Tucson, AZ

NBC News

Country singer Luke Bell died of an accidental fentanyl overdose, medical examiner finds

Country singer Luke Bell died as a result of an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to a report issued Monday from the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office. The “Where Ya Been?” singer was found dead by a passerby in a shaded area of a parking lot in Tucson, Arizona, on Aug. 26, according to officials. Drug paraphernalia was also found at the scene. He was 32.
KOLD-TV

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in midtown Tucson last month. The Tucson Police Department said Anthony Marcell Coleman, 32, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23, on charges of first-degree murder and parole violation. The TPD said Coleman fatally shot...
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Grant, Stone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Grant and Stone in Tucson late Friday, Sept. 23. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened around 9 p.m. when the man tried to cross Stone while not in a crosswalk. The name of...
KOLD-TV

Woman injured in shooting at hotel near Miracle Mile, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was seriously injured in a shooting at a west-side motel on Friday, Sept. 23. Tucson police say officers responded to a report of a shooting early this morning in the 700 block of West Miracle Mile near Oracle Road. Officers found the...
Luke Bell
KOLD-TV

WATCH: Tucson officer stops carjacking suspect

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video released of fatal officer-involved shooting at Tucson Circle K. Francisco Javier Galarza was fatally shot by police officers during an arrest at a Circle K at Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. Updated: 3 hours ago. StretchLab opened its first studio in...
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Two detained close to scene near River, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. Tucson police said they were called around 3:30 p.m. to the area of 700 West Competition Road after someone reported shots fired. Two people were detained, authorities said.
AZFamily

Tucson man accused of killing, dismembering man over money dispute, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man faces kidnapping and first-degree murder charges after police accuse him of kidnapping a man from Phoenix over a money dispute, strangling him to death off Interstate 10, and trying to dismember his body in Tucson. According to court documents, the victim’s girlfriend dropped him off at his apartment near 39th Avenue and Camelback on Friday. Later that night, she got a text message from him saying he had been kidnapped because “Rod had gotten him into something.” Police later identified Rod by another name, Jaron, who was the victim’s childhood friend and current roommate.
KOLD-TV

Officers with guns drawn spotted near River, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a KOLD photographer at the scene, TPD officers were spotted with their guns drawn and West Competition Drive was closed in the area. A source told...
thisistucson.com

New eats! 13 new restaurants that opened in Tucson this summer

Summer is historically a hard time for restaurants in Tucson. When the students and snowbirds leave, restaurants have fewer customers to serve and less money to pay staff and make ends meet. Many restaurants take a summer break, to give their staff time off and to stretch their budget. But...
KOLD-TV

Tucson man charged with giving gun to mass shooter who killed constable

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing charges after he allegedly supplied another man with a gun that was used in a mass shooting that killed four people in August. Josue Lopez Quintana, 25, has been charged with making a false statement to law enforcement. Tucson...
KOLD-TV

Semi-truck crashes on westbound I-10 near Tangerine Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona state troopers are investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-10 northwest of Tucson. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened near Tangerine Road at Milepost 240. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Early in...
