NEW Classes Start October 17; Still Time to Register
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 23, 2022) — It’s not too late to register for classes at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC). A new session begins October 17 with an eight-week term ending in mid-December. The old model of waiting to begin classes only at the start of a semester...
Jerri Picha ('75) Funds Monmouth College's Tartan Terrace to Celebrate Her “Phenomenal Learning Experience”
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (September 23, 2022) — Monmouth College's new Tartan Terrace was funded by an alumna who wanted to acknowledge her "phenomenal" undergraduate experience at the school and provide future students an intimate setting for learning and socializing. As part of last Saturday's Family Weekend festivities, Jerri Picha ('75)...
Feel More Like You/Gilda's Club
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 22, 2022) — Gilda’s Club is hosting a FREE educational workshop entitled “Feel More Like You” for anyone impacted by cancer on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 6-7PM, at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse located at 1351 W Central Park Ave, Suite 200, Davenport, Iowa, 52804.
Rhythm City Partners with Leukemia and Lymphoma Society
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 22, 2022) — We are proud to continue our partnership with Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through our “Donate & Play” promotional campaign. Guests can stop in, 11AM-7PM, on Tuesdays in September and donate $20 to receive free slot play. So far this month, we have raised $22,900 to help LLS in their fight to cure cancer thanks to the generous donations of our guests.
Monmouth College to Celebrate Homecoming, September 30-October 1
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (September 23, 2022) — The formal dedication of a new campus space and the recognition of an undefeated football team will join the traditional weekend events as Monmouth College celebrates Homecoming September 30-October 1. Other activities will include award ceremonies, a spirit shout, a parade, a football...
Happy Joe’s Kids Foundation Pledges $50,000 in Donations in Honor of Happy Joe’s 50th Anniversary
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 22, 2022) — Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream, in conjunction with the Happy Joe’s Kids Foundation, is awarding $50,000 to help meet the needs of children with disabilities and their families. In honor of the iconic brand’s 50th anniversary and the birthday of its late founder, Happy Joe Whitty, the iconic pizza brand will share the donation with families in each of the communities it serves.
