College Station, TX

Date Set for Miami vs. Texas A&M for 2023 Season

By All Hurricanes Staff
 3 days ago

The Hurricanes will get their chance at revenge against the Aggies.

On Sep. 17, the Miami Hurricanes came up short against the Texas A&M Aggies by the score of 17-9 . That was Round 1 of a tussle that will continue next fall on Sept. 9 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Playing at home will certainly be an advantage as compared to playing inside of Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, as the Sep. 17 contest was one of the loudest that Miami players and coaches will ever experience.

The Hurricanes have not hosted an SEC opponent at home since the Florida Gators were the foe on Sep. 7, 2013. Miami prevailed 21-16 over Florida behind a Hurricanes defense that intercepted Gators quarterback Jeff Driskell two times.

Here’s how the Hurricanes have fared at home during the past five football seasons.

2017: 7-1.

2018: 5-1.

2019: 4-2.

2020: 4-1.

2021: 5-2.

The 25-7 mark during that span is now 27-7 after Miami’s two wins so far in the 2022 season. When the Aggies come to town, it will be the second home game of the 2023 season, as the Hurricanes open up with the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks.

Besides Miami (Ohio) and Texas A&M, the 2023 Miami schedule includes home clashes with Clemson, Virginia, Louisville, and Georgia Tech. One more game is going to be added to Miami's schedule at some point, and it's likely to be a home contest.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time.

#Miami Hurricanes Football#Texas A M#Athletics#American Football#College Football#The Texas A M Aggies#Sec#The Florida Gators#Basketbal
Miami, FL
AllHurricanes brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the University of Miami.

