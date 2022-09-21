Rochester Institute of Technology will host an in-person job fair in downtown Rochester for people interested in career opportunities at the university. The RIT Job Fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the RIT Center for Urban Entrepreneurship, located at 40 Franklin St. across from the Liberty Pole.

