woman with a beer bottle and held her hostage. Jacob Michael Warf, 43, was charged with kidnapping and battery 2nd-degree, both third-degree felonies. According to the arrest report, the victim told deputies Warf started yelling and threatening her Friday, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
cenlanow.com

Watch: Gun-wielding masked man robs Bay Co. convenience store

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are hoping the public can help them capture a man who robbed a local convenience store. The incident happened last week at about 9 p.m. at a store on Boat Race Road. The suspect is wearing a mask and points a “small, silver” handgun in a clerk’s face, forces him to open the register, and then takes an unknown amount of money before rushing out of the store.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PCPD: Fatal accident involving a pedestrian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Friday evening Panama City Police Department responded to a pedestrian crash. The incident happened at the intersection of 23rd Street and Jenks Avenue. The pedestrian was crossing 23rd street when they were struck by a pickup truck travelling east, officials said. The 72-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, according […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man allegedly steals $7,500 from Orange Beach construction company

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case after a man allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an Orange Beach construction company and used the money at a Lowe’s. Loper Construction Company of Orange Beach noticed a suspicious transaction in July. Lt. Trent Johnson, with the Orange […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WEAR

Pensacola woman charged with hitting girl several times in face

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is charged with child cruelty after allegedly hitting a girl several times in the face and busting her nose. Rebecca Tubbs, 54, was booked into Escambia County Jail Monday night on these domestic violence charges:. battery. child cruelty. According to the report, the victim...
PENSACOLA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Family: Man killed in crash never got air bag recall notice

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — When Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at a crash scene in the Panhandle this summer, they found a 23-year-old Navy officer dead at the wheel with neck wounds that initially looked like a possible shooting. A trooper later messaged the U.S. National Highway Traffic...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Man dead after drowning near Westminster Village in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man is dead after drowning near Westminster Village in Pensacola Thursday night. Escambia County PIO Andie Gibson says authorities responded to a cardiac arrest call near the facility on the 1700 block of North L Street at around 7:04 p.m. Three Pensacola Police officers attempted to...
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

PCPD attempting to locate missing juvenile

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Shaniyah Watford, 17, was last seen on September 20th in the 1800 block of Flower Avenue in Panama City. Watford was wearing a black colored jacket and black...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Local state trooper is “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year”

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A state trooper from Jackson County is being recognized as the Florida Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. David Cox has been a trooper for the last 16 years. Last year, he single-handedly detained two suspects who had abducted a five-month-old in Panama City […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

