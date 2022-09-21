Read full article on original website
Traffic jams and desperation at the border as Russians flee Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Vladimir Putin's "partial mobilization" of citizens for his war in Ukraine has already set in motion sweeping changes for many Russians, as drafted men bid their families emotional goodbyes, while others attempt to flee, scrambling to make it across land border crossings or buy air tickets out.
Russian military escalation and 'bogus threats' show Putin has been 'outsmarted' by the Ukrainians, says UK PM
Vladimir Putin's announcement of increased military conscription to bolster Moscow's invasion of Ukraine shows that the Russian President "has been outsmarted" by Kyiv, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss told CNN in an exclusive and wide-ranging interview.
Oktoberfest is back. But religious politicians in this country want it banned
Malaysia's celebration of beer is facing opposition in the majority-Muslim country.
Against all odds, Lionel Messi has one last shot at World Cup glory with Argentina | Jonathan Wilson
Questions remain for Lionel Scaloni’s side but there is a growing sense that a glorious finale could be on the cards
German leader seeks energy deals, alliances on Gulf trip
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived Saturday in Saudi Arabia for the first stop of a two-day, three-country visit to the Middle East aimed at striking new energy deals and forging fresh alliances amid the economic and geopolitical turmoil resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The German government has scrambled to wean Europe’s biggest economy off Russian oil, coal and gas since coming to office last December. While imports from Russia have declined sharply since then, there are fears that Germany, like other European countries, could face an energy shortage in the coming months. Bridging the gap in natural gas supplies is a particular concern and one of the reasons Scholz is also heading to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar together with a high-level business delegation, senior officials said.
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
As Russia raises nuclear specter in Ukraine, China looks the other way
When Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan last week, the mood was noticeably different from their triumphant meeting in Beijing, weeks before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Church of England bars Desmond Tutu's daughter from leading funeral because of same-sex marriage
The Church of England has banned Archbishop Desmond Tutu's daughter from conducting her godfather's funeral because she is married to a woman.
Northern Ireland 2-1 Kosovo: Josh Magennis scores late winner in Nations League
Josh Magennis headed an injury-time winner as Northern Ireland came from behind to beat Kosovo 2-1 at Windsor Park. Gavin Whyte hit an 82nd-minute equaliser before crossing for Magennis to head home in the 93rd minute as Northern Ireland ended a 14-game winless run in the Nations League. Vedat Muriqi...
Germany's Scholz seeks to deepen energy partnership with Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH, Sept 24 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday after a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that he wants to deepen the energy partnership between the two countries.
Iran summons UK envoy amid anti-government protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday it summoned Britain’s ambassador to protest what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets. The move comes amid violent unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody. The state-run IRNA news agency reported the ministry also summoned Norway’s ambassador to Iran and strongly protested recent remarks by the president of the Norwegian parliament, Masud Gharahkhani. The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody after being detained by Iranian morality police launched unrest across Iran’s provinces and the capital of Tehran. Protests over Amini’s death have spread across at least 46 cities, towns and villages in Iran. State TV has suggested that at least 41 protesters and police have been killed since the protests began Sept. 17. An Associated Press count of official statements by authorities tallied at least 13 dead, with more than 1,200 demonstrators arrested.
Babar Azam’s century fires Pakistan to 10-wicket T20 win against England
An unbeaten 110 from Babar Azam gave Pakistan a 10-wicket win against England to level the men’s T20 series
Italy expected to look right as voters head to polls in national election
Italians are voting Sunday in national elections in which the far-right Brothers of Italy party -- led by Giorgia Meloni -- appears poised to make big gains after the collapse of two governments since the last election.
The royal court's mourning period is not over yet. But the monarchy rolls on.
London (CNN) — The United Kingdom may be re-emerging from a self-imposed lockdown, which saw businesses across the country close in a sign of respect for the Queen's funeral on Monday, but the royal court continues to grieve. That's because shortly after the late monarch's death, King Charles III...
Protests, drafting mistakes and an exodus: Putin's mobilization off to chaotic start
(CNN) — Russia's "partial mobilization" for its war in Ukraine is off to a chaotic start amid protests, drafting mistakes and an exodus of citizens fleeing Russia, as the Kremlin tightens rules around evading military orders. Some residents in Russia's Far East Sakha Republic were conscripted "by mistake" despite...
Hundreds of fake NUFC, Rangers and Liverpool strips seized at Newcastle Airport
More than 250 fake football strips have been seized at Newcastle Airport and a city address. Trading standards officers recovered a box of 113 counterfeit Newcastle United tops during a freight check at Newcastle Airport. The box was destined for an address in the West End of the city where...
Mali prime minister lashes out at France, UN, regional bloc
Mali’s prime minister lashed out Saturday at former colonizer France, the U.N. secretary-general and many people in between, saying that the tumultuous country had been “stabbed in the back” by the French military withdrawal. In the same remarks, Abdoulaye Maiga praised the “exemplary and fruitful cooperation between Mali and Russia.” Maiga was directly criticizing U.N. Secretary-General Secretary-General Antonio Guterres by the fourth sentence of his speech to the General Assembly. And he slammed what he called France’s “unilateral decision” to relocate its remaining troops to neighboring Niger amid deteriorating relations with Mali’s two-time coup leader, Col. Assimi Goita. While it was Goita and his allies who overthrew a democratically elected president by military force two years ago, Mali’s prime minister repeatedly referred to a “French junta” throughout his speech Saturday. “Move on from the colonial past and hear the anger, the frustration, the rejection that is coming up from the African cities and countryside, and understand that this movement is inexorable,” Maiga said. “Your intimidations and subversive actions have only swelled the ranks of Africans concerned with preserving their dignity.”
Birmingham Pride at 25: 'No-one wanted Pride back then'
This weekend marks the 25th Birmingham Pride festival, with thousands expected to descend on the city to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Now an unmissable event with dozens of high profile sponsors, the festival's founders Bill Gavan and Phil Oldershaw said it was not always that way. Pride was "the last...
Russian aviation expert is latest official to die in mysterious circumstances
The former rector to the Moscow Aviation Institute (MAI) has died in an accident, according to a statement from the institute on its website, amid a recent string of mysterious deaths among Kremlin allies.
What it's like to visit Saudi Arabia now
It's long been closed off to visitors, but now this desert kingdom is opening up both to visitors and to its own people, revealing a fascinating destination where both history and modern transformation can be breathtaking.
