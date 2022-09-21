Read full article on original website
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Country singer Luke Bell suffered with bipolar disorder before dying in Tucson, ArizonaBrenna TempleTucson, AZ
Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Police: Woman critically injured in Friday Miracle Mile shooting
A woman was treated for life-threatening injuries after Friday morning shooting on Miracle Mile. Tucson police say there are no suspects in custody.
Country singer Luke Bell died of an accidental fentanyl overdose, medical examiner finds
Country singer Luke Bell died as a result of an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to a report issued Monday from the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office. The “Where Ya Been?” singer was found dead by a passerby in a shaded area of a parking lot in Tucson, Arizona, on Aug. 26, according to officials. Drug paraphernalia was also found at the scene. He was 32.
KOLD-TV
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in midtown Tucson last month. The Tucson Police Department said Anthony Marcell Coleman, 32, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23, on charges of first-degree murder and parole violation. The TPD said Coleman fatally shot...
Phoenix kidnapping victim found killed, dismembered south of Tucson
Police say 45-year-old John Cole kidnapped a Phoenix man, drove him to Tucson and killed and dismembered him there, then tried to hide the body.
Three actors from 1993's 'Sandlot' to appear at Tucson Mall comics shop
Stars from the 1993 baseball comedy "The Sandlot" will make an appearance at a comic book shop in the Tucson Mall next week.
Man arrested in connection to homicide
The Tucson Police Department has arrested 32-year-old Anthony Marcell Coleman for the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Andrew Jamal Hodge.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Grant, Stone
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Grant and Stone in Tucson late Friday, Sept. 23. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened around 9 p.m. when the man tried to cross Stone while not in a crosswalk. The name of...
KOLD-TV
Woman injured in shooting at hotel near Miracle Mile, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was seriously injured in a shooting at a west-side motel on Friday, Sept. 23. Tucson police say officers responded to a report of a shooting early this morning in the 700 block of West Miracle Mile near Oracle Road. Officers found the...
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Tucson officer stops carjacking suspect
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video released of fatal officer-involved shooting at Tucson Circle K. Francisco Javier Galarza was fatally shot by police officers during an arrest at a Circle K at Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. Updated: 3 hours ago. StretchLab opened its first studio in...
KOLD-TV
At least one person in critical condition following motorcycle crash on Kinney Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash on North Kinney Road early Saturday, Sept. 24. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the motorcycle went off the road near Eastern McCain Loop. The PCSD said one of those injured is in “extremely critical...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Two detained close to scene near River, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. Tucson police said they were called around 3:30 p.m. to the area of 700 West Competition Road after someone reported shots fired. Two people were detained, authorities said.
Witness in Christopher Clements trial questions if victim was murdered
Christopher Clements is on trial for kidnapping and killing 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez. His defense argued whether or not Gonzalez was murdered.
AZFamily
Tucson man accused of killing, dismembering man over money dispute, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man faces kidnapping and first-degree murder charges after police accuse him of kidnapping a man from Phoenix over a money dispute, strangling him to death off Interstate 10, and trying to dismember his body in Tucson. According to court documents, the victim’s girlfriend dropped him off at his apartment near 39th Avenue and Camelback on Friday. Later that night, she got a text message from him saying he had been kidnapped because “Rod had gotten him into something.” Police later identified Rod by another name, Jaron, who was the victim’s childhood friend and current roommate.
KOLD-TV
Officers with guns drawn spotted near River, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a KOLD photographer at the scene, TPD officers were spotted with their guns drawn and West Competition Drive was closed in the area. A source told...
Two injured after motorcycle drives off roadway
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a collision on North Kinney Road. Deputies say a single motorcycle went off the roadway and two people sustained injuries.
thisistucson.com
New eats! 13 new restaurants that opened in Tucson this summer
Summer is historically a hard time for restaurants in Tucson. When the students and snowbirds leave, restaurants have fewer customers to serve and less money to pay staff and make ends meet. Many restaurants take a summer break, to give their staff time off and to stretch their budget. But...
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Tucson police officer injured while stopping carjacking suspect with violent criminal history
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson police officer was injured while stopping a carjacking suspect who has a long, violent criminal history. The officer, who has not been identified, intentionally drove into the path of the stolen vehicle to stop a dangerous chase through the city on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
KOLD-TV
Tucson man charged with giving gun to mass shooter who killed constable
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing charges after he allegedly supplied another man with a gun that was used in a mass shooting that killed four people in August. Josue Lopez Quintana, 25, has been charged with making a false statement to law enforcement. Tucson...
Officers near Auto Mall after reports of shots fired
The Tucson Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at the auto mall around 3:30 p.m. Officers are at the scene located at 700 West Competition Road.
KOLD-TV
Semi-truck crashes on westbound I-10 near Tangerine Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona state troopers are investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-10 northwest of Tucson. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened near Tangerine Road at Milepost 240. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Early in...
