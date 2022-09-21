ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police, teens driving to dinner get fake AR-15 pointed at them

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A town hall with police and community leaders was held with Detroit's youth addressing gun violence Thursday. Afterward, as some teens were being taken to dinner by Detroit police, a suspect pulled alongside at a light and pointed what looked like an AR-15 at them. "In...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WLNS

Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
DETROIT, MI
detroitfashionnews.com

Top 5 Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit

Fashion is for everyone, but sometimes it can be harder for some to find stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing near them. In this piece, I’ll focus on men’s fashion by showing you some hidden gems across metro Detroit. JBrooks Menswear. Located in Farmington Hills, JBrooks Menswear offers a...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Police Station
fox2detroit.com

Next phase of Joe Louis Greenway construction begins in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Joe Louis Greenway, a 27-mile path connecting four cities, is closer to completion. The second phase of the trail construction began Friday. Crews are now working on the half-mile section of a recreational loop from Fullerton to Grand River, otherwise known as the second major leg of the Joe Louis Greenway.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

3 teens sentenced for random murder, armed robbery of Dearborn woman

Detroit — Saja Aljanabi moved with her family to Dearborn to escape conflict in the Middle East and pursue the American dream, her brother said. The 29-year-old woman had just passed her driver's test and was excited about getting a car, her brother, Ali Aljanabi, said Friday. She was preparing to take the test to become a U.S. citizen.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Memorial barbecue in honor of fallen DPD Officer Loren Courts is Oct. 8 in Berkley

FOX 2 - A memorial barbecue for fallen Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts is set for the Berkley American Legion on Oct. 8. Tickets are a $20 minimum donation with all proceeds going to the Courts family. Gates, beer tent and lounge open at noon while the meal service including brisket, ribs, pulled pork and all the sides, begins at 4 p.m.
BERKLEY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Detroit garbage truck worker finds decomposed body in trash can

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A body was found by a garbage truck worker picking up trash Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. According to police, the employee was emptying cans in front of homes around 4 p.m. when he saw a body fall into the truck near Albion near Sturgis. Police said...
DETROIT, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Flags Lowered Across Michigan To Honor Detroit Firefighter

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and across all public buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, September 23 to honor and remember Detroit Firefighter Shayne Raxter, who passed away in the line of duty. The flag lowering will coincide with the one-year anniversary of Raxter’s death.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Want to own a Detroit restaurant? Beloved east side diner is for sale

Rose's Fine Foods and Wine, a favorite on the city's east side, is for sale. Listed online Thursday by Corktown's O'Connor Realty, the building and business are included in the $600,000 price tag, along with all the kitchen equipment, furniture and the liquor license. "Like everyone in Detroit, we adore...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Memorial barbecue planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts

DETROIT – A memorial barbecue is planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts, who lost his life in the line of duty back in July. The barbecue will be held at the Berkley American Legion on Saturday (Oct. 8) at 4 p.m. Gates, beer tent, and lounge will be open at noon.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police chief seeks solutions to reduce crime

(CBS DETROIT) - For the first time, Detroit's police chief put law enforcement, clergy and community leaders in one room to find solutions to combat violent crime. Graveyard placards outside Detroit Edison Public School Academy Thursday evening served as a somber reminder of the lives lost at the hands of another in Detroit -- 221 lives as of Wednesday. "A lot of the violence that's being reported is senseless so what do we do?" Loretta Yancey, a Detroit resident, said in the school's auditorium.Yancey showed up for a town hall hosted by Detroit Police Chief James White, whose focus was to...
DETROIT, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy