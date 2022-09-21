Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
W.Va. first responders learn strategies to handle hazardous materials
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — In a parking lot across from the St. Albans Fire Department sits a realistic tank sitting on the back of a trailer. It serves as a prop for first responders learning what to do when a real tanker truck or train car hauling hazardous materials wrecks, spilling potentially dangerous chemicals onto the road or nearby waterway.
wchstv.com
West Virginia submits bid to host Olympic diving trials, governor says
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia has submitted a bid to host the 2024 Olympic diving trials, the state’s governor announced Thursday. Gov. Jim Justice said in a news release that the state has offered to host the Olympic trials at Mylan Park in Morgantown. “The world has...
wchstv.com
WorkForce West Virginia to conduct statewide virtual job fairs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As the world has moved increasingly online, West Virginians looking for a job have an opportunity to seek new career opportunities virtually. WorkForce West Virginia announced in a news release that it will conduct a series of statewide job fairs. The job fairs will be...
JOBS・
wchstv.com
PEIA funding, key issue for W.Va. teachers, still unresolved with $92 million deficit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Funding for the Public Employees Insurance Agency, a key issue in the past for West Virginia teachers, still is hitting financial hurdles with a budget deficit for the second year in a row. During Thursday’s PEIA Finance Board meeting, the agency said there is about...
Comments / 0