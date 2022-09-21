Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Three adults and three juveniles hospitalized following crash
BUFFALO CO.-Neb. — Three adults and three juveniles have been hospitalized with severe injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Buffalo County. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's office, deputies responded to the crash near Grand Island Road and Shelton Road around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. Two adults and three juveniles...
NebraskaTV
Two Californians facing federal drug charges following Dawson County traffic stop
Two Californians found with pounds of meth and fentanyl in their vehicle following a Dawson County traffic stop last month now face federal charges. Adriana Gonzalez, 32, and Ildefonso Rivera-Leon, 51, both of San Ysidro, California, are charged in U.S. District Court with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 100 grams of fentanyl.
NebraskaTV
Inmate escapes prison for the second time in under two years
A man convicted in a Dawson County crime has escaped a state prisons facility once again. Authorities said Clifford Brown, 23, who was sentenced to over three years on a Dawson County meth charge last year, went missing for the second time in just over a year. The Nebraska Department...
NebraskaTV
Eddy underpass construction almost done
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Construction of Grand Island's Eddy Street underpass is almost complete. Officials said the project should be finished in a week or two. However, electrical components are on back order due to product shortages, so lighting on certain parts of the underpass will not be done until the spring.
NebraskaTV
Career fairs being held by Grand Island Casino Resort
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Anyone looking to shuffle the deck on a new career, this may be the time to double down. Roll the dice and check out one of the career fairs being held by the Grand Island Casino Resort. Play the pass line and catch one of...
NebraskaTV
Sports Extra: Friday, September 23 (Part 1)
KEARNEY. Neb. — Adams Central 30, Central City 27. Archbishop Bergan 37, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) 7. Dundy County Stratton 1, Medicine Valley 0 (Forfeit) Hastings St. Cecilia 41, Grand Island Central Catholic 0. Heartland 56, Sutton 0. Hi-Line 48, Southern Valley 26. Hitchcock County 78, Bertrand 8.
NebraskaTV
State Fair board calls special meeting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair board held a special meeting Saturday afternoon. However, the board spent the majority of the meeting in executive session behind closed doors, despite an objection from some in attendance. "I would like to formally object to this. Nothing was discussed openly...
NebraskaTV
Kearney Area Children's Museum hosts "no-school" camps for kids
KEARNEY, Neb. — When school is out, the kids will play. The Kearney Area Children's Museum (KACM) holds what they call "no-school" camps when Kearney Public Schools are off. They said not only was this a way to meet the need for childcare in the community, but it also kept kids' minds sharp before they go back to school.
NebraskaTV
UNK rolls past Central Missouri
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Redshirt senior quarterback TJ Davis rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries and the Nebraska Kearney defense was strong in the red zone in a 38-6 win over Central Missouri Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
NebraskaTV
Aksarben is 'dream job' for show manager who's proof stock shows build young leaders
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Aksarben may be Nebraska spelled backwards, but the livestock show with that name is carrying the state forward. Livestock shows are a labor of love, and for Kelsey Loseke, there’s nowhere she’d rather be. “My happy place is in the barn, at stock...
NebraskaTV
Two Rivers: Keeping Kids Healthy
KEARNEY, Neb. — With kids being back in school, it is important for them to stay healthy for a good learning experience. Von Lutz, clinical services supervisor with Two Rivers Public Health Department. As our children return to school, here are some important health facts. Encourage good oral health...
NebraskaTV
Political subdivisions with high tax requests will now hear from property owners annually
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — All counties in the state are now required to send out postcards due to legislative bills that were passed by the Nebraska Legislature during their 107th Session (2021-2022) - specifically, LB644 as amended by LB927. The postcard is triggered by the tax requests of certain...
NebraskaTV
Harvest of Harmony Preview: Blue Hill Bobcats
BLUE HILL, Neb. — The Blue Hill Bobcats are one of many schools competing in this year's Harvest of Harmony Parade. Bobcat Band Director Janice Dart said they have a signature move they take around corners that makes them different from all the other bands they’re competing against.
NebraskaTV
Hastings College wins third-straight against Dakota Wesleyan
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings College football team started fast and then the defense did its job in the fourth quarter as the Broncos defeated Dakota Wesleyan 32-13 for its first Homecoming win since 2017 on Saturday afternoon. The Bronco offense wasted no time taking just four plays to...
