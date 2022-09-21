Our family vacation to Long Beach Island begins with a mission: to cross the two-lane bridge from mainland New Jersey to the eyelash of land off its eastern edge. LBI, as locals call it, is a seasonal colony in the truest sense. The island’s year-round population is around 8,500. In the summer, it swells to 100,000; some business owners claim it’s more like 200,000. Renters follow a strict Saturday-in, Saturday-out schedule, and there’s only one way in—the bridge.

