W.Va. first responders learn strategies to handle hazardous materials

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — In a parking lot across from the St. Albans Fire Department sits a realistic tank sitting on the back of a trailer. It serves as a prop for first responders learning what to do when a real tanker truck or train car hauling hazardous materials wrecks, spilling potentially dangerous chemicals onto the road or nearby waterway.
WorkForce West Virginia to conduct statewide virtual job fairs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As the world has moved increasingly online, West Virginians looking for a job have an opportunity to seek new career opportunities virtually. WorkForce West Virginia announced in a news release that it will conduct a series of statewide job fairs. The job fairs will be...
