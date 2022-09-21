Canes girls golf wins conference championship

The Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team took first place in the Heart O’ North Conference tournament at Hayward Golf Club Tuesday, Sept. 20, and also won the 2022 Heart O’ North season championship.

The Canes scored 356 in the 18-hole meet on Tuesday, led by conference medalist Tara Eckes with a score of 83. Spooner placed second with 377 strokes and Superior was third with 390. Spooner’s Sydney Greenfield also shot an 83 for the day.

Scoring for the Canes in addition to Tara Eckes were Alyson Reier, fourth with an 87; Macey Reier, sixth with an 89; and Elle Titus, 10th with a 97.

The Canes also placed three players on the all-conference team for the season. They are Macey Reier, third place; Tara Eckes, fourth place; and Alyson Reier, sixth place.

The HON All-Conference team also includes Michelle Wallin, Ladysmith, first; Sydney Greenfield, Spooner, second; Peyton Zipperer, Luck-Unity-Frederic, fifth; Julia Corbin, Spooner, seventh; Autumn Cooper and Brynn Johnson of Superior and Katie Kyle of Northwestern, all tied for eighth.

Final Heart O’ North Conference standings: Hayward, 34 points; Spooner, 32; Superior, 30; Northwestern, 20; St. Croix Falls, 18; Ladysmith, 16; Luck-Unity-Frederic, 14; Cumberland, 8; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 5; Barron, 0.