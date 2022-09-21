ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Neuer
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Christian Eriksen
The Associated Press

German leader seeks energy deals, alliances on Gulf trip

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived Saturday in Saudi Arabia for the first stop of a two-day, three-country visit to the Middle East aimed at striking new energy deals and forging fresh alliances amid the economic and geopolitical turmoil resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The German government has scrambled to wean Europe’s biggest economy off Russian oil, coal and gas since coming to office last December. While imports from Russia have declined sharply since then, there are fears that Germany, like other European countries, could face an energy shortage in the coming months. Bridging the gap in natural gas supplies is a particular concern and one of the reasons Scholz is also heading to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar together with a high-level business delegation, senior officials said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#European Countries#Racism#Qatar World Cup#Onelove#Dutch#The Netherlands Fa#Uefa Nations League
The Associated Press

Iran summons UK envoy amid anti-government protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday it summoned Britain’s ambassador to protest what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets. The move comes amid violent unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody. The state-run IRNA news agency reported the ministry also summoned Norway’s ambassador to Iran and strongly protested recent remarks by the president of the Norwegian parliament, Masud Gharahkhani. The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody after being detained by Iranian morality police launched unrest across Iran’s provinces and the capital of Tehran. Protests over Amini’s death have spread across at least 46 cities, towns and villages in Iran. State TV has suggested that at least 41 protesters and police have been killed since the protests began Sept. 17. An Associated Press count of official statements by authorities tallied at least 13 dead, with more than 1,200 demonstrators arrested.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The Associated Press

Mali prime minister lashes out at France, UN, regional bloc

Mali’s prime minister lashed out Saturday at former colonizer France, the U.N. secretary-general and many people in between, saying that the tumultuous country had been “stabbed in the back” by the French military withdrawal. In the same remarks, Abdoulaye Maiga praised the “exemplary and fruitful cooperation between Mali and Russia.” Maiga was directly criticizing U.N. Secretary-General Secretary-General Antonio Guterres by the fourth sentence of his speech to the General Assembly. And he slammed what he called France’s “unilateral decision” to relocate its remaining troops to neighboring Niger amid deteriorating relations with Mali’s two-time coup leader, Col. Assimi Goita. While it was Goita and his allies who overthrew a democratically elected president by military force two years ago, Mali’s prime minister repeatedly referred to a “French junta” throughout his speech Saturday. “Move on from the colonial past and hear the anger, the frustration, the rejection that is coming up from the African cities and countryside, and understand that this movement is inexorable,” Maiga said. “Your intimidations and subversive actions have only swelled the ranks of Africans concerned with preserving their dignity.”
POLITICS
BBC

Birmingham Pride at 25: 'No-one wanted Pride back then'

This weekend marks the 25th Birmingham Pride festival, with thousands expected to descend on the city to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Now an unmissable event with dozens of high profile sponsors, the festival's founders Bill Gavan and Phil Oldershaw said it was not always that way. Pride was "the last...
SOCIETY
CNN

What it's like to visit Saudi Arabia now

It's long been closed off to visitors, but now this desert kingdom is opening up both to visitors and to its own people, revealing a fascinating destination where both history and modern transformation can be breathtaking.
TRAVEL
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy