ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Here's what it took to move a broken-down US special ops aircraft stuck in an Arctic nature preserve just over 50 feet

By jepstein@insider.com (Jake Epstein,Christopher Woody)
msn.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

USAF Puts HARMs on MiG-29s, Cruise Missiles on C-130s, Cargo in B-52s

In the last few months, the U.S. Air Force has modified Ukrainian MiG-29s to carry Western anti-radar missiles, turned U.S. strategic bombers into cargo carriers, and transformed airlifters into long-range strike aircraft, officials said this week, as Russia and the changing Indo-Pacific security environment have forced the service to think outside the box.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
102.5 The Bone

Russia's unsustainable equipment losses in Ukraine

You could pick almost any military in the world — including the U.K., France and Germany — and these losses would exceed their total inventories. According to the open-source database Oryx, Russia has lost 1,183 tanks and 1,304 infantry fighting vehicles since its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Even more extraordinary is that Ukraine has captured a good percentage of them: 389 tanks and 415 infantry fighting vehicles, many of which, in both categories, have already been repurposed for combat against their former owners. These numbers are just the Russian losses that have been visually confirmed; the actual figures are probably much higher.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
ship-technology.com

63-ton Tail Shaft Sent from Dubai to Denmark

The cold straightening of bent shafts is something we have mastered for many years, and we use our unique cold straightening method to straighten approximately 100 to 200 shafts per year. Some have severe bends and others have only minor deflections that are not even visible without a runout test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Soviet-era rocket launchers still serving on Ukraine frontline

For a handful of Ukrainian gunners camping under a clump of trees not far from the Russian lines, the day passes beside a BM-21 Grad rocket launcher waiting for firing orders. Each Grad rocket, a word meaning "hail", launches a bolt of fire in its wake amid a thick cloud of smoke.
MILITARY
Smithonian

A Ukrainian Teenager Invents a Drone That Can Detect Land Mines

In February 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 17-year-old Igor Klymenko was forced to flee his home in Kyiv. He and his family moved to the countryside, sheltering in a basement as the war raged around them. “I was living with eight people,” Klymenko says. “All this time we heard explosions,...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Aircraft#Arctic Circle#Special Ops#Bombardier#The Us Air Force#Norwegian
Newsweek

Iranian-Linked Drones Downed as Russia Ramps Up Air Attacks: Ukraine

Ukraine says that it has destroyed multiple Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones that Russia has used in an effort to ramp up air attacks. The Air Force Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Facebook that four Iranian "Shahed-136" drones had been "shot down at once" in the Mykolaiv region by mid-range anti-air missiles on Thursday. Ukraine's Operational Command South (OCS) said that at least five of the Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which had been used in Russian attacks that caused damage but no human casualties on Thursday, had been destroyed in the region.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

Troubled USS Zumwalt Guided Missile Destroyer Deploys for the First Time

Though several significant design issues have marred the Zumwalt-class, it is far from its home port and finally at sea. The United States Navy’s USS Zumwalt, a guided-missile destroyer, is conducting its first operational deployment, leaving Guam after a port call. In a statement, the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet...
MILITARY
Reason.com

Russians Are Fleeing the Threat of Conscription

Many Russians appear eager to leave the country to avoid becoming soldiers. The only problem is that they can't easily get out. On Tuesday, in advance of a speech that Russian President Vladimir Putin was slated to give about the invasion of Ukraine, Google searches in Russia for information about how to leave the country spiked, Latvian newspaper Meduza reported.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
AFP

Ukraine war saps Russian sway over Caucasus, Central Asia

As the invasion of Ukraine drains Russia's forces, Moscow's grip on its former Soviet backyard in the Caucasus and Central Asia is loosening with unpredictable consequences, experts say. "We need to keep an eye on what's happening in Armenia," said Michael Levystone, an expert on Russia and central Asia at IFRI, a French international relations think tank.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia's Mobilized Troops Being Given Old, Rusty Guns: Ukrainian Official

Russia's mobilized soldiers have been given old and "rusty" weapons as they gear up to bolster the invasion of Ukraine, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on Twitter reportedly showing Russian soldiers handling firearms which appear to have rusted due to age.
MILITARY
Motor1.com

Toyota Ends Manufacturing Operations In Russia

Amid Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine, Toyota announced it will permanently end vehicle manufacturing operations at its plant in Saint Petersburg. This represents all Toyota vehicle manufacturing in Russia, though the company will retain a presence in Moscow to support retail operations. Toyota suspended operations at the Saint Petersburg facility...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

China Recruited Scientists From Top US Lab To Work On Their Military Technology: Report

Several former Chinese scientists who worked in the U.S. Los Alamos National Laboratory went back to China to advance the country's developments in hypersonic missile, drone technology and submarine programs, all of which present an array of global security risks today. A recently released report by Washington DC-based security firm...
POLITICS
rigzone.com

Russia Says It Thwarted Attack on Energy Link

Russia’s security service said it thwarted a planned Ukrainian attack on infrastructure delivering energy to Turkey and Europe -- a claim Kyiv denied. The gas market is particularly sensitive to this kind of developments as Moscow has used disruptions at energy infrastructure in the past to justify curtailments to supplies. The security services of the two countries have traded similar accusations in the past.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy