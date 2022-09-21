Read full article on original website
NEW Classes Start October 17; Still Time to Register
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 23, 2022) — It’s not too late to register for classes at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC). A new session begins October 17 with an eight-week term ending in mid-December. The old model of waiting to begin classes only at the start of a semester...
Rhythm City Partners with Leukemia and Lymphoma Society
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 22, 2022) — We are proud to continue our partnership with Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through our “Donate & Play” promotional campaign. Guests can stop in, 11AM-7PM, on Tuesdays in September and donate $20 to receive free slot play. So far this month, we have raised $22,900 to help LLS in their fight to cure cancer thanks to the generous donations of our guests.
