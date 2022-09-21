ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rit.edu

RIT Job Fair taking place on Oct. 1 in downtown Rochester

Rochester Institute of Technology will host an in-person job fair in downtown Rochester for people interested in career opportunities at the university. The RIT Job Fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the RIT Center for Urban Entrepreneurship, located at 40 Franklin St. across from the Liberty Pole.
ROCHESTER, NY
rit.edu

Part Time Programs

Program Part Time Rate 1-11 Credit Hours Full Time Rate 12-18 Credit Hours. Applied Arts & Science Programs $1,163 per credit hour $26,860 per semester for students entering Fall 2020 and later. $24,948 per semester for students entering Fall 2018 through Summer 2020. $23,515 per semester per semester for students...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy