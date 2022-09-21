Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
dbusiness.com
Detroit Economic Growth Corp. Names Sean Gray VP of Small Business Services
The Detroit Economic Growth Corp. announced the hiring of Sean Gray as vice president of small business services. Gray, who brings more than 18 years of experience to the role, will work in partnership with DEGC leadership to elevate the organization’s impact on Detroit’s small business community. “Sean...
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Kettering University Opens $63M, 105K-square-foot Learning Commons, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Kettering University Opens $63M, 105K-square-foot Learning Commons on Flint Campus. Kettering University in Flint today officially opened its new...
dbusiness.com
MMS Holdings in Canton Names Kelly J. Hill Chief Strategy Officer
MMS Holdings Inc., a contract research organization (CRO) based in Canton Township, announced the appointment of Kelly J. Hill to chief strategy officer. This appointment will support the company’s accelerating growth as it continues to deliver data-focused clinical research services. “The new appointment of Kelly to chief strategy officer...
Crain's Detroit Business
GM's 'back-to-work' mandate a boon for Detroit's Central Business District
Downtown Detroit is about to get a jolt that will help it get closer to where it was prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
dbusiness.com
Lela Hickonbottom Joins DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan as Chief Nursing Officer
Detroit Medical Center (DMC) announced Lela Hickonbottom has joined the DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan (RIM) as chief nursing officer. She comes to RIM after 20 years as the CNO at Special Tree Rehabilitation System in Romulus. In that position she played a key role in implementing the organization’s electronic health records system, quality improvement initiatives, expansion of the student nursing clinical program, and instituting nursing performance measures to enhance patient outcomes.
dbusiness.com
Detroit’s KODE Labs Closes $8M Series A Funding for Smart Building Tech
KODE Labs, a cloud-based smart building startup in Detroit, announced a Series A investment raise of $8 million led by I Squared Capital and other strategic investors. The company was founded by brothers Edi and Etrit Demaj in October 2017 to make buildings smarter, healthier, and more efficient. “We’re excited...
Detroiters can get information about utility assistance, home repairs at this event
Detroiters on Tuesday can drop by Spirit Plaza in downtown Detroit to learn about resources that can help reduce some of their housing costs. The City of Detroit's Healthy Home Resource Day will take place in-person between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no registration required and residents can get information about programs intended to help with their utilities, water bills and home repairs.
Vetra Stephens: This Is What Cannabis Success Looks Like
Stylemaker Profile: Vetra Stephens is defining what cannabis success looks like. She is one of BLAC’S favorite Detroit Stylemakers.
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Erebus Haunted Attraction in Pontiac Opens Sept. 23, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Erebus Haunted Attraction in Pontiac Opens Sept. 23 with Alien Attack Feature. The Erebus Haunted Attraction in downtown Pontiac...
dbusiness.com
Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History
Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
Detroit’s Good Cakes & Bakes expands into former abandoned building
The bakery will use the new space for a commercial kitchen, office, fulfillment center, and community baking classes
detroitfashionnews.com
Top 5 Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit
Fashion is for everyone, but sometimes it can be harder for some to find stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing near them. In this piece, I’ll focus on men’s fashion by showing you some hidden gems across metro Detroit. JBrooks Menswear. Located in Farmington Hills, JBrooks Menswear offers a...
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
The Oakland Press
Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs
Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
See inside new downtown Ann Arbor condos where prices top $1M
ANN ARBOR, MI — For retirees Cathi Duchon and Reid Thebault, one of the selling points of their new Ann Arbor condo is the convenience of a downtown lifestyle. “The idea was to be somewhere where we could pretty much walk everywhere and enjoy the town, enjoy the university, and then when we travel, basically lock the door and not worry about anything,” Thebault said.
Michigan’s Largest Utility Faces Pushback on Debt Sales and Shut-Offs as Company Asks for Rate Hike
As DTE Energy pushes for a rate increase, the state is taking a closer look at its sale of customer debt to collection agencies. The company’s use of shut-offs and response to outages are also drawing criticism.
HometownLife.com
McAllister's Deli set to open first metro Detroit location in Westland
People who live and work in Westland are about to have one more option during lunchtime. McAllister's Deli, a fast-casual sandwich chain, plans to open its first metro Detroit location in Westland next year. The company recently received the necessary approvals from Westland's city council to break ground this coming March.
Detroit News
Oakland County pair charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder
Detroit − Two people from Oakland County are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and...
dbusiness.com
Detroit’s Ricardo Defense Receives $20M Contract for Retrofit Kits from U.S. Army
The U.S. Army has awarded Detroit’s Ricardo Defense a $20.2 million contract to continue delivery of antilock brake system/electronic stability control (ABS/ESC) retrofit kits to improve the safety and operation of the Army’s high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle (HMMWV). Prior to this award, Ricardo has delivered more than...
planetdetroit.org
One of Detroit’s most powerful families is displacing east side residents
Co-published with BridgeDetroit. In May, a representative for Crown Enterprises, a real estate firm owned by the Moroun family, knocked on Savannah Lewis’ door and offered her $90,000 to move out of the home she has lived in for six decades. The 92-year-old said she was given three days’...
