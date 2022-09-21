Read full article on original website
South Carolina looks to gain rhythm against Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte (1-3) at South Carolina (1-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU) Line: South Carolina by 22 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. A chance for South Carolina to regroup and find some rhythm after losing its first two Southeastern...
Live roach found in crepe filling at north Charlotte Denny's, inspection report shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A live roach was found in vanilla crepe filling at a Denny's on Sunset Road in north Charlotte, according to an inspection report. On the report dated Sept. 21, 2022, the restaurant received a "B" grade of 82.5 after several violations we observed, including management not monitoring date marking or insect control in the facility and no certified food protection staff being on-site during the inspection.
Friday Night Frenzy: Sept. 23, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Friday, once again, during high school football season, and that means another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte!. The WCNC Sports team is taking a look at two high school football games across the area, breaking down the matches with highlights, key storylines, and interviews with the teams! Which teams will bring home the W this week?
Power restored for thousands in west Charlotte, Duke Energy confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy officials are investigating after over 3,000 customers lost power in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon. The outage was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the area near Billy Graham Parkway, not far from West Tyvola Road, officials said. Power was restored for over 3,000 customers...
New Goodwill Store opens in Denver, NC
DENVER, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is expanding in the Carolinas once again. The company opened its sixth new store of 2022 in Denver, North Carolina on Friday, marking the nonprofit’s 30th store in the greater Charlotte region. The new store in Denver brings 30...
Presidents Cup International Team makes a donation to CMPD, Dream Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Presidents Cup International Team made a special donation to two Charlotte-area organizations. In a statement, the team announced Professional Golfer Trevor Immelman, his 12 players and four captain’s assistants made donations to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's K-9 unit and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dream Center. “Our...
I-485 inner loop reopened near Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in west Charlotte near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport delayed traffic for miles midday Thursday. The highway was briefly shut down while crews worked to clear the crash. No serious injuries were reported. For the latest breaking news, weather...
The Carolina Raptor Center to release rehabilitated bald eagle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Raptor Center is celebrating its 25,000th raptor rehabilitation patient, since admitting its first bird in 1975, by releasing a two-year-old rehabilitated bald eagle at the Dragonfly Pond at Reedy Creek Nature Center Thursday at 2:30 p.m. According to a release, this represents nearly five...
City of Charlotte giving away free compostable yard waste bags
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are slowly moving into fall here in the Queen City, and as you start to clean up those fall leaves and debris, the city of Charlotte is giving away compostable yard waste bags in exchange for plastic bags. Charlotte Solid Waste Services worked hard last...
UNC Charlotte issues apology for handcuffing follower of Sikh faith after 911 knife call
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte apologized to the campus community on Friday after officers handcuffed a follower of Sikh faith for having a knife in the Student Union. In a statement released to students, Chancellor Sharon Gaber and Chief Diversity Officer Brandon Wolfe said officers responded to a call about someone having a knife in the Popp Martin Student Union on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Homicide investigation underway in University area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the University City area of Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Around 10 p.m. Friday, CMPD officers responded to reports of an injured man near 12000 Deaton Hill...
Family-owned Stanly County furniture plant relocating just days after fire rips through building
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Residents in Stanfield, North Carolina, are coming together in support of a family-owned furniture plant that lost its factory in a large fire last Friday. Morgan Chair announced that just a week after the devastating fire, they plan to reopen at a different location. "Instead...
Charlotte YMCA opens new adaptive playground
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Keith Family YMCA unveiled a new adaptive playground on Saturday. The playground, located on Old Mallard Creek Road, includes sensory play pieces, wide ramps for wheelchair access and diverse spaces for children of all abilities to inclusively enjoy. Keith Family YMCA Associate Executive Director, Melissa...
City of Tega Cay could hire 'sharpshooters' as deer control method
TEGA CAY, S.C. — An overwhelming deer population has the city of Tega Cay is seeking a solution. There are a few options to get it under control, and one of them is to hire "sharpshooters" to euthanize the deer. According to the State of South Carolina, this idea...
Southern Distilling Company Wins Top Honors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new-to-market wheated straight bourbon whiskey from Southern Distilling Company has triumphed on an international stage, taking top honors at the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition. Southern Distilling Company’s Southern Star Paragon Cask Strength Single Barrel Wheated Straight Bourbon Whiskey was recognized as Best...
Several attorneys sign State Bar letter calling out 'apparent ticket-fixing' in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — As the North Carolina State Bar questions defense attorneys about "an apparent ticket-fixing agreement" in Cabarrus County, 23 lawyers signed their names on a notice of concern submitted to the government agency responsible for regulating the legal profession. An unsigned copy of the notice, obtained...
Homa's heroics turn close day into US rout in Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Max Homa never felt more energized over a big putt on a Friday, perhaps because he never had so many people who shared in the celebration. This is why making the Presidents Cup was the top of his wish list this year, and his latest afternoon heroics at Quail Hollow exceeded expectations.
State officials advised Gaston County Schools to not use system causing payroll issues
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Emails released between state officials show that Gaston County Schools administrators were advised to not transition to a payroll system that has led to missing paychecks and retirement funds. North Carolina Representative Kelly Hastings (R-110) revealed emails between him and Eric Moore, North Carolina General...
CMS still searching for 361 teachers a month into the new school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the past few weeks, there haven’t been any significant changes to the number of teacher vacancies in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. A month into the new school year, CMS confirmed it still has 361 teacher vacancies. That’s slightly down from the beginning of the school year when it was at 370 open positions.
WCNC
Pups N' Pints Saturday, September 24th in Waxhaw
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend there's a great event for dog and beer lovers... its' name says it all "Pups n' Pints". On Friday Danielle Spuler, and Lisa Cooper with the South Charlotte Dog Rescue stopped by to tell us all about it. They also brought Mercy with them...
