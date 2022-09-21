Man charged with assaulting child, kidnapping, rape in Alamance County: ACSO

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several felony charges following an alleged sexual assault on Sunday, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, Alamance County deputies came to the 900 block Legacy Lane in Haw River after getting a report of sexual assault and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Melvin Lamor Fields (ACSO)

Investigators say they identified Melvin Lamor Fields, 38, of Durham as the suspect. Fields would go on to be arrested on Monday.

He is being charged with the following:

Felony first-degree kidnapping

Felony first-degree forcible rape

Felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury

Misdemeanor assault inflicting serious bodily injury in front of a minor

Misdemeanor assault on a child under 12 years old

Misdemeanor assault on a female

Misdemeanor interfering with emergency communications

Misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon

Misdemeanor communicating threats

Fields is being held on a $2 million secured bond.

