Beyoncé Is Reportedly Taking Her 'Renaissance' Album on Tour

Beyoncé excites the entire BeyHive as Page Six reportedly confirms an upcoming Renaissance tour. The Grammy Award winner is set to return to the stage after her critically acclaimed Formation world tour in 2016. According to reports, the artist is booking arenas and stadiums around the world. An insider...
Halsey Is Bringing Free Makeup Touch-Ups to a Music Venue Near You

Halsey and Live Nation Entertainment are bringing the ultimate makeup experience to a concert venue near you. The world’s leading live entertainment company has just announced a partnership with the singer’s award-winning, high-performance cosmetic brands about-face and af94 to offer fans “try-and-buy” beauty opportunities across venues and festivals.
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Release Collaborative Track "With You All the Time"

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh dropped their collaborative song, “With You All the Time,” which appears in the Don’t Worry Darling soundtrack. Pugh sings in the song, while Styles plays the piano. “With You All the Time” is credited under Alice and Jack, who are the characters Pugh and Styles portray in the film; they play a married couple.
Willow Smith's Edgy Bob Gives New Meaning to the "Emo Girl"

Willow Smith is undoubtedly one of the edgiest, coolest chicks that this side of the culture has ever seen. Known for her next-level beauty choices, from shaving off her head to embracing and cultivating neo-emo makeup, the Mugler ambassador has taken us to the next dimension with her latest curly, wet blunt-cut bob moment.
Polaroid Embarks on Its Future in Music With the Polaroid Radio

Polaroid ventures into the audio side of audio/visual with the release of Polaroid Radio. The iconic camera company has dropped an assortment of brand-new Polaroid Music Players along with an experimental music discovery service called Polaroid Radio. The line up of music players includes a variety of shapes and sizes...
Ye Apologizes to Kim Kardashian in Latest Interview

Ye has finally apologized to Kim Kardashian in a new interview with Good Morning America. Ever since the ex-celebrity couple’s divorce in 2021, the rapper has constantly harassed the SKIMS founder online, accusing her of “kidnapping” their kids and threatening her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. Following months of the drama, Kardashian has also apologized to her family for his mistreatment.
What Would We Do Without Moschino?

No matter how the trend bell tolls, Moschino remains a safe place to land. A necessary break from the post apocalyptic, grunge and goth, a respite from the seriousness of fashion and its haunting cyclical nature. At Moschino, its all good. Don’t take its playfulness lightly, Moschino is very much...
Acne Studios and Artist Jessi Reaves Release Limited-Edition Capsule Collection

Acne Studios has tapped contemporary artist Jessi Reaves to launch a capsule collection that comprises timeless jewelry and repurposed objects for Fall/Winter 2022. Launching on September 22, the limited-edition range includes a silver necklace, shoe earrings, two bracelets, delicate patchwork blankets and oversized cushions made of mixed deadstock materials from the Acne Studios’ archive.
Over-the-Top Boots, Bootleg Logos and Falling Models: Beate Karlsson on "Looking Rich"

Beate Karlsson brought escapism and humor to the Spring/Summer 2023 runway for her latest collection for Stockholm-born and Florence-based brand AVAVAV. The creative director dedicated the entire presentation to one thing and one thing only: looking rich. Bringing her quirky and whimsical aesthetic to the catwalk, the designer featured everything from bootleg Louis Vuitton logos to necklaces made out of Rolex watches.
Anna Delvey Continues Her Art Career With Pencil Sketch, "Wish You Were Here"

Anna Sorokin, better known as Anna Delvey — the fraudster who posed as a German heiress and New York socialite, eventually becoming the subject of Netflix‘s show Inventing Anna starring Julia Garner — has a lot in the works, even while in ICE detention at Orange County Jail in New York. Connecting with Hypebae over email, the 31-year-old, who recently opened a solo art show, shared all the details on her latest piece of artwork titled “Wish You Were Here.”
Netflix Finally Announces Premiere Date for 'Wednesday'

The date has finally been announced for one of fall’s most anticipated shows: Wednesday. “Snap, snap. Wednesday is coming to you on November 23,” Netflix announced on Instagram before teasing a special treat at TUDUM, a Netflix global fan event. “Tune in tomorrow [September 24] at 10:20am PT at TUDUM for a special surprise.”
