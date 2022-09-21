ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellertown, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly stole vehicle back after ATV engine ‘blows’

Bradford County, Pa. — A 24-year-old Drums resident allegedly threatened a man and his family if a vehicle was not returned to him. The man was scared when Pedro Luis Martinez showed up at his home near the 30000 block of Route 187 in Rome and demanded keys to the vehicle. Two days before the May 25 theft was reported, Martinez agreed to exchange the car for an ATV, according...
ROME, PA
Daily Voice

Grand Jury Charges Woman With Felony Child Endangerment In Lehigh Valley Shooting

A 40-year-old woman was charged with felony child endangerment and other offenses in connection with a Lehigh Valley shooting, authorities announced. A Northampton County Grand Jury charged Fatimah Scruggs with child endangerment and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure — both felonies — as well as reckless endangerment, Palmer Township Police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 23.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Hunterdon County Man Spit On Officers, Threatened To Kill Them: Police

A 29-year-old Hunterdon County man was charged after spitting on officers questioning him and later threatening to kill them, authorities said. Flemington Borough Police Patrolman Dustin Kydd, Det. Corey Garrabrant, and Patrolman Nick Saleeba responded to a report of an out-of-control man who had just left a business near Park Avenue and Court Street in Flemington on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the department said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NorthcentralPA.com

Price scanner thrown at pharmacist over $10 prescription

Williamsport, Pa. — An irate customer threw a price scanner at a woman causing a cut on her lip, Williamsport Police said. The Philadelphia woman swore and carried on as she argued with an employee over a $10 prescription on the evening of Sept. 7. Tiaura Sanya Robinson removed the price scanner and threw it at a pharmacist before leaving the Rite Aid near Fifth Street with the unpaid prescription, police said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Suspect wanted in Plains Township bank robbery

Editor’s Note: Eyewitness News has updated this story to include the current status of investigations surrounding this incident. PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for a person involved in a robbery at the FNCB Bank in Plains Township. The robbery occurred around 9:15 a.m. Friday at the FNCB Bank on State […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Allege Couple Stole Three TVs

EAST GREENVILLE PA – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a retail theft that occurred Sept. 14 (2022; Wednesday) at about noon in the Walmart store on Gravel Pike in Upper Hanover Township. Troopers from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack indicated a man-and-woman couple “entered the store and stole three televisions valued at $564.”
SKIPPACK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown accident involving bicycle and motor vehicle

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- An accident involving a bicycle and a motor vehicle occurred at 3rd and Walnut. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. They are expected to recover at this time. The incident is being investigated by Allentown's traffic division. Stay tuned to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Body found in Bristol last month positively identified as man from Philadelphia

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck announced today that with the assistance of the FBI, the body found on Sunday, Aug. 21, in the vicinity of Route 413 and Maple Avenue in Bristol Township has been positively identified as Abdool Nazim, 46, a Guyanese/South American man. He was reported missing from Philadelphia on July 31.
BRISTOL, PA
mahoningmatters.com

Their daughters died in a house fire. Now, Pennsylvania parents are suing Walmart

A Pennsylvania couple is suing Walmart and Jetson Electric Bikes after two of their daughters died in a house fire, court documents say. Jennifer Kaufman and her husband, Damien Kaufman, say an April 1 fire at their home in Hellertown started when a Jetson Rogue Hoverboard caught fire while charging. The hoverboard, which was purchased at Walmart, ignited in their 10-year-old daughter’s room, according to the lawsuit.
HELLERTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

1 killed in crash in Palmer Township

A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Palmer Township on Thursday, police said. The person was killed in the crash around 3 p.m. on Park Avenue between Hackett and Gruver avenues near the Palmer Park Mall, according to Palmer Township Deputy Fire Chief Jim Alercia. He’s also a member of the police department.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Robbery suspect taken down by patron in gas station

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a man attempting to rob a gas station in Luzerne County was taken down by a witness on September 21. Police said they were dispatched to the 100 block of Academy Street for a robbery with a male suspect pinned down on the floor by customers around 11:15 p.m. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
