Detroit News
Oakland County pair charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder
Detroit − Two people from Oakland County are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and...
Cars & Coffee Detroit to be held on Saturday, September 24th
Cars, Coffee & The Motown Sound will feature over 60 classic cars and the chance for Motown fans and car lovers to connect over their love of cars and Motown stars.
WXYZ
Blast from the past: Boblo Boat, Ste. Claire, could be ready for public in a year
(WXYZ) — Generations of Detroiters have a soft spot in their hearts for Boblo Island and the Boblo Boats. Many thought the Detroit icons were a thing of the past following the fire on the Ste. Claire in 2018. However, renovations are ongoing, and the public might be able to visit a Boblo Boat again soon.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police, teens driving to dinner get fake AR-15 pointed at them
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A town hall with police and community leaders was held with Detroit's youth addressing gun violence Thursday. Afterward, as some teens were being taken to dinner by Detroit police, a suspect pulled alongside at a light and pointed what looked like an AR-15 at them. "In...
fox2detroit.com
Disabled Marine veteran found stabbed to death at Detroit park, family wants justice
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The grieving family of a murdered 50-year-old Marine veteran is desperate for answers. Ralph Purifoy's mother Pamela is begging for someone who knows anything about this killing, to come forward. "I have him here in my necklace. His ashes, right here," said Pamela Davis. "Whatever you...
Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
detroitfashionnews.com
Top 5 Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit
Fashion is for everyone, but sometimes it can be harder for some to find stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing near them. In this piece, I’ll focus on men’s fashion by showing you some hidden gems across metro Detroit. JBrooks Menswear. Located in Farmington Hills, JBrooks Menswear offers a...
fox2detroit.com
Teens going to dinner with Detroit police get a scare when stranger pulls fake gun them
The teenagers headed over to the DPD 9th precinct as officers hosted them for dinner, even giving them a ride in a marked police van. Then, the suspect with a fake AR-15 pointed it at them at a red light.
fox2detroit.com
Next phase of Joe Louis Greenway construction begins in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Joe Louis Greenway, a 27-mile path connecting four cities, is closer to completion. The second phase of the trail construction began Friday. Crews are now working on the half-mile section of a recreational loop from Fullerton to Grand River, otherwise known as the second major leg of the Joe Louis Greenway.
fox2detroit.com
Man fatally shoots brother in Sterling Heights during dispute, police say
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is in police custody after allegedly shooting and killing his brother in Sterling Heights. The shooting happened Saturday evening at the Sterling Estates, located in the area of Utica and Van Dyke Ave. According to police, a domestic dispute between 2 brothers...
Detroit News
3 teens sentenced for random murder, armed robbery of Dearborn woman
Detroit — Saja Aljanabi moved with her family to Dearborn to escape conflict in the Middle East and pursue the American dream, her brother said. The 29-year-old woman had just passed her driver's test and was excited about getting a car, her brother, Ali Aljanabi, said Friday. She was preparing to take the test to become a U.S. citizen.
fox2detroit.com
Memorial barbecue in honor of fallen DPD Officer Loren Courts is Oct. 8 in Berkley
FOX 2 - A memorial barbecue for fallen Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts is set for the Berkley American Legion on Oct. 8. Tickets are a $20 minimum donation with all proceeds going to the Courts family. Gates, beer tent and lounge open at noon while the meal service including brisket, ribs, pulled pork and all the sides, begins at 4 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit garbage truck worker finds decomposed body in trash can
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A body was found by a garbage truck worker picking up trash Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. According to police, the employee was emptying cans in front of homes around 4 p.m. when he saw a body fall into the truck near Albion near Sturgis. Police said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
State approves Missing Middle Housing Grant for families struggling with rent, mortgages in Detroit
DETROIT – The state of Michigan has approved the Missing Middle Housing Grant to help take some of the pressure off of Metro Detroit families struggling with the cost of rent or mortgages. It’s a first-of-its-kind investment to dent a significant problem in Detroit. “We’ve talked to people...
Michigan Woman Has Harsh Words for Brother Who Killed Their Mother
As Muhammad Altantawi was sentenced for killing his mother and staging her death in 2017, his sister shared harsh words in the Michigan courtroom where the sentencing took place. Nada Huranieh Found Dead Outside Her Home. The body of Nada Huranieh was found outside her Farmington Hills home in 2017....
radioresultsnetwork.com
Flags Lowered Across Michigan To Honor Detroit Firefighter
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and across all public buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, September 23 to honor and remember Detroit Firefighter Shayne Raxter, who passed away in the line of duty. The flag lowering will coincide with the one-year anniversary of Raxter’s death.
Detroit News
Want to own a Detroit restaurant? Beloved east side diner is for sale
Rose's Fine Foods and Wine, a favorite on the city's east side, is for sale. Listed online Thursday by Corktown's O'Connor Realty, the building and business are included in the $600,000 price tag, along with all the kitchen equipment, furniture and the liquor license. "Like everyone in Detroit, we adore...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Memorial barbecue planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts
DETROIT – A memorial barbecue is planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts, who lost his life in the line of duty back in July. The barbecue will be held at the Berkley American Legion on Saturday (Oct. 8) at 4 p.m. Gates, beer tent, and lounge will be open at noon.
Detroit police chief seeks solutions to reduce crime
(CBS DETROIT) - For the first time, Detroit's police chief put law enforcement, clergy and community leaders in one room to find solutions to combat violent crime. Graveyard placards outside Detroit Edison Public School Academy Thursday evening served as a somber reminder of the lives lost at the hands of another in Detroit -- 221 lives as of Wednesday. "A lot of the violence that's being reported is senseless so what do we do?" Loretta Yancey, a Detroit resident, said in the school's auditorium.Yancey showed up for a town hall hosted by Detroit Police Chief James White, whose focus was to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Decomposed body falls from trash bin during garbage truck pick-up in Detroit
DETROIT – A decomposed body fell out of a bin while a garbage truck was picking up trash Wednesday in Detroit. The discovery was made at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 21) in the 19600 block of Albion Avenue on the city’s east side. Officials said a garbage truck...
