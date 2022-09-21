ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Comments / 22

Related
villages-news.com

South Sumter football mom previously ordered into anger management

A football mom arrested this past week after an alleged post-game attack at South Sumter High School previously had been ordered into anger management. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
BUSHNELL, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness man arrested for neglecting, severely injuring girl

An Inverness man was arrested on accusations he neglected and seriously injured a girl in his care. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took 35-year-old Michael Wesley Comins Jr. into custody Tuesday, Sept. 20, under charges of child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
INVERNESS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Lake County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
villages-news.com

Shady AC repairman who ripped off elderly residents back behind bars

A shady air conditioning repairman has been jailed again for violating his probation. Christopher Michael Romanenko, 45, of Weirsdale, was being held without bond this weekend at the Lake County Jail on multiple violations of his probation. He had been arrested in 2016 on numerous counts of contracting without a...
WEIRSDALE, FL
WESH

Volusia County man sentenced for attacking librarian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man will serve 20 years in prison for attacking and stabbing an employee at City Island Library in Daytona Beach. His attorney said 58-year-old Burnian Bedford has mental health issues and was off his medicine. “It's changed how I live my life,”...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Missing, endangered Bunnell girl, 14, sought by Florida law enforcement

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued Saturday for a 14-year-old girl out of Flagler County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Akeelah Reddin has been missing since Wednesday and is considered endangered; the teen was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Espanola Road in Bunnell, FDLE said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested again with kids in her car

A Leesburg woman jailed last year for having drugs with her children in the vehicle was arrested again with her kids in the car – this time for failing to pull over for a traffic stop because her boyfriend told her not to. Michelle Nicole Harbin, 37, of 12019...
LEESBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boy#Violent Crime
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman accused of causing 2018 Lake County crash that killed 4 women to serve 4 years in prison

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of four women killed in a 2018 crash faced the driver accused of hitting them inside a Lake County courtroom on Thursday. After emotional testimony, a judge accepted a plea deal for Heather Finley, who was accused of causing the crash that killed Sha’Keila Smith, Kambrea Smith, Roslyn Felton and Tierra Chambers.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

Motorcyclist, 25, killed in crash in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened Saturday around 3 p.m. on SE 31st Street and SE 36th Avenue in Ocala. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Teen hit by Marion County Public Schools vehicle dies, police say

OCALA, Fla. — A 13-year-old boy was struck and killed by a Marion County Public Schools maintenance vehicle Thursday morning, according to the Ocala Police Department. The teen was riding on the back of a motorcycle with his mother around 6:50 a.m. heading east on Southwest 20th Street. Ocala...
OCALA, FL
WESH

Woman sentenced in deadly DUI crash that killed 4 people in Lake County

A woman was sentenced to prison for her involvement in a crash that killed four people. In a negotiated plea, Heather Finley received four years in prison. The families of the women killed said that one year for each person killed was an injustice. The judge said the only way he could guarantee prison was to accept the deal.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

3 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-4 in Seminole County, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 in Seminole County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 96. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Ocala 15-year-old missing, endangered, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala 15-year-old girl was announced missing endangered Thursday evening, according to a release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Allison Sykes was last seen leaving her home in the 400 block of Spring Lane in Ocala at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Seminole County firefighter injured in motorcycle crash dies

A Seminole County firefighter who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash has died. The Oviedo Firefighters group posted the update on Connor Fernandez on social media Sunday morning. Fernandez was seriously injured in a crash in Altamonte Springs earlier this month. His fellow firefighters stepped in to help last...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy