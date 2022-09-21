Read full article on original website
Related
GolfWRX
Five Things We Learned: Day Two of the 2022 Presidents Cup
The reports of Team World’s death are exaggerated. Will the international squad storm back from its day-two deficit to win on Sunday? Probably not. However, the team found its legs on Friday, and pushed every match to the 16th hole. With mainstays and anchors gone from the honorable International squad, younglings like Mito Pereira, Taylor Pendrith, and Tom Kim will take their lumps this week, but will emerge as stronger players for 2024. Don’t be surprised if a few of those halved matches fall the way of the World on Saturday, and if the visiting squad pulls out a few wins on day three. Let’s digest the five things we learned on day two of the 2022 Presidents Cup.
GolfWRX
The hilarious reason why Kevin Kisner asked to sit the afternoon at the 2017 Presidents Cup
Golf is changing, as always. While the best of the team events – the Ryder and Presidents Cup – give rookies the chance to shine, both events often rely on the experienced players to steady the ship through the early stages. This week’s Presidents Cup is the 12th...
GolfWRX
Mizuno introduces new JPX Fli-Hi
Mizuno has today introduced the JPX Fli-Hi in a bid to meet every golfer’s demand for greater playability and easier ball-flighting potential at the longer end of the bag. “We see a lot of players with moderate swing speeds who hit many of their longer irons the same distance – they just don’t have the clubhead speed or consistency of strike to launch the stronger lofted clubs. The JPX Fli-Hi is designed to give those players more practical distance gaps and consistency of flight.” – Chris Voshall, Mizuno’s Director of Product.
GolfWRX
New Mizuno JPX923 irons: Everything you need to know
What you need to know: Mizuno is launching the successor to its JPX921 series. Engineers leveraged the company’s custom-fitting program — including data from 350,000 golfers — in the creation of the JPX923 series, which includes five models: JPX923 Tour featuring a new V-Chassis and thinner topline, JPX923 Forged with features Mizuno’s third generation of chromoly forging, JPX923 Hot Metal, JPX923 Hot Metal Pro, and JPX Hot Metal HL all featuring new, faster 4335 nickel chromoly, which is 35 percent stronger than Mizuno’s original chromoly.
Comments / 0