villages-news.com
South Sumter football mom previously ordered into anger management
A football mom arrested this past week after an alleged post-game attack at South Sumter High School previously had been ordered into anger management. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
WESH
Officials: Port Orange man convicted for trying to buy child dies in custody
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man convicted for trying to buy a child died while in custody in Volusia County Thursday. Hellmuth Kolb, 85, was in custody at the Volusia County Jail. According to authorities, Kolb was taken to the hospital Tuesday when he suffered a medical episode and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man arrested for neglecting, severely injuring girl
An Inverness man was arrested on accusations he neglected and seriously injured a girl in his care. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took 35-year-old Michael Wesley Comins Jr. into custody Tuesday, Sept. 20, under charges of child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
WESH
Orlando police arrest man accused of following woman into apartment, assaulting her
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has arrested a man wanted for an alleged burglary and attempted sexual battery. Officers took Allen L. McCrone, 36, into custody Friday, and he was subsequently charged. The arrest comes two days after police released video of the suspect, which helped generate...
villages-news.com
Shady AC repairman who ripped off elderly residents back behind bars
A shady air conditioning repairman has been jailed again for violating his probation. Christopher Michael Romanenko, 45, of Weirsdale, was being held without bond this weekend at the Lake County Jail on multiple violations of his probation. He had been arrested in 2016 on numerous counts of contracting without a...
WESH
Volusia County man sentenced for attacking librarian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man will serve 20 years in prison for attacking and stabbing an employee at City Island Library in Daytona Beach. His attorney said 58-year-old Burnian Bedford has mental health issues and was off his medicine. “It's changed how I live my life,”...
click orlando
Missing, endangered Bunnell girl, 14, sought by Florida law enforcement
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued Saturday for a 14-year-old girl out of Flagler County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Akeelah Reddin has been missing since Wednesday and is considered endangered; the teen was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Espanola Road in Bunnell, FDLE said.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman arrested again with kids in her car
A Leesburg woman jailed last year for having drugs with her children in the vehicle was arrested again with her kids in the car – this time for failing to pull over for a traffic stop because her boyfriend told her not to. Michelle Nicole Harbin, 37, of 12019...
Woman accused of causing 2018 Lake County crash that killed 4 women to serve 4 years in prison
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of four women killed in a 2018 crash faced the driver accused of hitting them inside a Lake County courtroom on Thursday. After emotional testimony, a judge accepted a plea deal for Heather Finley, who was accused of causing the crash that killed Sha’Keila Smith, Kambrea Smith, Roslyn Felton and Tierra Chambers.
WESH
One person in critical condition after possible road rage shooting in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police said they're investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night. Around 7 p.m., a person was shot on the 900 block of Vine Street. Police said the victim was transported to the hospital for their injuries, and remains in critical condition. Police arrested...
Police: Woman charged with DUI after crashing into 3 officers, vehicle in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman was arrested Wednesday evening after she crashed into three bike officers and a vehicle they had conducted a traffic stop on in downtown, the Orlando Police Department said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said the woman was speeding in a...
Jury finds Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office 90% responsible for teen’s 2014 death after state fair
A verdict has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit filed after a 14-year-old was kicked out of the Florida State Fair in 2014, and struck by a car while trying to cross I-4.
click orlando
Motorcyclist, 25, killed in crash in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened Saturday around 3 p.m. on SE 31st Street and SE 36th Avenue in Ocala. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected...
Man dies after found shot in Orange County neighborhood, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after being found with a gunshot wound Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were in the area of Magnolia Homes Road at about 12:15 when they heard gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, they found...
WESH
Teen hit by Marion County Public Schools vehicle dies, police say
OCALA, Fla. — A 13-year-old boy was struck and killed by a Marion County Public Schools maintenance vehicle Thursday morning, according to the Ocala Police Department. The teen was riding on the back of a motorcycle with his mother around 6:50 a.m. heading east on Southwest 20th Street. Ocala...
WESH
Woman sentenced in deadly DUI crash that killed 4 people in Lake County
A woman was sentenced to prison for her involvement in a crash that killed four people. In a negotiated plea, Heather Finley received four years in prison. The families of the women killed said that one year for each person killed was an injustice. The judge said the only way he could guarantee prison was to accept the deal.
click orlando
3 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-4 in Seminole County, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 in Seminole County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 96. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected...
click orlando
Ocala 15-year-old missing, endangered, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala 15-year-old girl was announced missing endangered Thursday evening, according to a release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Allison Sykes was last seen leaving her home in the 400 block of Spring Lane in Ocala at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday.
ocala-news.com
Marion County sheriff seeks help in locating strong arm robbery suspect
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old man who is wanted for strong arm robbery. During his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, Sheriff Woods stated that the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 35-year-old Daniel Westbrook.
WESH
Seminole County firefighter injured in motorcycle crash dies
A Seminole County firefighter who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash has died. The Oviedo Firefighters group posted the update on Connor Fernandez on social media Sunday morning. Fernandez was seriously injured in a crash in Altamonte Springs earlier this month. His fellow firefighters stepped in to help last...
