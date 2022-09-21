Read full article on original website
What Revisiting a Childhood Vacation Spot as an Adult Taught Me About Comfort—and Change
Our family vacation to Long Beach Island begins with a mission: to cross the two-lane bridge from mainland New Jersey to the eyelash of land off its eastern edge. LBI, as locals call it, is a seasonal colony in the truest sense. The island’s year-round population is around 8,500. In the summer, it swells to 100,000; some business owners claim it’s more like 200,000. Renters follow a strict Saturday-in, Saturday-out schedule, and there’s only one way in—the bridge.
Sanaë Lemoine
Sanaë Lemoine is the author of The Margot Affair and a 2022 National Endowment for the Arts Creative Writing Fellow. Born in Paris to a Japanese mother and French father, she was raised in France and Australia. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania and her MFA in fiction at Columbia University. She lives in Brooklyn.
Is Uniqlo’s Viral $20 Shoulder Bag Really Worth the Hype?
All products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Before we start, I must reveal a few truths. Firstly, I am not a regular TikTok-er (is that even the right...
Buenos Aires
I arrived in Buenos Aires on a hot day in late November. It was my first time back in a decade. My mother had flown in two weeks earlier to visit a friend in Córdoba, a city about 500 miles north. I couldn’t recall our last time in Argentina together; it must have been when I was a teenager.
