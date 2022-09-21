Here's what it took to move a broken-down US special ops aircraft stuck in an Arctic nature preserve just over 50 feet

Read full article on original website
Defense One
USAF Puts HARMs on MiG-29s, Cruise Missiles on C-130s, Cargo in B-52s
In the last few months, the U.S. Air Force has modified Ukrainian MiG-29s to carry Western anti-radar missiles, turned U.S. strategic bombers into cargo carriers, and transformed airlifters into long-range strike aircraft, officials said this week, as Russia and the changing Indo-Pacific security environment have forced the service to think outside the box.
C-130 Seaplane Should Fly In 2023 Says Air Force Special Ops Commander
AFSOCFaced with a potential fight against China across vast swaths of ocean, the amphibious C-130 could soon finally become a reality.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
Russia's unsustainable equipment losses in Ukraine
You could pick almost any military in the world — including the U.K., France and Germany — and these losses would exceed their total inventories. According to the open-source database Oryx, Russia has lost 1,183 tanks and 1,304 infantry fighting vehicles since its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Even more extraordinary is that Ukraine has captured a good percentage of them: 389 tanks and 415 infantry fighting vehicles, many of which, in both categories, have already been repurposed for combat against their former owners. These numbers are just the Russian losses that have been visually confirmed; the actual figures are probably much higher.
Does Defeat Mean Death For Putin? As Ukraine Continues To 'Slay The Giant' With Palantir Software, CEO Alex Karp Says The Threat Of Nuclear War Is Real
In a rare address to the nation this week, Russian President Vladamir Putin made it clear he wouldn't hold back from using nuclear weapons in defense of Russia. Now Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR CEO Alex Karp is warning that the threat of nuclear war is real. What Happened: Putin on...
ship-technology.com
63-ton Tail Shaft Sent from Dubai to Denmark
The cold straightening of bent shafts is something we have mastered for many years, and we use our unique cold straightening method to straighten approximately 100 to 200 shafts per year. Some have severe bends and others have only minor deflections that are not even visible without a runout test.
Soviet-era rocket launchers still serving on Ukraine frontline
For a handful of Ukrainian gunners camping under a clump of trees not far from the Russian lines, the day passes beside a BM-21 Grad rocket launcher waiting for firing orders. Each Grad rocket, a word meaning "hail", launches a bolt of fire in its wake amid a thick cloud of smoke.
Smithonian
A Ukrainian Teenager Invents a Drone That Can Detect Land Mines
In February 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 17-year-old Igor Klymenko was forced to flee his home in Kyiv. He and his family moved to the countryside, sheltering in a basement as the war raged around them. “I was living with eight people,” Klymenko says. “All this time we heard explosions,...
Government Offices in Russia Set on Fire With Molotov Cocktails—Report
According to local media reports, government offices have been set on fire with Molotov cocktails in multiple regions of Russia following Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to partially mobilize Russian reserve troops to fight in Ukraine. In Tolyatti, a city on the Volga River in western Russia, a local media...
Iranian-Linked Drones Downed as Russia Ramps Up Air Attacks: Ukraine
Ukraine says that it has destroyed multiple Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones that Russia has used in an effort to ramp up air attacks. The Air Force Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Facebook that four Iranian "Shahed-136" drones had been "shot down at once" in the Mykolaiv region by mid-range anti-air missiles on Thursday. Ukraine's Operational Command South (OCS) said that at least five of the Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which had been used in Russian attacks that caused damage but no human casualties on Thursday, had been destroyed in the region.
nationalinterest.org
Troubled USS Zumwalt Guided Missile Destroyer Deploys for the First Time
Though several significant design issues have marred the Zumwalt-class, it is far from its home port and finally at sea. The United States Navy’s USS Zumwalt, a guided-missile destroyer, is conducting its first operational deployment, leaving Guam after a port call. In a statement, the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet...
Russians Are Fleeing the Threat of Conscription
Many Russians appear eager to leave the country to avoid becoming soldiers. The only problem is that they can't easily get out. On Tuesday, in advance of a speech that Russian President Vladimir Putin was slated to give about the invasion of Ukraine, Google searches in Russia for information about how to leave the country spiked, Latvian newspaper Meduza reported.
Ukraine war saps Russian sway over Caucasus, Central Asia
As the invasion of Ukraine drains Russia's forces, Moscow's grip on its former Soviet backyard in the Caucasus and Central Asia is loosening with unpredictable consequences, experts say. "We need to keep an eye on what's happening in Armenia," said Michael Levystone, an expert on Russia and central Asia at IFRI, a French international relations think tank.
'60-ton beast': Ret. General describes tank US is looking to send to Ukraine
A senior military official says US tanks are on the table to send to Ukraine. Brig. Gen. Steve Anderson (Ret.) explains why he thinks the US should continue meeting Ukraine’s requirements and whether the country should put contractors on the ground to help with logistics.
Russia's Mobilized Troops Being Given Old, Rusty Guns: Ukrainian Official
Russia's mobilized soldiers have been given old and "rusty" weapons as they gear up to bolster the invasion of Ukraine, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on Twitter reportedly showing Russian soldiers handling firearms which appear to have rusted due to age.
Toyota Ends Manufacturing Operations In Russia
Amid Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine, Toyota announced it will permanently end vehicle manufacturing operations at its plant in Saint Petersburg. This represents all Toyota vehicle manufacturing in Russia, though the company will retain a presence in Moscow to support retail operations. Toyota suspended operations at the Saint Petersburg facility...
International Business Times
China Recruited Scientists From Top US Lab To Work On Their Military Technology: Report
Several former Chinese scientists who worked in the U.S. Los Alamos National Laboratory went back to China to advance the country's developments in hypersonic missile, drone technology and submarine programs, all of which present an array of global security risks today. A recently released report by Washington DC-based security firm...
MSNBC
An all-female group of Ukrainian soldiers is here to deliver a message to U.S. lawmakers
As Russian President Vladimir Putin mobilizes more troops and escalates his war in Ukraine, a delegation of all-female Ukrainian soldiers is in Washington D.C. this week to meet with lawmakers to share their stories and perspectives on what it’s like to be on the frontlines. The goal of the...
BBC
What happened to Russian intelligence on the battlefield?
John Simpson asks what happened to Russian intelligence on the battlefield in Ukraine? Plus - why are women risking their lives to protest in the streets of Iran?
rigzone.com
Russia Says It Thwarted Attack on Energy Link
Russia’s security service said it thwarted a planned Ukrainian attack on infrastructure delivering energy to Turkey and Europe -- a claim Kyiv denied. The gas market is particularly sensitive to this kind of developments as Moscow has used disruptions at energy infrastructure in the past to justify curtailments to supplies. The security services of the two countries have traded similar accusations in the past.
