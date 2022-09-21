Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs12.com
Man from Ft. Lauderdale confesses to burglarizing cars in Tequesta
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Tequesta Police Department along with the help of Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the South Florida Task Force were able to arrest a suspect for a series of burglaries. On Sept. 22, three vehicles that were left unlocked were burglarized at a residence in...
Florida Trauma Star Firefighter Paramedic Arrested In Missing Drug Case
A Florida Firefighter Paramedic assigned to the Trauma Star helicopter program has been arrested for tampering with evidence and official misconduct, according to deputies. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations unit. “Although this is
cbs12.com
'Dangerously wanted' kidnapping suspect from Broward captured on Treasure Coast
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A "dangerously wanted" man was taken off the streets this week, according to deputies. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office brought in Michael Hernandez on Sept. 21. Hernandez was wanted in Broward county for various felony charges that include false imprisonment and kidnapping.
VIDEO: Man tries robbing 13-year-old at Florida restaurant, deputies say
Authorities in South Florida said they were looking for a man who tried to rob a 13-year-old boy at a fast food restaurant back in August.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man stabs victim with screwdriver over fight about air conditioning
A 26-year-old Florida man's been arrested after beating a man with a gun, screwdriver, and knife before holding him captive over an argument about air conditioning.
Coral Springs Crime Update: $232K Fraud and Burglaries
This is a summary of crimes occurring between September 14 – September 20, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Business. A person was...
cbs12.com
Missing man from Pahokee, mother concerned and asking for help
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man from Pahokee. Johnny Worthens, 24, was last seen on Sept. 20 and was reported missing by his mother, Shatoria McKay, on Sept. 22. McKay told CBS12 she is worried, "because my son has...
NBC Miami
Colombian Woman Accused of $32K Jewelry Theft Arrested at Fort Lauderdale Airport
A 39-year-old accused jewel thief from Colombia was arrested as she stepped off a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday, authorities said. Marielys Valencia Martinez is charged with grand theft of property worth more than $20,000 and was in the Broward County Jail Friday without bond on an immigration hold, records show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in Aventura Mall Video Voyeurism Wanted on Same Charge in Broward
A South Florida man who was arrested last year for allegedly secretly taking photos of a woman's undergarments in Aventura Mall is now wanted on similar video voyeurism charges in Broward. Detectives are searching for 30-year-old Ciano Brown after he was caught on camera placing a phone under a woman's...
Crash that killed motorcyclist brings DUI manslaughter charge for Boca Raton man
BOCA RATON — A 59-year-old Boca Raton man is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after a crash along Yamato Road that killed a motorcyclist last November. Separate blood draws on the night Eric Brown died showed Miguel Oduardo had blood-alcohol levels of 0.206 and 0.140, both above Florida's legal threshold of 0.08 for intoxication, according to a city police report.
WPBF News 25
EXCLUSIVE: 911 calls released of 80-year-old Palm Beacher threatening to shoot beachgoers
PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Aug. 24, Palm Beach police received another call among hundreds from Robert Meister about people walking near his private slice of beach in front of his estimated $48 million dollar mansion. But this call sounded serious. "They are really carrying on and messing up...
NBC Miami
‘Please Don't Kill Me': Taxi Driver Begs at Gunpoint, Sunrise Man Arrested
A taxi driver repeatedly begged for his life when an armed customer refused to pay the fare before he was driven to his destination, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “Are you pulling a gun on me, man?” the cabbie said in a surveillance video taken inside the taxi....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Second arrest made in group accused of staking out Rolex store, robbing pair who bought watch
MIAMI – A second man has been arrested in a group robbery of two customers who had purchased a Rolex in Miami’s Design District last month. Miami police arrested 28-year-old Wayne Tarpley at his northwest Miami-Dade home Thursday. It came a little less than a week after the...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
Boynton Beach man surprised by 'upsetting' charge following father's death
When a Boynton Beach man received a series of funeral home bills after his father’s death, he found a transportation fee that he felt he shouldn’t have to pay. So he called WPTV Contact 5 for help.
Man caught on camera placing phone up woman's dress
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Friday asked for the public's help to find a man caught on surveillance camera placing a phone underneath the dress of a woman while she shopped at a local store. In a written statement, investigators identified the suspect as Ciano Brown, 30. He was arrested last year in Miami-Dade County during another incident for voyeurism, according to the statement. Police said the man was caught on camera shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 at a store located at 7900 W. McNab Road. Investigators did not publicly identify the retailer where...
WSVN-TV
BSO: 11-year-old boy last seen near Tamarac school found safe in Pompano Beach
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located an 11-year-old boy one day after he went missing in Tamarac. Jeremiah Ismael had been last seen near his school, Rhema Word Christian Academy, at 2800 West Prospect Road, Friday morning. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the boy had been spotted walking...
treasurecoast.com
Miami Duo charged of stealing more than $100,000 from Asian-American business owners
Miami Duo charged of stealing more than $100,000 from Asian-American business owners. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Two suspects have been charged with burglarizing the homes of two Asian American business owners in Port St. Lucie. Here’s the scoop directly from the Port St. Lucie Police!. Suspects Arrested for...
Click10.com
Car abandoned in Maine had objects belonging to Miami-Dade boy who vanished in August
MIAMI – An abandoned vehicle that turned up in Maine may provide a clue to the whereabouts of six-year-old Jorge “Jojo” Morales, who is the subject of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement Amber Alert. The FDLE reported Jorge, who is on the autism spectrum, vanished on...
bulletin-news.com
Fist Fight Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Deerfield Beach
When their planned altercation outside a hotel in Deerfield Beach was finished, one of the two guys allegedly stabbed the other, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. After a brawl that broke out Monday night about 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America at 1200 SW 11th Way, Christopher Nicholas Mascetti, 19, was charged with attempted murder.
Comments / 0