ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Man from Ft. Lauderdale confesses to burglarizing cars in Tequesta

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Tequesta Police Department along with the help of Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the South Florida Task Force were able to arrest a suspect for a series of burglaries. On Sept. 22, three vehicles that were left unlocked were burglarized at a residence in...
TEQUESTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Talk Media

Coral Springs Crime Update: $232K Fraud and Burglaries

This is a summary of crimes occurring between September 14 – September 20, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Business. A person was...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
cbs12.com

Missing man from Pahokee, mother concerned and asking for help

PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man from Pahokee. Johnny Worthens, 24, was last seen on Sept. 20 and was reported missing by his mother, Shatoria McKay, on Sept. 22. McKay told CBS12 she is worried, "because my son has...
PAHOKEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fl#Dodge
Palm Beach Daily News

Crash that killed motorcyclist brings DUI manslaughter charge for Boca Raton man

BOCA RATON — A 59-year-old Boca Raton man is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after a crash along Yamato Road that killed a motorcyclist last November. Separate blood draws on the night Eric Brown died showed Miguel Oduardo had blood-alcohol levels of 0.206 and 0.140, both above Florida's legal threshold of 0.08 for intoxication, according to a city police report.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man caught on camera placing phone up woman's dress

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Friday asked for the public's help to find a man caught on surveillance camera placing a phone underneath the dress of a woman while she shopped at a local store. In a written statement, investigators identified the suspect as Ciano Brown, 30. He was arrested last year in Miami-Dade County during another incident for voyeurism, according to the statement. Police said the man was caught on camera shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 at a store located at 7900 W. McNab Road. Investigators did not publicly identify the retailer where...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
bulletin-news.com

Fist Fight Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Deerfield Beach

When their planned altercation outside a hotel in Deerfield Beach was finished, one of the two guys allegedly stabbed the other, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. After a brawl that broke out Monday night about 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America at 1200 SW 11th Way, Christopher Nicholas Mascetti, 19, was charged with attempted murder.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy