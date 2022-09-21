ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach woman hit, killed by teenage driver identified

By Summer Poole
 3 days ago

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department have released the identity of the woman who was hit and killed crossing the street Monday night.

Kathleen Sullivan, 55, was hit and killed while crossing Canal Road at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Police said the person driving the car that hit Sullivan was a teenager. Officers said Sullivan is from Plymouth, Mass.

Daphne Police set to ‘Bola Wrap’ suspects with new device

At this time, it is unknown if the teenager will be charged with any crime, including vehicular manslaughter or reckless driving.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

