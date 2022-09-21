ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

dbusiness.com

Detroit Economic Growth Corp. Names Sean Gray VP of Small Business Services

The Detroit Economic Growth Corp. announced the hiring of Sean Gray as vice president of small business services. Gray, who brings more than 18 years of experience to the role, will work in partnership with DEGC leadership to elevate the organization’s impact on Detroit’s small business community. “Sean...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

MMS Holdings in Canton Names Kelly J. Hill Chief Strategy Officer

MMS Holdings Inc., a contract research organization (CRO) based in Canton Township, announced the appointment of Kelly J. Hill to chief strategy officer. This appointment will support the company’s accelerating growth as it continues to deliver data-focused clinical research services. “The new appointment of Kelly to chief strategy officer...
CANTON, MI
Detroit, MI
dbusiness.com

Lela Hickonbottom Joins DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan as Chief Nursing Officer

Detroit Medical Center (DMC) announced Lela Hickonbottom has joined the DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan (RIM) as chief nursing officer. She comes to RIM after 20 years as the CNO at Special Tree Rehabilitation System in Romulus. In that position she played a key role in implementing the organization’s electronic health records system, quality improvement initiatives, expansion of the student nursing clinical program, and instituting nursing performance measures to enhance patient outcomes.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Detroit’s KODE Labs Closes $8M Series A Funding for Smart Building Tech

KODE Labs, a cloud-based smart building startup in Detroit, announced a Series A investment raise of $8 million led by I Squared Capital and other strategic investors. The company was founded by brothers Edi and Etrit Demaj in October 2017 to make buildings smarter, healthier, and more efficient. “We’re excited...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroiters can get information about utility assistance, home repairs at this event

Detroiters on Tuesday can drop by Spirit Plaza in downtown Detroit to learn about resources that can help reduce some of their housing costs. The City of Detroit's Healthy Home Resource Day will take place in-person between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no registration required and residents can get information about programs intended to help with their utilities, water bills and home repairs.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
DEARBORN, MI
detroitfashionnews.com

Top 5 Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit

Fashion is for everyone, but sometimes it can be harder for some to find stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing near them. In this piece, I’ll focus on men’s fashion by showing you some hidden gems across metro Detroit. JBrooks Menswear. Located in Farmington Hills, JBrooks Menswear offers a...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs

Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

See inside new downtown Ann Arbor condos where prices top $1M

ANN ARBOR, MI — For retirees Cathi Duchon and Reid Thebault, one of the selling points of their new Ann Arbor condo is the convenience of a downtown lifestyle. “The idea was to be somewhere where we could pretty much walk everywhere and enjoy the town, enjoy the university, and then when we travel, basically lock the door and not worry about anything,” Thebault said.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

McAllister's Deli set to open first metro Detroit location in Westland

People who live and work in Westland are about to have one more option during lunchtime. McAllister's Deli, a fast-casual sandwich chain, plans to open its first metro Detroit location in Westland next year. The company recently received the necessary approvals from Westland's city council to break ground this coming March.
WESTLAND, MI
dbusiness.com

Detroit’s Ricardo Defense Receives $20M Contract for Retrofit Kits from U.S. Army

The U.S. Army has awarded Detroit’s Ricardo Defense a $20.2 million contract to continue delivery of antilock brake system/electronic stability control (ABS/ESC) retrofit kits to improve the safety and operation of the Army’s high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle (HMMWV). Prior to this award, Ricardo has delivered more than...
DETROIT, MI

