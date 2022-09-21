Man charged with assaulting child, kidnapping, rape in Alamance County: ACSO
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several felony charges following an alleged sexual assault on Sunday, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday, Alamance County deputies came to the 900 block Legacy Lane in Haw River after getting a report of sexual assault and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.2 teens arrested in connection to double homicide in Graham, police say
Investigators say they identified Melvin Lamor Fields, 38, of Durham as the suspect. Fields would go on to be arrested on Monday.
He is being charged with the following:
- Felony first-degree kidnapping
- Felony first-degree forcible rape
- Felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury
- Misdemeanor assault inflicting serious bodily injury in front of a minor
- Misdemeanor assault on a child under 12 years old
- Misdemeanor assault on a female
- Misdemeanor interfering with emergency communications
- Misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon
- Misdemeanor communicating threats
Fields is being held on a $2 million secured bond.
